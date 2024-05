Bike Check: Dakotah Norton's Prototype Mondraker Summum at Fort William World Cup

The prototype runs the same linkage as the NEAT and Dune eMTBs; it's still a dual-link bike but now the shock is driven from below by the chainstay rather than the by the lower link It's actually compressed from both ends simultaneously

Fastest in yesterday's timed training was Dakotah Norton. Following two years on Intense, the American begins his 2024 World Cup campaign aboard Mondraker's prototype Summum DH bike. This prototype is on its second season of testing, having been put through the wringer by Brook Macdonald and co in 2023. There are no notable changes to the prototype, but it's nevertheless interesting to see how Dakotah is setting it up for his 5ft 11" frame (180 cm) and 185 lbs (84 kg).The biggest talking point has to be the cockpit. Dakotah is running a 75mm rise bar from Mondraker's own component brand, ONOFF. It's made specifically for him, and is not in production. Essentially, to get the bar height he wanted previously, he was running 30mm worth of spacers underneath a 45mm reach 10mm rise stem with a 40mm rise bar. He felt he couldn't go any higher than that without fear of snapping the bolts, and he was also occasionally smacking his chinbar off the stem in big compressions. The best solution at the moment is this obscenely high-rise bar.Some consideration was given to the increased flex exhibited by this bar but Dakotah went on to say, "I've never been half way down a World Cup track and wanted my handlebar to be stiffer". Good point, well made.With the bar so high, quite a bit of reach is lost. As the bar has gradually moved higher, Dakotah has gradually moved the reach out further. Right now, he has the headset configured in its longest possible position at a reach of 495mm.There are a heap of other adjustable parameters on this frame, including leverage ratio, chainstay length, and lateral and vertical stiffness. Dakotah runs the lower shock mount flip-chip in a position that delivers the lowest starting leverage ratio, with the chainstay in long (455mm). Rear-end stiffness can be tuned with the use of three different braces. Dakotah wants his bike to be as soft as it can be laterally and as stiff as it can be vertically. That manifests as use of the central swingarm brace, without use of the seat stay and chainstay ones.The modular BB shell provides scope for adjusting BB height and reach independent of other things. In addition to the fore-aft adjustment, it can also be moved up and down. Dakotah has it just 2mm lower than the highest position.On the Fox DHX2 shock, Dakotah has a 450 lbs spring, but may go up to 475 lbs. On the rebound, he says "I run it as fast as I can hold onto". Up front, Dakotah goes with 85 PSI and 5 tokens in the Fox 40. It has the new Grip X2 damper, and Dakotah dials it in to be fast on the rebound, and pretty firm on the compression size.Dakotah's bike rolls on Maxxis Minion DHRII tires, front (24 PSI) and rear (28 PSI) with no inserts. Those are seated to e*Thirteen Grappler Flux Carbon rims laced to an all-new hub - the Sidekick hub, internals of which are yet to be revealed. It is a silent hub, and rumor has it that it contains a "floating" mechanism that allows it to eliminate pedal kickback in a way that is not dissimilar to an OChain.Something of a mystery at the rear of the swingarm are the two sets of mounts. We speculate these could be mounting points for sensors that are part of the team's in-house telemetry system, perhaps for deducing the effects of the three different braces on rear end stiffness. It could even be a way to mount the bike in some sort of testing jig. What do you think?