Bike Check: Connor Fearon's Forbidden Supernought - Crankworx Cairns 2024

After missing out on racing the World Cups in Poland, Connor Fearon was able to make it to Cairns and take the gold medal position in the downhill by over three seconds with his Forbidden Supernought. Check out more details on Connor's race-winning bike below.
Bike Details:
Frame: Forbidden Supernought, size medium
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate / 149 psi
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil / 425lb spring
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis DH carbon rims with Chris King hubs
Tyres: Maxxis DHR II 2.4 Front and Rear / 19psi front and 24psi rear / No inserts
Brakes: SRAM Maven / 220/200mm rotors
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 DH / 165mm Cranks / 36t chainring
Bars: Deity Blacklabel / 760mm / 31.8mm / 15mm rise
Stem: Deity Intake / 50mm