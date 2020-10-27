Bike Check: Dan Clark's Privateer 141

Dan Clark's Privateer 141 is one of the prototypes of the upcoming 2021 Privateer 141 that is due for release early next year. To really understand this bike you first have to understand its big brother, the 161. The 161 was built to be an enduro race weapon while still being affordable and easy to look after. The new 141 takes off right where the 161 left off just in a more versatile guise. A reduction in travel from 161mm to 141mm and the stretching out of the riding position makes this more of a trail bike than a big-hitting enduro rig, but don't let that fool you, this thing can still take a day at the bike park or an enduro race or two.
Dan is lucky enough to work at Privateer and Hunt wheels which is why he's riding the prototype 141 at the Southern Enduro series, which is where we caught him at the 3rd round in Milland, in very typical English weather conditions of rain and mud. This is exactly where this bike feels most at home. Dan's bike is pretty much an out of the box build of the Privateer with some little exceptions that we will show you below.
|The only changes I made for today's race was I just found the biggest mudguard I could and fitted that.—Dan Clark
One difference on Dan's bike to the production 141 is Dan running a Deity Cockpit with a 20mm rise bar. The production bike will get a Raceface 20mm rise bar and 40mm stem with Fabric Funguy grips.
The tried and tested Shimano XT shifter SLX mech, cassette and crankset 12 speed set up can be found on the Privateer 141 with a threaded bottom bracket. Dan has fitted a OneUp chain guide for a little bit of added peace of mind keeping the chain safely on the SLX 32 tooth chainring. Interestingly Dan runs the smaller of the two Shimano SLX 12 speed cassettes as he feels he doesn't need the 51 tooth due to how well the 141 pedals.
Dan chose to run some Nukeproof clips for the Milland race which given there was more mud than anything else (well, other than wet roots) was a brave choice.
A massive thanks to Dan for letting us take a look around his bike!
