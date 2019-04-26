PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson 29 - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 26, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Dakotah Norton's
Devinci Wilson
Photography by Dan Griffiths

Dakotah Norton is coming into his second season on the Unior Devinci Factory Racing team and, if last year is anything to go by, he will be coming in hot. Dak picked up the shock result of Losinj when he spent most of the afternoon on the hotseat and ended up with his first ever World Cup podium and a fifth place finish.

He backed it up with a sixth in Leogang, but the rest of his season was cut short with injury. He's looking fit again coming into 2019 and already has two pre-season podiums under his belt. He'll be hoping to convert that into World Cup success this year, and here's the bike he's hoping to do it on.

He's aboard a Devinci Wilson rolling on 29 inch wheels - let's dig into the finer details to see exactly how Dak has set up his ride for the 2019 season.

After a season plagued by injury in 2018 Dakotah Norton is happy to be healthy and nearing full strength once again.
Rider Name // Dakotah Norton
Age: 26
Hometown: Knoxville, TN
Height:5'11" / 180cm
Weight: 175lb / 79 kg
Instagram: @daknorton



The team are sticking with RockShox / SRAM for suspension, brakes and drivetrain this year, and there's plenty of red matching kit to be found, from the Boxxers packed with air and tokens at the front through to the XO derailleur at the back.

Maxxis provide the rubber and Dak has gone with a Minion DHR II and Assegai combo for Maribor's deep woods and sniper roots. Finishing kit comes from Race Face.

Frame: Devinci Wilson
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil, 450lb/in & 3.5 tokens with MegNeg can
Fork: RockShox Boxxer, 157psi & 5 tokens
Wheels: Race Face Turbine
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II rear (28psi), Assegai front (24psi)
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit: Race Face
Size: Large
Weight: 38.5lb / 17.5 kg
Dak uses a 7mm offset cup to get his reach just so.

A RockShox Bokxxer fork with 157psi & 5 tokens to manage the demands of Maribor's rooty woods and fearsome rock garden.

Norton runs CushCore front and rear to keep flats at bay.

HT X2 pedals

A red, seven speed XO derailleur.

Dak runs 20mm bar spacers with 35mm rise to give himself a high front end.

The SRAM brakes are loaded with metallic pads and 220mm rotors

The plastic bashguard is likely to see a lot of action in the burl of Maribor.


