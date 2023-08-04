Bike Check: Danny Hart's Union Jack Prototype Cube - Fort WIlliam DH World Champs 2023

Danny Hart is a two-time World Champion and, along with Reece Wilson and Greg Minnaar, is one of the three riders to claim a world title other than Loic Bruni since 2015. Hart has been enviably consistent in recent years and his fans will be hoping he's finally going to make good at Fort William.



Danny Hart

Age: 31

Hometown: Redcar, England

Height: 5'10" (178 cm)

Team: Cube Factory Racing

Instagram: @dannyhart1

31Redcar, England5'10" (178 cm)Cube Factory Racing

The bike has an adjustable headset, which Danny runs in the slacker setting.

4mm of the tube above the top crown.

The fork is sprung with 84 psi with 7 volume spacers. The damper settings are 9 LSC 6 HSC 7 LSR 5 HSR.

The shock has 202 psi with 3 volume spacers. The damper settings are 9 LSC 6 HSC 14 LSR 5 HSR.

The bike uses a floating brake design. We saw this appear on the Saracen Myst Danny no doubt had input into several years ago. So maybe he's the common factor, as it may well be a personal preference.

34T chainring. There is one size option for the pulley currently. Danny runs Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals, with the pins wound in.

Tried and true SRAM X0 DH. The silver decals and chain are a nice touch.

The bars are 780 mm wide with grips on. Danny uses a 32 mm rise bar.

In terms of roll, Danny like his bar's roll to be in line with the fork angle.

203 mm rotors from and back.

Danny has had the grip cut to allow for more comfort due to an ongoing thumb injury.

The SDG I-FLY 2.0 saddle that the internet still doesn't know how Danny sits on.

They run Silca Flex adhesive as an insurance policy to stop the tire from rolling off the rim in the case of a puncture.

Danny runs 23 psi in the front and 28 psi in the rear.

Ultra (ultra ultra) soft Tacky Chans for the Fort William track.