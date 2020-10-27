Bike Check: Dan Clark's Privateer 141

Dan Clark's Privateer 141 is one of the prototypes of the upcoming 2021 Privateer 141 that is due for release early next year. To really understand this bike you first have to understand its big brother, the 161. The 161 was built to be an enduro race weapon while still being affordable and easy to look after. The new 141 takes off right where the 161 left off just in a more versatile guise. A reduction in travel from 161mm to 141mm and the stretching out of the riding position makes this more of a trail bike than a big-hitting enduro rig, but don't let that fool you, this thing can still take a day at the bike park or an enduro race or two.



Dan is lucky enough to work at Privateer and Hunt wheels which is why he's riding the prototype 141 at the Southern Enduro series, which is where we caught him at the 3rd round in Milland, in very typical English weather conditions of rain and mud. This is exactly where this bike feels most at home. Dan's bike is pretty much an out of the box build of the Privateer with some little exceptions that we will show you below.



Dan Clark // Privateer Bikes/ Hunt Wheels

Age: 24

Hometown: Brighton, UK

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 75 kg

Instagram: @danthemantheroadmanclark

