Bike Check: Danny Hart's Union Jack Prototype Cube - Fort WIlliam DH World Champs 2023

Danny Hart is a two-time World Champion and, along with Reece Wilson and Greg Minnaar, is one of the three riders to claim a world title other than Loic Bruni since 2015. Hart has been enviably consistent in recent years and his fans will be hoping he's finally going to make good at Fort William.
Danny has been aboard the Cube Two15 for quite a while. That said, this bike is a prototype, and differs from the version we reviewed
in 2021. The prototype has been raced since the start of 2022.
Danny tends to stay within a few clicks of this setting and the main adjustment he makes goes between 7 and 9 clicks of low speed compression. The 7 from closed being the harder race setting, with an option for a softer option. Danny spent a lot of time on a coil shock before settling on the air after faster times at a training camp.
As you increase the height of the main pivot it can increase the influence of the rear brake on the suspension. A floating rod, such as this, is a way to nullify its influence by separating the rear brake away from the rear triangle and fixing it to the main frame. This design might be difficult to offer in production because it mates with the rear hub end cap.
Without the floating arm, the anti-rise values are just above 100%. When it's fitted it brings the value below 10% to give something that is nearly totally independent from the suspension action. This will offer better tracking when on the brakes but at the cost of increased mass transfer under braking. It's a personal preference though, and it's good to see Cube giving Danny options.
This bike also uses two different shock mounts that can offer either 25 or 32% of progression.
Danny likes fairly flat levers with lever reach as close to the bar as possible, around 10 or 15mm away. He also wants both levers to pull even.
Blue lab tires are even softer than the Ultra Soft ones you and I can buy. Danny doesn't run inserts but instead has a "protected sidewall" within the tire, which explains the hot patch.
According to his mechanic, Danny isn't too picky apart from him liking a clean bike, and new tires for both race and qualifying runs.
