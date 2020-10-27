Bike Check: Dan Clark's Privateer 141

Oct 27, 2020
by Nick Bentley  

Dan Clark's
Prototype Privateer 141
Photography and words by Nick Bentley (Man Down Media)
Dan Clark's Privateer 141 is beautifully simple and that's kind of the point.

Dan Clark's Privateer 141 is one of the prototypes of the upcoming 2021 Privateer 141 that is due for release early next year. To really understand this bike you first have to understand its big brother, the 161. The 161 was built to be an enduro race weapon while still being affordable and easy to look after. The new 141 takes off right where the 161 left off just in a more versatile guise. A reduction in travel from 161mm to 141mm and the stretching out of the riding position makes this more of a trail bike than a big-hitting enduro rig, but don't let that fool you, this thing can still take a day at the bike park or an enduro race or two.

Dan is lucky enough to work at Privateer and Hunt wheels which is why he's riding the prototype 141 at the Southern Enduro series, which is where we caught him at the 3rd round in Milland, in very typical English weather conditions of rain and mud. This is exactly where this bike feels most at home. Dan's bike is pretty much an out of the box build of the Privateer with some little exceptions that we will show you below.
Dan Clark // Privateer Bikes/ Hunt Wheels
Age: 24
Hometown:Brighton, UK
Height:6'0"
Weight:75 kg
Instagram: @danthemantheroadmanclark

Dan putting his 141 through its paces in the mud. I guess they can tick the mud clearance off on the testing list after this race.

The no-nonsense approach to the Privateer means you get external cable routing for everything except the OneUp dropper post. Dan's bike is in the Heritage green colour which looks amazing along with the simple Privateer graphics.
Privateer Bikes 141
Frame: Privateer 141 in Heritage green
Shock: Fox DPX2. Performance Elite.
Fork: 2021 Fox 36 150mm. Performance Elite
Wheels: HUNT Trail Wide 29"
Tires: Schwable Magic Mary. 2.35. Addix Soft. Super Trail
Drivetrain: Shimano XT shifter with SLX Cranks, Cassette and Rear mech.
Brakes: Magura MT5.
Cockpit: Deity handlebar and stem. Fabric Funguy grips
Seatpost: OneUp V2 Dropper. 180mm
Saddle: Fabric Scoop Elite. Radius
Size: P3
Weight: 14.5kg
More info: Privateer Bikes 141

bigquotesThe only changes I made for today's race was I just found the biggest mudguard I could and fitted that.Dan Clark

Is it still a trail bike if you can't fit a bottle cage on it? The external cable routing runs down the topside of the downtube making any changes easy to do.

This bike has seen some serious testing in its life and has the scars to prove it. The OneUp dropper post gives you 180mm of drop on it and Dan has pretty long legs so he runs it slightly out of the seat tube.

Hunt's Trail Wide wheels with 30mm internal 6069-T6 Rims on Hunt's 3° Rapid Engage, boost hubs come as standard on this bike. Schwable Magic Mary 2.35 wide Addix Soft Super Trail tyres worked for Dan for the mud of Milland running tubeless and without caps to save 2g.
The 2021 Fox 36 150mm Performance Elite with a Grip 2 damper and a 42mm offset is fitted to the front of the Privateer 141, with the new breather valves on the lower legs and the biggest mudguard that Dan could find - an essential thing for racing in the mud.

The 141 comes with a Custom Fox DPX2 Performance Elite rear shock fitted.

One difference on Dan's bike to the production 141 is Dan running a Deity Cockpit with a 20mm rise bar. The production bike will get a Raceface 20mm rise bar and 40mm stem with Fabric Funguy grips.

The tried and tested Shimano XT shifter SLX mech, cassette and crankset 12 speed set up can be found on the Privateer 141 with a threaded bottom bracket. Dan has fitted a OneUp chain guide for a little bit of added peace of mind keeping the chain safely on the SLX 32 tooth chainring. Interestingly Dan runs the smaller of the two Shimano SLX 12 speed cassettes as he feels he doesn't need the 51 tooth due to how well the 141 pedals.

Dan chose to run some Nukeproof clips for the Milland race which given there was more mud than anything else (well, other than wet roots) was a brave choice.

Magura MT5 brakes are fitted with the HC 1 Finger lever installed. The 141 uses Magura's Storm HC rotors with 203mm front/180mm rear

A massive thanks to Dan for letting us take a look around his bike!

