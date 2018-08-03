Bike Check: Danny Hart's Saracen Ariel LTX Carbon - Ard Rock Festival 2018

It's Friday the 3rd of August 2018 at the Santa Cruz Ard Rock Festival, supported by Maxxis and Camelbak 2018. World Cup downhill rider Danny Hart is a relative local to these hills, hailing from Redcar UK. While this may not be his debut appearance at an enduro, it is certainly one of Danny's first high key enduros. Any household name downhill rider making at an appearance on the enduro scene is sure to draw attention, so we decided to catch up with Danny and see what he was using to take on the challenge.



Danny has moved teams onto the UK based Madison Saracen team at the start of this season, so for the Ard Rock Danny is riding a 2018 Saracen Ariel LTXc 650B, size medium. The frame provides 165mm travel on the rear delivered by a Fox Float X2, up front Danny is running 180mm travel Fox Factory 36 fork. When questioned on suspension specifics Danny stated that the bike was set up inline with his downhill bike, something that mechanic Dave Garland and Danny have been working hard on to perfect with fixed telemetry units previously seen online.





Danny Hart // Madison Saracen

Age: 26

Hometown: Redcar

Height: 5'9" / 175 cm

Weight: 145 lb / 66 kg

Instagram: @dannyhart1

