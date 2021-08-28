Bike Check: Connor Fearon's Kona Operator CR - Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

Aug 28, 2021
by Matt Beer  

BIKE CHECK
Connor Fearon's
Kona Operator CR

We've all had that sinking feeling overcome us when you're the last person at the baggage carousel, dubiously waiting for that precious cargo to appear from behind closed doors. Well, Connor Fearon's custom painted, freshly built World Champs bike fell victim to the air travel system. Luckily, he had his regular season bike on hand for the first day of practice.

We caught up with the Kona squad and got the details on the Australian's green and gold decked out ride after team mechanic Mathieu Dupelle drove six hours to retrieve the bike. I feel like he might jokingly hold this over Connor's head for a while.

Connor rides his size large Operator in dual 29" mode most of the time, but has swapped for an mixed wheel setup this weekend and chosen the longer 440 mm chainstay length.

There are a couple of outliers on the bike when we get up close. First, he's running organic brake pads on 220 mm rotors. Sintered pads deal with heat better, but Connor prefers the crisp bite at the start of a braking zone that the organic pads offer. Secondly, the headset is offset, but not in reach. It's actually a touch steeper, most likely to preserve the geometry when running the 29/27.5" wheel combo. Connor also runs his bars on the narrower side at 760 mm and opts for a smaller diameter, 31.8 mm alloy bar.

Connor Fearon // Kona Gravity Team
Age: 27
Hometown: Adelaide, Australia
Height: 178 cm / 5'10"
Weight: 72 kg / 158 lbs
Instagram: @connorhoyhoy


Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
Details
Frame: Kona Operator (large), 440 mm chainstay setting
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe, 195 mm, 475 lbs spring LSC -5, rebound -4
Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate, 200 mm, 149 PSI, 1 token, HSC -2, LSC -8, rebound -4
Wheels: Chris King ISO hubs, Enve M9 rims (29" F / 27.5" R)
Tires: 2.5" Maxxis Assegai F / 2.5" Minion DHR II R
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 DH
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 220 mm rotors F & R
Cockpit: Deity Blacklabel 760 mm wide, 31.8 mm diameter alloy bar and 50 mm stem.
More info: Kona Bicycles

Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
Wheels don't get more premium than this - Enve rims and Chris King hubs. There is a CushCore in the 27.5" rear wheel.

Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
Only a handful of riders are rocking flat pedals this weekend. Mega pins do their best to keep his feet in place on this relentlessly rough track.

Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
A One Up Components Bash Guide guards the chainring. The lack of a lower roller and the O-Chain system will make the suspension feel more supple.

Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator

Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
The front end sits fairly low combined with the shorter 46 mm offset fork and steeper offset headset cups.

Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator
220 mm rotors front and rear with organic pads for a crisp bite. JAB Ti bolts everywhere.

Connor Fearon s custom Kona Operator


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 They don’t sell a 2.5 DHR 2 unless it’s something they make for only racers.
  • 3 0
 It is.
  • 3 0
 It's got a really sweet retro vibe to it. Love it!
  • 1 0
 O-Chain's got some crazy penetration in the World Cup scene. Wonder if this it's going to fizzle out or if it's here to stay.
  • 1 0
 Need to talk to my dentist. Seems like It’s a little long in the tooth…

Reduced offset fork, steeper head angle cups… would love to see a geo chart on this beauty…
  • 3 0
 Clean green machine!

Post a Comment



