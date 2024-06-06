Bike Check: Dan Slack's Pole Onni





We took a look at Dan Slack's Pole Onni. The English rider joined Pole Factory Racing this year, but sadly, due to Pole's declaration of bankruptcy, it's not been an easy start to the year for Dan or the team at the now renamed Seton Tuning DH team. The team has lost a lot of funding, but they haven't lost any of their willingness to compete at the highest level, and the team is determined to carry on. The Onni is named after Dan's teammate, Onni Rainio, as he was the one who helped the team at Pole develop the bike. Dan is riding a K2 size frame, with a reach of 462mm. At Fort William Dan was running a reach-adjust headset from Works to bring that number up to 470, but he sticks with the stock setting for other tracks. Dan Slack // Seton Tuning DH team

Age: 22

Nationality: British

Height: 5' 7"

Weight: 93Kg

Instagram: @danslack_mtb

Pole Bicycles Onni

The whole frame was machined in Finland from aerospace 7075-T6 aluminum, resulting in a lightweight design while ensuring high strength. And that can be felt behind the bars; the Pole Onni is one hell of a stiff bike, and after riding a few different bikes over the years and coming to Dan, he said he's enjoying the way the bike feels and the confidence it's been giving him.The Seton Tuning Downhill Team is sponsored by SRAM, so it's no surprise to see their downhill groupset on Dan's bike. Dan has opted for a GX DH 7-speed derailleur combined with a GX cassette, mostly to keep the budget down for this small team when these parts eventually wear or get damaged.The shifter is a X0 SRAM 7-speed shifter. At Fort William Dan was running GX Eagle 170mm cranks, but that was a temporary measure as the team has picked up sponsorship from Pinned Cranks, and they will soon have some 165mm cranks. And finally, Dan uses the Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals, like many other riders in the downhill paddock.Its just a small top only chain device fitted to Dan's poleIt's more SRAM components for Dan when it comes to brakes, with the team using the new Maven Ultimate. These are run with some monstrous 223mm Galfer Shark 2mm thick brake rotors. The rotors are something that Dan really likes; he says they manage heat well and give him as much power as he needs. This is an interesting combination, as the new Maven offers a lot of power, but Dan likes his brakes to be very digital. By that, I mean he wants them to be on or off, and the new Maven gives him that.To give him the optimum amount of braking with the minimal amount of effort, Dan has his Maven levers pulled in as close to the center of the bar as possible, so he is literally only using the very end of the lever.When it comes to the angle of his levers, Dan isn't too crazy; they're in a pretty neutral position. But he does like the bite point of his levers to be pretty close to the bars. This makes the lever pull really small and ensures that Dan doesn't creep into a bad habit of dragging his brakes.Dan has a set of aluminum Title bars bolted to the top crown of his fork using a 50mm Renthal direct mount set. The bars have a 30mm rise, and they are cut to 770mm wide with grips fitted. The bars are rolled fairly forward, something that comes from Dan's background riding moto trials; he feels it helps him get his weight forward and helps him avoid tucking the front wheel under him when he's cornering.Dan is running a very familiar tire setup, the ever-popular Maxxis duo of an Assegai on the front and a Minion DHR on the rear in a mixed wheel setup.The Assegai mounted to Dan's front wheel is 2.5" wide and unsurprisingly is in the DH casing. When it comes to tire pressure, Dan's front wheel has 25psi in it. The 27.5" Minion DHR II is 2.4" wide and again in DH casing, with a CushCore Pro inside for rockier courses like Fort William, where he ran 28 psi. These are mounted to a set of DT Swiss wheels using their FR541 rims fitted to DT Swiss's 240 hubs.The RockShox Super Deluxe Coil shock is set up with a 400lb spring. The compression, both high and low speed, are set in the middle setting, but the rebound is running pretty fast.Dan's new to the RockShox Boxxer fork, and he said he's really enjoying the stiffness of the new Boxxer compared to what he was using in his last team. Once again, the team at Seton Tuning has really leaned on their background in superbike racing, and there has been a fair amount of custom work with regards to the tune on Dan's fork. First off, there has been some customization in the damper itself that the team was not too keen to share, but they did say they have honed the bushings inside the Boxxer to make it run buttery smooth. Then, like many people, there are some changes in valving and oil viscosity.The team is using a True Tune insert, an activated carbon insert that sits in the air chamber like tokens, and it allows you to increase effective air volume in a mountain bike air suspension without making any changes to external dimensions. Now, this is not a standard True Tune insert; this is a special one designed for the team with Dan in mind. Alongside this, Dan has 2 tokens inside and is running 140psi of pressure.