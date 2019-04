Danny first tried 29 inch wheels while racing for the MS Mondraker team at Fort William for the 2017 British National. He ended up winning the race, finishing 1.6 seconds ahead of Loic Bruni, but it wasn't a set up that suited Danny in the long run and he was off the big wheels by the time Vallnord rolled around, having failed to replicate their success on the World Cup circuit.For 2019, Danny is able to dip his toes back into big wheeled racers thanks to the UCI rule changes allowing him to fit a 29 inch front wheel and a 27.5 rear. He's not the only rider trying this new combination and we've already seen Mick Hannah's bike taking the same track. Expect to see plenty of experimentation as riders work to find the ideal balance of speed and comfort.Danny heads into the new season largely unchanged from the setup that saw him finish second in the World Cup overall last year. He has however, had a tinker with his bar set up and now runs them at 760mm, down from 780mm.