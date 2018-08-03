Bike Check: Danny Hart's Saracen Ariel LTX Carbon - Ard Rock Festival 2018

It's Friday the 3rd of August 2018 at the Santa Cruz Ard Rock Festival, supported by Maxxis and Camelbak 2018. World Cup downhill rider Danny Hart is a relative local to these hills, hailing from Redcar UK. While this may not be his debut appearance at an enduro, it is certainly one of Danny's first high key enduros. Any household name downhill rider making at an appearance on the enduro scene is sure to draw attention, so we decided to catch up with Danny and see what he was using to take on the challenge.
Danny has moved teams onto the UK based Madison Saracen team at the start of this season, so for the Ard Rock Danny is riding a 2018 Saracen Ariel LTXc 650B, size medium. The frame provides 165mm travel on the rear delivered by a Fox Float X2, up front Danny is running 180mm travel Fox Factory 36 fork. When questioned on suspension specifics Danny stated that the bike was set up inline with his downhill bike, something that mechanic Dave Garland and Danny have been working hard on to perfect with fixed telemetry units previously seen online.
Danny's Ariel has gearing delivered by Shimano XTR Di2 11 speed, with a 46t sprocket on the rear cassette. The rest of the drivetrain was also XTR, along with a black and gold set of Crankbrothers Mallet DH 11 pedals. Danny runs a DT Swiss EX1501 650B wheel set with Maxxis DHR II 27.5x 2.40 in 3C compound, the bike had a DH casing up front with a Double Down on the rear which was unusual and unexplained, perhaps an anomaly.
Braking is taken care of by a pair of XTR brakes, with 180mm rotors front and rear. The bike was finished off with Pro finishing kit, a 100mm drop Kashima Fox Transfer post and soft ODI lock on grips. A Mudhugger front mudguard is also fitted to the bike.
Shimano XTR 11spd Di2 for the gearing
Fox providing the suspension, with an Float X2 on the rear and a Factory 36 180mm up front
Maxxis DHR II tires - Danny runs 24psi in the front and 27psi in the rear
