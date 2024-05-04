Bike Check: Dakotah Norton's Prototype Mondraker Summum at Fort William World Cup

May 4, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

Fastest in yesterday's timed training was Dakotah Norton. Following two years on Intense, the American begins his 2024 World Cup campaign aboard Mondraker's prototype Summum DH bike. This prototype is on its second season of testing, having been put through the wringer by Brook Macdonald and co in 2023. There are no notable changes to the prototype, but it's nevertheless interesting to see how Dakotah is setting it up for his 5ft 11" frame (180 cm) and 185 lbs (84 kg).

photo

The biggest talking point has to be the cockpit. Dakotah is running a 75mm rise bar from Mondraker's own component brand, ONOFF. It's made specifically for him, and is not in production. Essentially, to get the bar height he wanted previously, he was running 30mm worth of spacers underneath a 45mm reach 10mm rise stem with a 40mm rise bar. He felt he couldn't go any higher than that without fear of snapping the bolts, and he was also occasionally smacking his chinbar off the stem in big compressions. The best solution at the moment is this obscenely high-rise bar.

photo
photo

Some consideration was given to the increased flex exhibited by this bar but Dakotah went on to say, "I've never been half way down a World Cup track and wanted my handlebar to be stiffer". Good point, well made.

photo

With the bar so high, quite a bit of reach is lost. As the bar has gradually moved higher, Dakotah has gradually moved the reach out further. Right now, he has the headset configured in its longest possible position at a reach of 495mm.

photo
photo

There are a heap of other adjustable parameters on this frame, including leverage ratio, chainstay length, and lateral and vertical stiffness. Dakotah runs the lower shock mount flip-chip in a position that delivers the lowest starting leverage ratio, with the chainstay in long (455mm). Rear-end stiffness can be tuned with the use of three different braces. Dakotah wants his bike to be as soft as it can be laterally and as stiff as it can be vertically. That manifests as use of the central swingarm brace, without use of the seat stay and chainstay ones.

photo

photo
photo

The modular BB shell provides scope for adjusting BB height and reach independent of other things. In addition to the fore-aft adjustment, it can also be moved up and down. Dakotah has it just 2mm lower than the highest position.

photo
The prototype runs the same linkage as the NEAT and Dune eMTBs; it's still a dual-link bike but now the shock is driven from below by the chainstay rather than the by the lower link
photo
It's actually compressed from both ends simultaneously

On the Fox DHX2 shock, Dakotah has a 450 lbs spring, but may go up to 475 lbs. On the rebound, he says "I run it as fast as I can hold onto". Up front, Dakotah goes with 85 PSI and 5 tokens in the Fox 40. It has the new Grip X2 damper, and Dakotah dials it in to be fast on the rebound, and pretty firm on the compression size.

photo
photo

Dakotah's bike rolls on Maxxis Minion DHRII tires, front (24 PSI) and rear (28 PSI) with no inserts. Those are seated to e*Thirteen Grappler Flux Carbon rims laced to an all-new hub - the Sidekick hub, internals of which are yet to be revealed. It is a silent hub, and rumor has it that it contains a "floating" mechanism that allows it to eliminate pedal kickback in a way that is not dissimilar to an OChain.

photo
For Dakotah's fave pannier rack, perhaps?

Something of a mystery at the rear of the swingarm are the two sets of mounts. We speculate these could be mounting points for sensors that are part of the team's in-house telemetry system, perhaps for deducing the effects of the three different braces on rear end stiffness. It could even be a way to mount the bike in some sort of testing jig. What do you think?

 All hail Stack Norton, prophet of the church of the tall front end! Seriously though, the guy's such an underrated rider. Never really in the media spotlight, despite being a constant podium threat. I hope he finally wins a world cup this season.
  • 9 0
 Dak is one of the reasons I went to a 60mm riser on my Clash. I honestly love that higher rise feeling now! haha
  • 18 1
 @jptothetree: been preaching it for years. Front ends are too dang low. At least if your bike primarily goes down hill. Especially with new Geometrie, with long reach and long chainstays, there is no need to create front end pressure by artificially placing the riders upper body weight over the front wheel. It was always a bad solution to a problem created by insificiently advanced geometry. We finally have the geo, now we need to learn that higher front ends are the way to properly utilizing it.
  • 7 0
 @Loki87: I agree, the answer to longer CS on bikes is to raise the bars, as there's more leverage on the front already, if you're too low down you will end up putting too much pressure on the front and washing out. The problem started with this long, low and slack geo, the stack never caught up with that until now. Hopefully, DH is gonna look moto AF again!!!!
  • 12 0
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: Long, Low, Slack and Stack.
  • 1 0
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: Low should be the COG relative to the wheelbase
  • 1 0
 @knightmarerider: absolutely correct but it's meant stack height for too long
  • 1 0
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: I even felt this going to a 35mm bar on my trail bike plus my build with long legs and short upper body and arms ads to the need for higher bar.
  • 4 0
 Stackotah Norton
  • 16 0
 Needs the old Tioga DH saddle so he can slide up on the tank to keep the front end down under power
  • 3 0
 Or an Azonic Love Seat!
  • 1 0
 @bkchef2000: have 3 of those still today
  • 13 1
 Maybe the mounts on the rear are for his bikepacking set up
  • 13 0
 Imagine a DH track so long you had to camp on the way down
  • 1 0
 @ARonBurgundy: I think thats called mount 7 psychosis
  • 8 3
 "With the bar so high, quite a bit of reach is lost."

Lost compared to what? The bar rise looks to be at a steeper angle than the head tube, so moving the rise from stem spacers to the bar would actually increase the effective reach a bit. Even if you're just saying "compared to a flat bar with the same stem and spacers", which is silly because that's not even close to the bar height needed, I wouldn't say that it's "quite a bit" of change in reach, going to be a few mm.
  • 2 3
 You're right, it's not technically the "reach" that gets shorter if you increase stem spacers and bar rise. Reach stays the same. The saddle-to-bar distance gets shorter though.

They should have specified that they mean "effective reach" or "saddle-to-bar distance" and not the actual frame reach.
  • 5 2
 @Muscovir: not even the effective reach is reduced much. If the bar rise is steeper (more vertical) than the head tube, then adding rise with the bars means less reduction in effective reach than adding rise with stem spacers, because there is less horizontal component to the change.
  • 4 0
 @justinfoil: If you keep the offset to the steering axis the same, reach will be reduced. If you keep the rise vertical, steering feel will change
  • 1 0
 @justinfoil: yup
  • 2 0
 @knightmarerider: ok, but they mentioned (effective) reach in this case, nothing about effective offset at the grips
  • 11 3
 Them handle bars are missing the cross bar
  • 3 0
 No stiffness braces in the rear for more flex (translates to grip) 75mm bars for more stack (larger sized bikes don't increase stack and reach proportionally).

This man is cooking something, I wouldn't be surprised if he starts to run softer tyre compounds and more aggressive treads on his rear soon.
  • 4 2
 I guess this is a moto thing? My moto experience is very limited, but from what I remember, the rearward bias is entirely different from a mtb. I too think Dak is doing it right, but with modern mtb geo, the bike automatically puts pressure on the front wheel when it's properly driven through the bottom bracket by the rider. And with no motor powering the rear wheel, I don't see the rear needing more traction than the front. Or did I misinterpret your idea about more aggressive rear tread?
That said, I too am curious if this trend will catch on with other riders eventually. Maybe not to the same extreme as Dak likes it, but I can easily see more racers use a 40 to 50mm riser.
I can also see the higher bars be a game changer for all the high pivots being in use now, allowing the rider to maintain proper posture more easily on a bike with rather drastically changing geometry under compression. My last experience with a proper HP design was way back on the Balfa BB7, but I still remember that it felt absolute dogshit with a low front end and kinda moto with a higher rise bar. Less pitching the upper body forward and allowed for the bike to be driven more through the bottom bracket/rear.
Dak is for sure cooking something here.
  • 3 0
 @Loki87: the tread/compound would line up with the mechanical grip, it doesn't necessarily need to be driven by a motor to benefit from a grippier tyre. He's essentially steering the bike with the rear end and the front wheel is only moved for adjustments really
  • 1 0
 I'd give it 2 years... bikes wont come with geo adjust anymore, just lateral stiffness adjustments.
  • 2 0
 2 inch rise bars used to be pretty common for dh/street, until the low rise bar trend caught on. And if we're going back to higher stack and bars then it seems we need longer "base reach" on the frame, haha
  • 1 0
 I’m ready for the steel risers. You can add some height and compliance. Currently running some gusset open prisons on one of my bikes. I like them, but wish some more width and back sweep was an option
  • 3 0
 he's got bmx background obviously
  • 2 0
 Moto
  • 1 0
 @JustinVP: both
  • 2 0
 No no no no no no! Sam Hill tought us to have our bars LOWER!

Never could get used to those, tall bars is where it’s at!
  • 3 1
 It's kinda crazy to me how that sentiment has held on in the scene until this day, while almost nobody realized why at some point we wanted to use lower bars. Back in the day, with ridiculously steep head angles and rather high stack numbers on bikes, paired with super short chainstays, we needed the low front to generate front end grip.
Now that all these things are gone and slack head angles have lowered the front ends significantly it only makes sense for us to return to higher rise bars in order to preserve a good riding posture on the bike. But for some reason this idea of "low front = fast" has embedded itself deeply into the collective minds of gravity riders. Or maybe it's just because most dislike the unconventional look.
Either way, you're right. High rise bars is where it's at.
  • 3 0
 @Loki87: well it was the combination of long headtubes and tall crowns that made low rise bars attractive when the suspension travel was increased during the initial freeride craze. People said they could corner better with low rise bars, and they probably could. Remember the aftermarket low-rise fork crowns, especially for the 888?

Now that all forks are manufactured with low rise crowns, and frames have reasonably short head tubes, a nice and comfortable, reasonable rise, bar makes sense. And it is very disconcerting to be bumping your chinbar on the stem, so longer head tubes are definitely not the solution - been there done that
  • 2 0
 After that he went for a bg fit with Specialized and they told him to rise his bars and that's the end of the story.
  • 1 0
 I remember using a Azonic Hammer Stem to get my front end higher. Felt like I had ape hangers for handlebars, but I never had to worry about the bike landing nose heavy?
  • 2 0
 Bet the internals of that E13 hub are a lot like the Profile BMX z-coaster hub where the pawls ramp down out of the way.
  • 3 0
 Who didn't immediately go to see Dak's bar setup?
  • 1 0
 That bar is crazy. Is the frame that low or just a personal preference that’s more extreme than most
  • 3 1
 It may look extreme but that's just 30-40MM higher than average.
  • 1 0
 @knightmarerider: just 30-40mm?
  • 1 0
 DHR2 front and rear damn I can only imagine the speed he’s getting on that combo
  • 2 0
 Can't wait to see Dak speed tucking with his hands higher than his head.
  • 2 0
 This is proof that trends are just trends \lll/
  • 2 0
 So, that's a one-off ONOFF handlebar. Nice.
  • 1 2
 Perhaps this dude is in fact onto something. Looks no less ridiculous than this set up.

www.pinkbike.com/news/review-bmb-reverse-raise-stem-wants-to-change-mountain-biking.html
  • 2 0
 BMX meets DH.
  • 8 1
 DMX! X gonna give it to ya!
  • 1 0
 @justinfoil: MTBMX as curtis bikes called it.
  • 1 0
 Saint on 7 speed? Isn’t Saint usually 10?
  • 1 0
 It is, very well could have it limited down to 7 cogs, I do that, but the hub is dedicated width, could be an xd hub. I suspect it is the new saint shifty bits finally getting closer. Notice no close pics of the front of the derailure I'm sure that was by request.
  • 1 0
 my guess would be that the 7 gears are optimized for chainline. Personally, whatever cassette I start with, I remove smaller cogs and add spacers to the inside so that I can have a decent chainline for my largest cogs - where I spend most of my time pedalling. With a bad chainline it's too easy for a high powered rider, such as a dh racer, to break today's light chains - especially with the torque on small drivetrains
  • 1 0
 @rclugnut: I just realized that it's a new e13 hub. They could have made a their own hub with a narrower cassette width - some kind of new dh standard for better chainline and a spoke flange that sits farther outboard for overall wheel strength while maintaining heel clearance...
  • 1 0
 Tunable rear triangle is cool!
  • 1 1
 An allyminium clamp on cross bar would look pretty dang good on those risers.
  • 1 0
 Sick ride!
  • 1 0
 Great write up.







