Bike Check: Connor Fearon's Forbidden Supernought - Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 24, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought

After missing out on racing the World Cups in Poland, Connor Fearon was able to make it to Cairns and take the gold medal position in the downhill by over three seconds with his Forbidden Supernought. Check out more details on Connor's race-winning bike below.

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
Bike Details:
Frame: Forbidden Supernought, size medium
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate / 149 psi
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil / 425lb spring
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis DH carbon rims with Chris King hubs
Tyres: Maxxis DHR II 2.4 Front and Rear / 19psi front and 24psi rear / No inserts
Brakes: SRAM Maven / 220/200mm rotors
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 DH / 165mm Cranks / 36t chainring
Bars: Deity Blacklabel / 760mm / 31.8mm / 15mm rise
Stem: Deity Intake / 50mm

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
Connor has chosen to run 31.8 mm alloy bars as he finds the additional flex helps with arm pump.

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
Chris King hubs front and rear paired with Crankborthers' Synthesis wheels. The rear wheel is the same one he used across the 2023 season.

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
For the race Connor opted for a 425lb spring which is more than needed for his weight, but he likes the bike to run higher in its travel so he can pump out of corners quickly.

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
165mm cranks across all of his bikes and a 36t chainring for the racing in Cairns.

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
While Connor finds a size large frame perfect for World Cup racing he prefers the smaller medium size for his home tracks in Australia.

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
Flat pedals can still win medals, especially in the mud.

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
One aspect of his bike that Connor notices the most is the reach. To make him feel comfortable on the medium size, he is running a Chris King adjust headset set at 8mm.

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
Instead of a dedicated mud tire, Connor ran DHR IIs front and rear as he found they cleared mud better and provided better grip across the many roots and rocks on the Cairns course.

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
Connor has kept his usual 220/200mm brake rotor combo despite the move to the more powerful SRAM Maven brakes.

Connor Fearon s Forbidden Supernought
The fastest bike of the day in Cairns.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Forbidden Forbidden Supernought Crankworx Cairns 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,154 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
113379 views
Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
66068 views
Kona Founders Buy Brand Back from Kent Outdoors
64034 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
46912 views
Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test
42352 views
Vlad Dascalu Gets 17 Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Whereabouts Rule Violations
37038 views
Mega Randoms Round 3 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024
32680 views
Bike Check: Marco Osborne's Transition Spire
31761 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

6 Comments
  • 2 0
 Pretty pictures and some great details, but here's a general gripe about many "Pro Bike Checks." If a bike offers adjustable geometry (chainstay length, BB height, shock flip chips, etc), a pro bike check should always highlight which settings the athlete chose. The Supernought has modular rear dropouts for 20mm of chainstay adjustment... so what's Connor running here? Looks like -10mm to me but that's a guess. Would have been nice if the journalist asked him, especially because there are so many interesting choices that the journalist already took notes on, like reach adjust headsets, rotor size, frame swaps for different courses, etc.
  • 1 0
 "DHR front/rear combo is for cool people" - me and also Connor Fearon, probably
  • 1 0
 Well i'd just love to see some photos of this machine minus the post race mud mask...
  • 1 0
 My wrists hurt just looking at the way his bars are rolled.
  • 1 0
 Mavens on 220mm rotor,I guess it slows down ok.
  • 1 0
 That build looks tuff







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.059316
Mobile Version of Website