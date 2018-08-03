PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Danny Hart's Saracen Ariel LTX Carbon - Ard Rock Festival 2018

Aug 3, 2018
by Tristan Tinn  

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Danny Hart's
Saracen Ariel LTXc 650B
Photography by Tristan Tinn

It's Friday the 3rd of August 2018 at the Santa Cruz Ard Rock Festival, supported by Maxxis and Camelbak 2018. World Cup downhill rider Danny Hart is a relative local to these hills, hailing from Redcar UK. While this may not be his debut appearance at an enduro, it is certainly one of Danny's first high key enduros. Any household name downhill rider making at an appearance on the enduro scene is sure to draw attention, so we decided to catch up with Danny and see what he was using to take on the challenge.

Danny has moved teams onto the UK based Madison Saracen team at the start of this season, so for the Ard Rock Danny is riding a 2018 Saracen Ariel LTXc 650B, size medium. The frame provides 165mm travel on the rear delivered by a Fox Float X2, up front Danny is running 180mm travel Fox Factory 36 fork. When questioned on suspension specifics Danny stated that the bike was set up inline with his downhill bike, something that mechanic Dave Garland and Danny have been working hard on to perfect with fixed telemetry units previously seen online.

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Danny Hart // Madison Saracen
Age: 26
Hometown: Redcar
Height: 5'9" / 175 cm
Weight: 145 lb / 66 kg
Instagram: @dannyhart1

Danny's Ariel has gearing delivered by Shimano XTR Di2 11 speed, with a 46t sprocket on the rear cassette. The rest of the drivetrain was also XTR, along with a black and gold set of Crankbrothers Mallet DH 11 pedals. Danny runs a DT Swiss EX1501 650B wheel set with Maxxis DHR II 27.5x 2.40 in 3C compound, the bike had a DH casing up front with a Double Down on the rear which was unusual and unexplained, perhaps an anomaly.

Braking is taken care of by a pair of XTR brakes, with 180mm rotors front and rear. The bike was finished off with Pro finishing kit, a 100mm drop Kashima Fox Transfer post and soft ODI lock on grips. A Mudhugger front mudguard is also fitted to the bike.

Saracen Ariel LTXc

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Model Name Details
Frame: Saracen Ariel LTXc
Shock: Fox Float X2 165mm
Fork: Fox Factory 36 180mm
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1501 650B
Tires: Maxxis DHR II 27.5 x 2.4 3C DD/DH casing
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR Di2 11 speed
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: Pro Bar and Stem
Size: Medium
More info: saracen.co.uk/bikes/mountain/all-mountain/ariel

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Saracen Ariel LTXc
Shimano XTR 11spd Di2 for the gearing

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Pro Bar and Stem

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Saracen Ariel LTXc
Fox providing the suspension, with an Float X2 on the rear and a Factory 36 180mm up front

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Danny also opts for soft collared ODI lock on grips

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Crankbrothers Mallet DH 11 pedals in black and gold

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Danny rides a size Medium and stands at 5'9

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Saracen Ariel LTXc
Maxxis DHR II tires - Danny runs 24psi in the front and 27psi in the rear

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Hopefully the Mudhugger won't come into play this weekend

Saracen Ariel LTXc

Saracen Ariel LTXc
Best of luck this weekend Danny!

@crankbrothers / @SaracenBikes / @dannyhart / @Maxxis / @foxracingshox / @shimano


  • + 1
 I am pretty sure Danny can run whatever length dropper post he wants. I imagine he doesn't want it too low so he can lean on it for certain cornering situations. I remember either Fabien Barel and Nicolas Vouilloz talking about not having the seat too low when they were racing EWS.
  • + 5
 MaxxGrip front, MaxxTerra rear, hence the casings.
  • + 3
 100mm dropper... Too much stuff in the seat tube to fit anything longer? There's a lot of exposed post.
  • + 2
 i would have taken the helmet and shades off for that pic
  • + 14
 I’ll be watching for your bike check on Pinkbike
  • + 3
 All the spacers.
  • + 1
 Well to be fair he's used to a much higher stack on his DH bike. But yeah, full cruiser position.
  • + 1
 No bottle cage comments? What's happened pinkbike?
  • + 1
 Dang that headtube is wider than it is long
  • + 1
 That’s what she said...
  • + 1
 That is an enormous headtube - more than likely designed to fit offset cups in there. Didn't catch anything about that in the article - but I ready pretty fast, maybe I missed it.
  • + 1
 I guess we dont all need 203 mm rotors after all
  • + 2
 Hanny Dart
  • + 1
 Creasegheese
  • + 1
 Ugliness at its best.
  • + 1
 The "Redcar Dentist"?
  • + 1
 I've heard he's fast

