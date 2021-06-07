Bike Check: Danny Hart's Cube Two15 HPC Mullet Race Bike

Jun 7, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Danny Hart's
Cube Two15 HPC
Photography by Seb Gruber


One of the biggest team changes of the off season was Danny Hart's departure from the Madison Saracen team and his move to the Cube team, riding alongside Max Hartenstern. A new team and bike see Danny with a completely different setup for 2021 although he told us at the NotARace Test Session that: "I am always nervous changing bike brands after a few years on a bike. This one is next level compared to what I was riding in the past."

Let's take a look at how Danny Hart sets up his race machine for the not racing in Schladming ahead of the first World Cup in Leogang less than a week away.



Danny Hart
Age: 29
Hometown: Redcar
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 70 kg
Instagram: @dannyhart1

Cube Two15 HPC Details

Frame: Cube TWO15 HPC SL // Size: Large
Fork: Fox 40 Factory
Shock: Fox DHX2
Wheels: Newman EG30 SL Evolution // 29" Front and 27.5" Rear
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Marry and Big Betty // Cushcore Inserts
Drivetrain: SRAM X0 DH with Race Face Atlas Cranks
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Brakes: Magura MT7
Bar/Stem: Race Face SIXC bars cut to 760mm with a Race Face Atlas stem and Burgtec grips
Weight: 16.3kg
More info: Cube

Contiuning over from his previous setup, Danny is still running a mullet configuration on the Cube Two15 and with that he has chosen a 29" Schwalbe Magic Mary tire upfront with a 27.5" Big Betty for the rear. Danny is also running Cushcore inserts.

For his cockpit Danny is running Race Face's SixC carbon bars cut down from their original 800mm to a narrow for DH 760mm width. The carbon bars are fitted to a Race Face Atlas stem with Burgtec's Bartender Pro grips.

Mounted to Danny's top tube it appears he was running some kind of additional timing device to keep an eye on all of his runs over the two days of riding. We have seen plenty of others riders with similar setups included mounting GPS trackers allowing them to later analyse different lines and generate a detailed breakdown of where a few extra seconds can be found.


A big new component on the Cube for Danny is the four-piston Magura MT7 Raceline brakes. In previous years, he has been running Shimano's Saint brakes while riding for Madison Saracen but for 2021 he will be running the German brands' gravity orientated offering. One intriguing difference with the Magura brakes is the use of four smaller brake pads (one per caliper), this is claimed to help dissipate heat better than just using the standard two pads configuration.

Even though a lot has changed with Dany's setup with the move to Cube he is still running a Fox DHX2 coil rear shock for his race bike.


34 Comments

  • 40 3
 Somebody didn't do their conversion right, says he's 5'10 I guess they are adding the size of his balls to the equation.
  • 21 0
 STAY ON YOUR BIKE DANNY!
  • 4 0
 makes a nice change from lower, slacker & longer.. looks shorter, steeper. higher :-) but Danny can rip, so if it works... happy days!!!
  • 6 0
 Marketing fluff says “This one is next level” so SSH must be the future (and past)!
  • 1 0
 @mashrv1: hahaha!! love it and probably true to some extent!!
  • 1 0
 @mashrv1: Exactly.

Looks like a four-bar to me!
  • 3 0
 @mashrv1: secure shell has been around for a while, but is still as important as ever.
  • 4 0
 @mashrv1: I love riders getting on new bikes, its always better than the last one, everytime.

I remember when 27.5 first came out someone went to them and they were the best, went back to a 26 and it was amazing to be back on 26 because 27.5 wasnt quite right
  • 2 0
 No mention of what's been done to put this bike into mullet configuration, their only 29" as standard with only a 0.5° head angle adjustment. Be good to know if standard frame/ back end or what was done to correct the geo after dropping in a 275 rear wheel?
  • 5 0
 I am surprised it's a large frame! Looks like a XS (Session) to me.
  • 4 2
 actually the 3 sizes Trek offers are pretty close to the 3 sizes Cube offers.. and none of them are an XS ;P
  • 3 1
 @likehell: I am well aware of that. It just looks weired on the photos.
  • 1 0
 It must be nice being a pro and having fresh brake pads for every run. I was running the Magura pads and could blow through a set in one or two rides. I switched to Kool Stops for now.
  • 3 3
 If you’re interested in understanding how line choice affects speed, Protern.io is a high accuracy GPS sensor with an Android app and an iOS app coming this summer.

protern.io/how-it-works

It’s used by the Swiss national ski team and many other Olympic level teams and athletes. I know in particular those who race ski and boarder cross find Protern.io extremely valuable as you can see how gates further up the course affect speed later on. Pretty cool tech.
  • 4 0
 One per calliper? Or one per piston??
  • 3 0
 One brake pad per caliper? Seems like an interesting idea lol
  • 8 6
 Must be one of, if not the nicest bike in the world cup
  • 3 3
 'One intriguing difference with the Magura brakes is the use of four smaller brake pads (one per caliper)....' so he is running 4 calipers? Impressive stuff.
  • 1 0
 Newman is the name of Seinfelds fat friendemy. Newmen is the name of awsome wheels. I have a pair.
  • 1 0
 The carbon number holder is pretty damn cool.
  • 1 0
 www.litprolive.com/hardware
  • 1 0
 No android o/s no go for me.
  • 1 0
 He get's taller in each article featuring him.
  • 1 0
 damnnn Daniel!!!
  • 1 2
 That bike looks awesome. Add a dropper post, a single crown fork and a water bottle holder and it's a enduro bike.
  • 6 9
 When The Redcar rocket comes from your old home town and Sam Hill comes from your new one i kinda feel all warm n fuzzy inside plus I got the 1st comment
  • 1 2
 I guess I'll get this out of the way:


LoOkS LiKe a SeSsIoN
  • 2 4
 Without a doubt the best looking bike he's raced on. He's had a couple odd looking ones in the past.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



