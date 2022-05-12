Bike Check: Danny Hart's High Pivot Cube Two15 Prototype

May 12, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECK
Danny Hart'sCube Two15 Prototype
Photography and Words by Nick Bentley

How could we not stop by Danny Hart's pit at the last round of the UK National Downhill Series at Fort William and take a look at the winning bike? This is the same bike Danny has been riding and testing for a while and we had a quick glimpse of it in the pits at Lourdes.

So let's face it the frame is what you came here to see. The Cube Two15 now has a high Pivot Idler set up. I could not get a lot of detail on the frame itself other than this one is a standard medium size and is pretty close to what we should expect to see in production shortly.

This raw aluminium frame shows a few battle scars and looks to have been put through a lot of testing hours by Danny. The one thing I did notice was that the Idler is fitted via bolts to the frame which should make removal for any maintenance really easy which is a nice touch. There is a mix of external and internal cable routing too, with the gear cable going external on the front triangle and the brake internal then reversed on the rear triangle with the gear cable heading into the chainstay just at the pivot.

Danny Hart // Cube Factory Racing
Sponsors: Cube Factory Racing, Monster, Oakley, Bell, Sten, Crud, Crankbrothers, 4Gold, Burgtec, Cushcore, Bliss
Age: 30
Hometown: Redcar
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 70kg
Instagram: @dannyhart1

Cube Two15 Prototype
Frame: Cube Two15 Prototype Mullet
Shock: Fox DHX2 200mm travel
Fork: Fox 40 Factory 200mm
Wheels: 29" front 27.5" Rear
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary first ride 27.5" rear 29" front
Cassette: SRAM XO 7 Speed
Derailleur: SRAM XO 7 Speed
Shifter: SRAM XO
Cranks Race Face Atlas direct mount
Chainring Race Face Direct mount 34T
Brakes: Magura Raceline MT 7
Rotors: Magura 203mm
Handlebar: Raceface Atlas
Stem: Burgtec direct mount
Grips: Burgtec Minnaar Super soft
Size: Race Medium






Danny is running a prototype set of Schwalbe's Magic Marys with Cushcore fitted front and back. Obviously, these are running tubeless with Schwalbes Doc Blue tubeless sealant of which Danny uses 90ml in each tyre. Pressure wise Danny was running 27psi in the rear and 23psi in the front.


Danny is running a Crud Mudguard on his fork which he will need for those wet muddy North of England riding days.

Out front of Danny's new Cube is a Fox 40 factory fork for a 29" wheel running its full 200mm of travel. Danny runs 4 tokens in his 40's with 86.5PSI of air. The compression is set with 8 clicks of high speed and 5 clicks of low speed. Rebound wise there is 6 clicks of high speed rebound and 4 of low speed rebound.


At the rear there is more from Fox. This time it is a DHX2 coil at the heart of the Cubes suspension. There is a Fox 400lb spring fitted. In the DHX2 Danny is running 7 clicks of high speed compression with 6 clicks of low speed compression. When it comes to rebound the high and low speed knobs are set to 4 clicks


It's a SRAM drivetrain on Danny's bike. It's a DH XO 7speed derailleur and shifter to be exact, with a matching 7-speed cassette. These are so common around the pits. Alongside this there is a set of race face atlas aluminium cranks that are 165mm long with a 34t direct mount race face narrow-wide chainring fitted. The chain is kept on the ring MRP's SXG chain device. Pedal wise Danny runs the ever-popular Crankbrothers mallet DH11 pedal and Danny winds the pins fully into the body of the pedal.



Bringing Danny to a stop is a set of Magura's Raceline MT7 brakes on a set of 203mm Magura rotors.


Whilst we are at the front end let's talk handlebars: it's a set of race face atlas bars on Danny's bike. They're aluminium and have 20mm of rise cut down to 770mm wide 8 degrees back sweep and a 5-degree upsweep these are mounted to the top of the Fox 40 crowns with a direct mount Burgtec stem that is 50mm long. Also there is some high-end electrical tape to help Danny's bar-mounted GoPro clamp fit just a little tighter.


Sat on the end of the bars is a set of Burgtecs Greg Minnaar grips in the supersoft compound.


Last but no means least there is an SDG I beam saddle and seat post. Danny has 75mm of seat post showing from the top of the Cubes frame.

Big thanks to Danny for his help with this bike check.

18 Comments

  • 8 0
 Finally, a real bike check with details, pressures and numbers!
  • 2 1
 Because pro level suspension setup is so relevant to the rest of us
  • 1 0
 @jpcars10s: my name is jpcars10s and my cynical opinion is hilarious and no one is allowed to be curious
  • 3 0
 Hopefully he can use this lovely bike to repeat what he did last weekend for the big race at fort bill!
  • 3 0
 The real question here: what is the actual size of his balls?
  • 3 0
 God knows why SDG wanted to sponsor him whilst as everyone knows he can't sit down..
  • 1 0
 OVERsize
  • 2 0
 What a legend. He has two handlebars when we mortals only use one!
  • 1 0
 Is he really 5'10"? He looks much shorter when on the bike. Not that it matters how short he is with balls that big.
  • 2 0
 sexy looking steed
  • 2 1
 Looks familiar...
  • 2 0
 agree! those Cube's are looking good.
  • 1 0
 High pivot chainguide. I want one!
  • 2 0
 I figure its only a matter of time before we see high idlers that mount to the ICSG available sale.
  • 1 2
 Good looking bike. Downhill bikes are so sweet; wish I could justify keeping one in the garage but I have to earn all my turns!
  • 1 0
 Can't help my OCD, why is that mudguard installed so poorly?
  • 1 0
 Disappointed that all his settings aren't turned up to 11
  • 1 0
 That cable routing makes no sense.





