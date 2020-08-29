Bike Check: Damien Oton's Orbea Rallon - EWS Zermatt 2020

Aug 29, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Damien Oton's
Photos: Matthew Delorme


It's a new team and a new bike for Damien Oton in 2020. After leaving the Devinci team last year, Damien will be competing at the EWS on the Orbea Rallon.

The size large bike (a switch from the medium Devinci that Oton previously rode) features a fairly standard setup, with a Fox 38 fork with 90psi and one token paired with a Fox DHX2 coil shock using a 375 lb/in spring. Race Face provides the bulk of componentry with wheels, cranks and the cockpit.

Fitted in his rear wheel is a Slicy insert which he uses because it doesn't add too much weight but can save his race from ending early. The most notable setup choice from Damien is his nearly flat brake levers, which he says comes from his background of moto. He has tried lower them slight but has found that when it is fast and rocky he can't always keep a strong grip on the bars.


Rider Name: Damien Oton
Team: Orbea Enduro Team
Height: Height: 5'6" / 170 cm
Instagram: @damienoton

Details
Frame: Orbea Rallon (Size: Large)
Fork: Fox 38 (90psi and one token)
Shock: Fox DHX2 (Spring: 375lbs)
Wheels: Race Face Turbine Next
Tires: Maxxis Assegai // Minion DHRII
Inserts: Rear: Slicy insert
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR and Race Face Next cranks
Brakes: Shimano XTR with Galfer rotors
Cockpit: Race Face

Shimano XTR brakes with Galfer brake pads and rotors.

Damien's storage solution is neatly tucked away below his bottle cage

Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals.
Race Face Next R cranks

Maxxis Assegai
Maxxis Minion DHR II


