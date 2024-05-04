Bike Check: Dakotah Norton's Prototype Mondraker Summum at Fort William World Cup

Fastest in yesterday's timed training
was Dakotah Norton. Following two years on Intense, the American begins his 2024 World Cup campaign aboard Mondraker's prototype Summum DH bike. This prototype is on its second season of testing, having been put through the wringer by Brook Macdonald and co in 2023. There are no notable changes to the prototype, but it's nevertheless interesting to see how Dakotah is setting it up for his 5ft 11" frame (180 cm) and 185 lbs (84 kg).
The biggest talking point has to be the cockpit. Dakotah is running a 75mm rise bar from Mondraker's own component brand, ONOFF. It's made specifically for him, and is not in production. Essentially, to get the bar height he wanted previously, he was running 30mm worth of spacers underneath a 45mm reach 10mm rise stem with a 40mm rise bar. He felt he couldn't go any higher than that without fear of snapping the bolts, and he was also occasionally smacking his chinbar off the stem in big compressions. The best solution at the moment is this obscenely high-rise bar.
Some consideration was given to the increased flex exhibited by this bar but Dakotah went on to say, "I've never been half way down a World Cup track and wanted my handlebar to be stiffer". Good point, well made.
With the bar so high, quite a bit of reach is lost. As the bar has gradually moved higher, Dakotah has gradually moved the reach out further. Right now, he has the headset configured in its longest possible position at a reach of 495mm.
There are a heap of other adjustable parameters on this frame, including leverage ratio, chainstay length, and lateral and vertical stiffness. Dakotah runs the lower shock mount flip-chip in a position that delivers the lowest starting leverage ratio, with the chainstay in long (455mm). Rear-end stiffness can be tuned with the use of three different braces. Dakotah wants his bike to be as soft as it can be laterally and as stiff as it can be vertically. That manifests as use of the central swingarm brace, without use of the seat stay and chainstay ones.
The modular BB shell provides scope for adjusting BB height and reach independent of other things. In addition to the fore-aft adjustment, it can also be moved up and down. Dakotah has it just 2mm lower than the highest position.
On the Fox DHX2 shock, Dakotah has a 450 lbs spring, but may go up to 475 lbs. On the rebound, he says "I run it as fast as I can hold onto". Up front, Dakotah goes with 85 PSI and 5 tokens in the Fox 40. It has the new Grip X2 damper, and Dakotah dials it in to be fast on the rebound, and pretty firm on the compression size.
Dakotah's bike rolls on Maxxis Minion DHRII tires, front (24 PSI) and rear (28 PSI) with no inserts. Those are seated to e*Thirteen Grappler Flux Carbon rims laced to an all-new hub - the Sidekick hub, internals of which are yet to be revealed. It is a silent hub, and rumor has it that it contains a "floating" mechanism that allows it to eliminate pedal kickback in a way that is not dissimilar to an OChain.
Something of a mystery at the rear of the swingarm are the two sets of mounts. We speculate these could be mounting points for sensors that are part of the team's in-house telemetry system, perhaps for deducing the effects of the three different braces on rear end stiffness. It could even be a way to mount the bike in some sort of testing jig. What do you think?
Lost compared to what? The bar rise looks to be at a steeper angle than the head tube, so moving the rise from stem spacers to the bar would actually increase the effective reach a bit. Even if you're just saying "compared to a flat bar with the same stem and spacers", which is silly because that's not even close to the bar height needed, I wouldn't say that it's "quite a bit" of change in reach, going to be a few mm.
They should have specified that they mean "effective reach" or "saddle-to-bar distance" and not the actual frame reach.
This man is cooking something, I wouldn't be surprised if he starts to run softer tyre compounds and more aggressive treads on his rear soon.
That said, I too am curious if this trend will catch on with other riders eventually. Maybe not to the same extreme as Dak likes it, but I can easily see more racers use a 40 to 50mm riser.
I can also see the higher bars be a game changer for all the high pivots being in use now, allowing the rider to maintain proper posture more easily on a bike with rather drastically changing geometry under compression. My last experience with a proper HP design was way back on the Balfa BB7, but I still remember that it felt absolute dogshit with a low front end and kinda moto with a higher rise bar. Less pitching the upper body forward and allowed for the bike to be driven more through the bottom bracket/rear.
Dak is for sure cooking something here.
Never could get used to those, tall bars is where it’s at!
Now that all these things are gone and slack head angles have lowered the front ends significantly it only makes sense for us to return to higher rise bars in order to preserve a good riding posture on the bike. But for some reason this idea of "low front = fast" has embedded itself deeply into the collective minds of gravity riders. Or maybe it's just because most dislike the unconventional look.
Either way, you're right. High rise bars is where it's at.
Now that all forks are manufactured with low rise crowns, and frames have reasonably short head tubes, a nice and comfortable, reasonable rise, bar makes sense. And it is very disconcerting to be bumping your chinbar on the stem, so longer head tubes are definitely not the solution - been there done that
