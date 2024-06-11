Bike Check: Craig Evans' Airdrop Slacker

Craig Evans is a former winner of Hardline, and has been one of the more consistent competitors over the event's decade-long history. Now riding for Airdrop bikes, he was on a fresh ride for this year, aboard their new Slacker DH bike.



Craig's Slacker was the only full-27.5" bike at this year's Hardline, with the rest of the field opting for larger wheels in the front or all around to better handle the rough course. The logic behind the little-wheel build was that whatever is lost in rollover is made up for in nimbleness and handling through the gnarlier tech sections on course. Craig's setup features a production frame built to his personal preferences, with some new components from one of the UK's biggest brands.



Both Craig and his mechanic attest to him not being very picky about his setup, feeling comfortable and happy on a range of builds. Some of the tweaks he's made to his Slacker would indicate that this isn't always true - once he gets into his bike setup, he really tries to get the most from it that he can.



Craig Evans // AirDrop

Age: 31

Hometown: Sheffield

Height: 188cm / 6'2"

Weight: 90kg / 198lb

Instagram: @cregskin

Airdrop Slacker

Frame: Airdrop Slacker

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate coil

Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate

Hub: Hope Pro 5

Rim: Santa Cruz Reserve 31 DH

Tires: Maxxis Assegai front, Continental Argotal rear

Drivetrain: SRAM XO DH

Brakes: Maven Ultimate

Stem: Burgtec Direct Mount MK3 Stem

Handlebar: Burgtec Ride High 50mm rise

Size: S3 (Large)



Chances are, not many people have seen Airdrop's Slacker before. This bike, born in Sheffield, is built as tough as anything coming from that city. The frame is aluminum, with a threaded bottom bracket and simple internal cable routing. It doesn't cost a fortune either, making it a likely favorite in the comment section.The Slacker can be equipped with either a dual crown DH fork or a long travel single crown, depending on your preference and whether you're using it for bike park laps or racing at Hardline. Since Craig is doing the latter, he's running a Boxxer on the front, turning it into a 200mm front and rear DH bike with a stock 63-degree head angle. Craig's reach adjust headset, however, will have altered that geometry.The front triangle has internal cable rooting and its external on the rear triangleCraig's Slacker is an S3, the brand's largest frame, offering a reach of 475mm. However, Craig is using a reach adjust headset, and for Hardline, he has it set to the +5 position, giving him a 480mm reach. When he rides events like Fest, he moves the cup to its center setting, providing a bit less front center for the big jumps. But here at Hardline, he opted for a slightly longer front end to gain any extra speed he could.Craig's Slacker is equipped with a Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate coil shock at the heart of his Slacker's frame. This shock features an LNL tune, meticulously developed by the Airdrop team in collaboration with Rockshox to perfectly complement the Slacker's suspension geometry. this tune runs slightly more damped than typical, it is tailored for the Slacker's focus on more extreme riding. This weekend, Craig has a 525lb spring installed with maximum preload. For Hardline, he adjusts with a click of low-speed and three clicks of high-speed compression, and the hydraulic bottom out turned fully closed. In normal conditions, he keeps the hydraulic bottom out set to one click closed, with the rebound tuned slow to handle jumps smoothly and avoid any surprises during takeoff.Craig's Boxxer, mounted to the front of his Slacker, is a brand new Charger 3 Ultimate version. He's set the top crown as high as it can go to achieve his desired riding position. Inside the fork, there are three tokens in the air chamber along with 170 psi of air, an increase from his usual 165 psi.This adjustment is common among riders at Hardline, seeking extra support for the brutal track. He has also increased his low-speed and high-speed settings by two clicks. His rebound is set to the middle setting it's not too fast or too slow just pretty standard, to be honestCraig runs his handlebars rolled slightly back, with his brake levers tilted slightly upwards towards a flat position.Craig relies on SRAM parts for his brakes, opting for their new Maven Ultimate brakes, which have gained popularity among many World Cup DH riders and are now expanding into the freeride world. Craig's setup is a bit unconventional. As mentioned earlier, his levers are slightly flatter than most riders', but the personal tweaks don't stop there. He has his front and rear brake levers set up differently, with varying angles and reach positions. The front brake sits higher on the bar, with the reach set closer out of the two levers, and the bite point is about 25mm from the bar. In contrast, the rear brake is set at a lower angle, with the reach extended farther than the front. However, the bite point of the rear brake is closer to the bar than the front. There's a method to this apparent madness: Craig doesn't want to be constantly on his brakes, especially dragging his rear brake through turns, so he has more travel in the lever to allow for that.Rotor wise there is a set of SRAMs new rotors fitted that are 220mm in the front and 200mm in the rear. Craig has opted for organic pads to this weekend.No, we haven't swapped to Dakotah Norton's bike. Here, Craig runs his handlebars as high as Dakotah, just in a slightly different way. His aluminum Burgtec handlebars have 50mm of rise and are cut to a width of 780mm.Craig's Burgtec handlebars are mounted to his Boxxer fork via Burgtec's 50mm direct mount stem. Below the stem, there are two 5mm spacers, with an additional two hidden beneath the top crown. Given Craig's stature, this configuration suits him well, enabling him to position himself slightly farther back on the bike.Craig runs some really fat grips, these are from ODI. The logic behind this for him is it's easier to grip something tighter that's bigger.Burgtecs jumpbike saddle and seat post look so good on this bike.Groupset wise, Craig runs SRAM's popular 7-speed XO mech and shifter along with a set of Dissent cranks.Which are 165mm long, nothing crazy there. However, there is something special mounted to them.This seems to be a brand new Burgtec pedal. The guys haven't said much about them yet, but they appear larger than the current model and feature additional pins in the center. I'm sure we'll hear more about these soon.Craig's wheelset is a combination of a new set of Hope Pro 5 hubs laced to a pair of Santa Cruz's Reserve Carbon 31 DH rims. These are the only carbon parts on Craig's bike.Now, another area where Craig stands out is his choice of tires. He is running a full 27.5" wheel setup, which was the only one at Hardline this weekend. Additionally, they come from two different brands. On the front, there is a Maxxis Assegai with a DH casing and 27 psi. In the rear, he has a Continental Argotal running at 29 psi.Craig does not have a tire sponsor, so he just runs what he likes. He particularly enjoys the feel and grip he gets from the Assegai in the front, while the Argotal in the rear can withstand the abuse he puts his rear tires through better than anything else. He is not running any tire inserts either.