Bike Check: Danny Hart's Cube Two15 HPC Mullet Race Bike

One of the biggest team changes of the off season was Danny Hart's departure from the Madison Saracen team and his move to the Cube team , riding alongside Max Hartenstern. A new team and bike see Danny with a completely different setup for 2021 although he told us at the NotARace Test Session that: "I am always nervous changing bike brands after a few years on a bike. This one is next level compared to what I was riding in the past."Let's take a look at how Danny Hart sets up his race machine for the not racing in Schladming ahead of the first World Cup in Leogang less than a week away.

Danny Hart

Age: 29

Hometown: Redcar

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 70 kg

Instagram: @dannyhart1

Cube Two15 HPC Details



Frame: Cube TWO15 HPC SL // Size: Large

Fork: Fox 40 Factory

Shock: Fox DHX2

Wheels: Newman EG30 SL Evolution // 29" Front and 27.5" Rear

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Marry and Big Betty // Cushcore Inserts

Drivetrain: SRAM X0 DH with Race Face Atlas Cranks

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Brakes: Magura MT7

Bar/Stem: Race Face SIXC bars cut to 760mm with a Race Face Atlas stem and Burgtec grips

Weight: 16.3kg

More info: Cube

Contiuning over from his previous setup, Danny is still running a mullet configuration on the Cube Two15 and with that he has chosen a 29" Schwalbe Magic Mary tire upfront with a 27.5" Big Betty for the rear. Danny is also running Cushcore inserts.

For his cockpit Danny is running Race Face's SixC carbon bars cut down from their original 800mm to a narrow for DH 760mm width. The carbon bars are fitted to a Race Face Atlas stem with Burgtec's Bartender Pro grips.

Mounted to Danny's top tube it appears he was running some kind of additional timing device to keep an eye on all of his runs over the two days of riding. We have seen plenty of others riders with similar setups included mounting GPS trackers allowing them to later analyse different lines and generate a detailed breakdown of where a few extra seconds can be found.

A big new component on the Cube for Danny is the four-piston Magura MT7 Raceline brakes. In previous years, he has been running Shimano's Saint brakes while riding for Madison Saracen but for 2021 he will be running the German brands' gravity orientated offering. One intriguing difference with the Magura brakes is the use of four smaller brake pads (one per caliper), this is claimed to help dissipate heat better than just using the standard two pads configuration.