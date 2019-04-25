Danny first tried 29 inch wheels while racing for the MS Mondraker team at Fort William for the 2017 British National. He ended up winning the race, finishing 1.6 seconds ahead of Loic Bruni, but it wasn't a set up that suited Danny in the long run and he was off the big wheels by the time Vallnord rolled around, having failed to replicate their success on the World Cup circuit.
For 2019, Danny is able to dip his toes back into big wheeled racers thanks to the UCI rule changes allowing him to fit a 29 inch front wheel and a 27.5 rear. He's not the only rider trying this new combination and we've already seen Mick Hannah's bike
taking the same track. Expect to see plenty of experimentation as riders work to find the ideal balance of speed and comfort.
Danny heads into the new season largely unchanged from the setup that saw him finish second in the World Cup overall last year. He has however, had a tinker with his bar set up and now runs them at 760mm, down from 780mm.
|I felt good on the 29er, but I changed to the 27.5 rear end just to try it, to see what it was like. I just felt a little more comfortable on it - the bike's a little bit more agile, and I can get it in and out of the corners better. I'm not the tallest rider, so it seems to work well.—Danny Hart
Mixed wheels ready to roll for Danny.
|I dropped my bar width from 780 to 760 – I feel much more comfortable on that. With the width of my shoulders and the reach that I have it seems really good. I just get on the bike and it feels natural, where before maybe it was a little big.—Danny Hart
There's rain in the forecast for Sunday, but we've seen what Danny can do when track conditions take a turn for the worse. When asked if he'd like to race in the rain he said, "I'd rather not, but I'll probably be the least nervous out of everyone if it is, so, we'll see."
36 Comments
Would you ride this bike? Do you know someone who would? Tag a friend to win a story shout out
#bikeporn
insert 20 hashtags>
Source @pikebike
Follow us on instagram @dhlifeFTW we are social media whores stealing content, with zero own content, in order to get few pieces of swag for free
But my advice now is to double check if your bars may have some cut marks you just haven't noticed. It could save you some hassle.
you're welcome
A bit of this, a bit of that and bob's your uncle!
Post a Comment