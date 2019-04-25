PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Danny Hart's 29/27.5" Saracen Myst - Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Apr 25, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Danny Hart's
Saracen Myst
Photography by Ross Bell

Danny first tried 29 inch wheels while racing for the MS Mondraker team at Fort William for the 2017 British National. He ended up winning the race, finishing 1.6 seconds ahead of Loic Bruni, but it wasn't a set up that suited Danny in the long run and he was off the big wheels by the time Vallnord rolled around, having failed to replicate their success on the World Cup circuit.

For 2019, Danny is able to dip his toes back into big wheeled racers thanks to the UCI rule changes allowing him to fit a 29 inch front wheel and a 27.5 rear. He's not the only rider trying this new combination and we've already seen Mick Hannah's bike taking the same track. Expect to see plenty of experimentation as riders work to find the ideal balance of speed and comfort.

Danny heads into the new season largely unchanged from the setup that saw him finish second in the World Cup overall last year. He has however, had a tinker with his bar set up and now runs them at 760mm, down from 780mm.
Rider Name // Danny Hart
Age: 27
Hometown: Redcar, England
Height: 5ft 9in / 175 cm
Weight: 154 lb / 70kg
Instagram: @dannyhart1

Saracen Myst Details
Frame: Saracen Myst Factory
Shock: Fox DHX2, 375 spring
Fork: Fox 49, 200mm
Wheels: DT Swiss EX471 - 29 front, 27.5 rear
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR2 2.4", Flat Tyre Defend
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Cockpit: Shimano Pro Stealth
Size: Large
Weight: 33.14lbs / 15.03 kg
bigquotesI felt good on the 29er, but I changed to the 27.5 rear end just to try it, to see what it was like. I just felt a little more comfortable on it - the bike's a little bit more agile, and I can get it in and out of the corners better. I'm not the tallest rider, so it seems to work well.Danny Hart


Mixed wheels ready to roll for Danny.


A custom link helps maintains the bike's original geometry even with two different sized wheels.


bigquotesI dropped my bar width from 780 to 760 – I feel much more comfortable on that. With the width of my shoulders and the reach that I have it seems really good. I just get on the bike and it feels natural, where before maybe it was a little big.Danny Hart

The rear wheel is smaller, but the chainstays are still set in the longer setting
Along with going to narrower bars, Danny has raised the front end slightly, and the setting he previously used for steep tracks is now his default setting.

There's rain in the forecast for Sunday, but we've seen what Danny can do when track conditions take a turn for the worse. When asked if he'd like to race in the rain he said, "I'd rather not, but I'll probably be the least nervous out of everyone if it is, so, we'll see."





36 Comments

 25mm inner width rims front and rear with Maxxis "Wide Trail, only-30mm-and wider-rims-possible"-tires. Nice:-)
  • + 4
 I get the bar change. I have never liked wider than 760mm
  • + 2
 I hate this conversation - "wider is better". If I'm 5',800mm bars are going to be a bad time. I'm 5'9" and when I put myself into a push-up position where I feel I can generate the most amount of power, I'm around 765mm. I feel like there is a +/- window within that based on preferences. Then there's the angles on wrists too. I found 800mm bars killed my wrists. One size does not fit all.
  • + 1
 @spinko: I get that brands sell only the widest bars. It can be incredibly hard for customers to make them longer if they wanted to. This is why they make them longer than most people need them to be. They very often do come with cut marks to help them cut down to their preferred width. If yours didn't come with such marks I fully understand your frustration. Easiest in such case would be to go from the full width and go back from there. So if your bars came at 800mm, you'll need to remove 800-765=35. That's 17.5mm both ends. Because of up- and backsweep, divide 17.5mm by cos(upsweep)*cos(backsweep) and you know how much to cut from each end. As you're from Canada, you're just lucky that you don't have to convert it to inches before you can actually measure it. Your American neighbours usually don't cut them because of this, too much hassle. Usually the excess lenght wears off over time anyway, depending on where, how often and how hard you crash.

But my advice now is to double check if your bars may have some cut marks you just haven't noticed. It could save you some hassle.
  • + 3
 How are DH bikes getting so god damn light? That's pretty damn similar to my 30.5lb trail bike. Or maybe the question is why is a short travel, 27.5 trail bike so heavy?
  • + 1
 @rezrov: Well his bike has DT 240s hubs front and rear (strong and light but not cheap oi ^^), carbon made front and rear triangle, frame is probably an L at best, carbon bars and seatpost, note sure but spokes (or at least some of them) appear to look like DT Aerolite or Sapim CX-Ray, probably some lightweight tru-axle with no quick release.

A bit of this, a bit of that and bob's your uncle!
  • + 1
 15kg with 200m coil suspension and downhill tyres. Crazy times.
