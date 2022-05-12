Bike Check: Danny Hart's High Pivot Cube Two15 Prototype

How could we not stop by Danny Hart's pit at the last round of the UK National Downhill Series at Fort William and take a look at the winning bike? This is the same bike Danny has been riding and testing for a while and we had a quick glimpse of it in the pits at Lourdes.



So let's face it the frame is what you came here to see. The Cube Two15 now has a high Pivot Idler set up. I could not get a lot of detail on the frame itself other than this one is a standard medium size and is pretty close to what we should expect to see in production shortly.



This raw aluminium frame shows a few battle scars and looks to have been put through a lot of testing hours by Danny. The one thing I did notice was that the Idler is fitted via bolts to the frame which should make removal for any maintenance really easy which is a nice touch. There is a mix of external and internal cable routing too, with the gear cable going external on the front triangle and the brake internal then reversed on the rear triangle with the gear cable heading into the chainstay just at the pivot.



Danny Hart // Cube Factory Racing

Sponsors: Cube Factory Racing, Monster, Oakley, Bell, Sten, Crud, Crankbrothers, 4Gold, Burgtec, Cushcore, Bliss

Age: 30

Hometown: Redcar

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 70kg

Instagram: @dannyhart1

Cube Two15 Prototype

Frame: Cube Two15 Prototype Mullet

Shock: Fox DHX2 200mm travel

Fork: Fox 40 Factory 200mm

Wheels: 29" front 27.5" Rear

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary first ride 27.5" rear 29" front

Cassette: SRAM XO 7 Speed

Derailleur: SRAM XO 7 Speed

Shifter: SRAM XO

Cranks Race Face Atlas direct mount

Chainring Race Face Direct mount 34T

Brakes: Magura Raceline MT 7

Rotors: Magura 203mm

Handlebar: Raceface Atlas

Stem: Burgtec direct mount

Grips: Burgtec Minnaar Super soft

Size: Race Medium



Out front of Danny's new Cube is a Fox 40 factory fork for a 29" wheel running its full 200mm of travel. Danny runs 4 tokens in his 40's with 86.5PSI of air. The compression is set with 8 clicks of high speed and 5 clicks of low speed. Rebound wise there is 6 clicks of high speed rebound and 4 of low speed rebound.

It's a SRAM drivetrain on Danny's bike. It's a DH XO 7speed derailleur and shifter to be exact, with a matching 7-speed cassette. These are so common around the pits. Alongside this there is a set of race face atlas aluminium cranks that are 165mm long with a 34t direct mount race face narrow-wide chainring fitted. The chain is kept on the ring MRP's SXG chain device. Pedal wise Danny runs the ever-popular Crankbrothers mallet DH11 pedal and Danny winds the pins fully into the body of the pedal.



Danny is running a prototype set of Schwalbe's Magic Marys with Cushcore fitted front and back. Obviously, these are running tubeless with Schwalbes Doc Blue tubeless sealant of which Danny uses 90ml in each tyre. Pressure wise Danny was running 27psi in the rear and 23psi in the front.Danny is running a Crud Mudguard on his fork which he will need for those wet muddy North of England riding days.At the rear there is more from Fox. This time it is a DHX2 coil at the heart of the Cubes suspension. There is a Fox 400lb spring fitted. In the DHX2 Danny is running 7 clicks of high speed compression with 6 clicks of low speed compression. When it comes to rebound the high and low speed knobs are set to 4 clicksBringing Danny to a stop is a set of Magura's Raceline MT7 brakes on a set of 203mm Magura rotors.Whilst we are at the front end let's talk handlebars: it's a set of race face atlas bars on Danny's bike. They're aluminium and have 20mm of rise cut down to 770mm wide 8 degrees back sweep and a 5-degree upsweep these are mounted to the top of the Fox 40 crowns with a direct mount Burgtec stem that is 50mm long. Also there is some high-end electrical tape to help Danny's bar-mounted GoPro clamp fit just a little tighter.Sat on the end of the bars is a set of Burgtecs Greg Minnaar grips in the supersoft compound.Last but no means least there is an SDG I beam saddle and seat post. Danny has 75mm of seat post showing from the top of the Cubes frame.Big thanks to Danny for his help with this bike check.