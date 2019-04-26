Bike Check: Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson 29 - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Dakotah Norton is coming into his second season on the Unior Devinci Factory Racing team and, if last year is anything to go by, he will be coming in hot. Dak picked up the shock result of Losinj when he spent most of the afternoon on the hotseat and ended up with his first ever World Cup podium and a fifth place finish.



He backed it up with a sixth in Leogang, but the rest of his season was cut short with injury. He's looking fit again coming into 2019 and already has two pre-season podiums under his belt. He'll be hoping to convert that into World Cup success this year, and here's the bike he's hoping to do it on.



He's aboard a Devinci Wilson rolling on 29 inch wheels - let's dig into the finer details to see exactly how Dak has set up his ride for the 2019 season.





Rider Name // Dakotah Norton

Age: 26

Hometown: Knoxville, TN

Height: 5'11" / 180cm

Weight: 175lb / 79 kg

Instagram: @daknorton

//26Knoxville, TN5'11" / 180cm175lb / 79 kg