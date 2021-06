Bike Check: Danny Hart's Cube Two15 HPC Mullet Race Bike

One of the biggest team changes of the off season was Danny Hart's departure from the Madison Saracen team and his move to the Cube team , riding alongside Max Hartenstern. A new team and bike see Danny with a completely different setup for 2021 although he told us at the NotARace Test Session that: "I am always nervous changing bike brands after a few years on a bike. This one is next level compared to what I was riding in the past."Let's take a look at how Danny Hart sets up his race machine for the not racing in Schladming ahead of the first World Cup in Leogang less than a week away.