Bike Check: Daniel Manfredsson's Neo-Retro Cannondale Creations

I wanted to create my truly personal dream build, I think in many eyes it does not make sense to spend so much effort and money on something so old…but let me explain. I used this example before, but the Porsche 911 is an iconic sports car and the new 911 is fantastic, but the air-cooled 964 and older feel purer to the brand’s original concept. Not necessarily better, but purer. Again, my personal preference.



And when it comes to Cannondale, I really like the Flash, F29, and F-SI models ranging from 2009 to 2017. I have owned a couple of these bikes, from early 26” to the last 29”. And for me it is about purity, when they were introduced they had amazing carbon frames that pushed limits of manufacturing and low weight. The design was an organic take on the previous CAAD frames. And what I really like was the no compromise mindset, “What can we do if we are not restricted by suppliers?” I think Cannondale might get smashed sometimes for coming up with own components and standards… but the aim is always System Integration, not only designing a frame but a complete bike where everything is designed as a system, frame, fork, wheels, crankset, seatpost etc. It was and still is really unique in the industry.



Ok, lots of nerdiness here… but the basic premise was to take a 10-year-old bike, update it with modern tech, but even older looks, Neo-retro(ish). Common in the car and motorcycle world, but not so much in the sometimes conservative bike world, where 0.5 degree head tube angle can render a bike “useless.” I have used this tag “Save a Dale” and it is all about keeping Cannondales alive and on the road, make them better or repurpose them. — Daniel Manfredsson