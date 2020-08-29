Bike Check: Damien Oton's Orbea Rallon - EWS Zermatt 2020

It's a new team and a new bike for Damien Oton in 2020. After leaving the Devinci team last year, Damien will be competing at the EWS on the Orbea Rallon.



The size large bike (a switch from the medium Devinci that Oton previously rode) features a fairly standard setup, with a Fox 38 fork with 90psi and one token paired with a Fox DHX2 coil shock using a 375 lb/in spring. Race Face provides the bulk of componentry with wheels, cranks and the cockpit.



Fitted in his rear wheel is a Slicy insert which he uses because it doesn't add too much weight but can save his race from ending early. The most notable setup choice from Damien is his nearly flat brake levers, which he says comes from his background of moto. He has tried lower them slight but has found that when it is fast and rocky he can't always keep a strong grip on the bars.







Rider Name: Damien Oton

Team: Orbea Enduro Team

Height: Height: 5'6" / 170 cm

Instagram: @damienoton

Damien OtonOrbea Enduro TeamHeight: 5'6" / 170 cm