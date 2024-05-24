Bike Check: Connor Fearon's Forbidden Supernought - Crankworx Cairns 2024

Bike Details:

Frame: Forbidden Supernought, size medium

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate / 149 psi

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil / 425lb spring

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis DH carbon rims with Chris King hubs

Tyres: Maxxis DHR II 2.4 Front and Rear / 19psi front and 24psi rear / No inserts

Brakes: SRAM Maven / 220/200mm rotors

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 DH / 165mm Cranks / 36t chainring

Bars: Deity Blacklabel / 760mm / 31.8mm / 15mm rise

Stem: Deity Intake / 50mm



Connor has chosen to run 31.8 mm alloy bars as he finds the additional flex helps with arm pump.

Chris King hubs front and rear paired with Crankborthers' Synthesis wheels. The rear wheel is the same one he used across the 2023 season.

For the race Connor opted for a 425lb spring which is more than needed for his weight, but he likes the bike to run higher in its travel so he can pump out of corners quickly.

165mm cranks across all of his bikes and a 36t chainring for the racing in Cairns.

While Connor finds a size large frame perfect for World Cup racing he prefers the smaller medium size for his home tracks in Australia.

Flat pedals can still win medals, especially in the mud.

One aspect of his bike that Connor notices the most is the reach. To make him feel comfortable on the medium size, he is running a Chris King adjust headset set at 8mm.

Instead of a dedicated mud tire, Connor ran DHR IIs front and rear as he found they cleared mud better and provided better grip across the many roots and rocks on the Cairns course.

Connor has kept his usual 220/200mm brake rotor combo despite the move to the more powerful SRAM Maven brakes.

The fastest bike of the day in Cairns.

After missing out on racing the World Cups in Poland, Connor Fearon was able to make it to Cairns and take the gold medal position in the downhill by over three seconds with his Forbidden Supernought. Check out more details on Connor's race-winning bike below.