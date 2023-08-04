Bike Check: Danny Hart's Union Jack Prototype Cube - Fort WIlliam DH World Champs 2023

Aug 4, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo

Danny Hart is a two-time World Champion and, along with Reece Wilson and Greg Minnaar, is one of the three riders to claim a world title other than Loic Bruni since 2015. Hart has been enviably consistent in recent years and his fans will be hoping he's finally going to make good at Fort William.

Danny Hart
Age: 31
Hometown: Redcar, England
Height: 5'10" (178 cm)
Team: Cube Factory Racing
Instagram: @dannyhart1

Danny has been aboard the Cube Two15 for quite a while. That said, this bike is a prototype, and differs from the version we reviewed in 2021. The prototype has been raced since the start of 2022.

photo
The bike has an adjustable headset, which Danny runs in the slacker setting.

photo
photo

photo
4mm of the tube above the top crown.

photo
The fork is sprung with 84 psi with 7 volume spacers. The damper settings are 9 LSC 6 HSC 7 LSR 5 HSR.

photo
The shock has 202 psi with 3 volume spacers. The damper settings are 9 LSC 6 HSC 14 LSR 5 HSR.

Danny tends to stay within a few clicks of this setting and the main adjustment he makes goes between 7 and 9 clicks of low speed compression. The 7 from closed being the harder race setting, with an option for a softer option. Danny spent a lot of time on a coil shock before settling on the air after faster times at a training camp.

photo
The bike uses a floating brake design. We saw this appear on the Saracen Myst Danny no doubt had input into several years ago. So maybe he's the common factor, as it may well be a personal preference.

As you increase the height of the main pivot it can increase the influence of the rear brake on the suspension. A floating rod, such as this, is a way to nullify its influence by separating the rear brake away from the rear triangle and fixing it to the main frame. This design might be difficult to offer in production because it mates with the rear hub end cap.

photo
photo

Without the floating arm, the anti-rise values are just above 100%. When it's fitted it brings the value below 10% to give something that is nearly totally independent from the suspension action. This will offer better tracking when on the brakes but at the cost of increased mass transfer under braking. It's a personal preference though, and it's good to see Cube giving Danny options.

This bike also uses two different shock mounts that can offer either 25 or 32% of progression.

photo
34T chainring. There is one size option for the pulley currently. Danny runs Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals, with the pins wound in.

photo
Tried and true SRAM X0 DH. The silver decals and chain are a nice touch.

photo
The bars are 780 mm wide with grips on. Danny uses a 32 mm rise bar.

photo
In terms of roll, Danny like his bar's roll to be in line with the fork angle.

photo
203 mm rotors from and back.

Danny likes fairly flat levers with lever reach as close to the bar as possible, around 10 or 15mm away. He also wants both levers to pull even.

photo
Danny has had the grip cut to allow for more comfort due to an ongoing thumb injury.

photo
The SDG I-FLY 2.0 saddle that the internet still doesn't know how Danny sits on.

photo
They run Silca Flex adhesive as an insurance policy to stop the tire from rolling off the rim in the case of a puncture.

photo
Danny runs 23 psi in the front and 28 psi in the rear.

photo
Ultra (ultra ultra) soft Tacky Chans for the Fort William track.

Blue lab tires are even softer than the Ultra Soft ones you and I can buy. Danny doesn't run inserts but instead has a "protected sidewall" within the tire, which explains the hot patch.

According to his mechanic, Danny isn't too picky apart from him liking a clean bike, and new tires for both race and qualifying runs.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Cube Cube Two15 Danny Hart Fort William World Championships 2023


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
258 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
'Nothing's For Free: The History of Freeride Mountain Biking' is Streaming FREE for 24 Hours
60164 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
56959 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023
52587 views
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023
43885 views
[UPDATED] How to Watch the 2023 World Champs
43598 views
First Ride: Pivot Shuttle AM eMTB
37491 views
Review: Cannondale Habit Carbon LT1
36381 views
Torquato Testa Dislocates & Breaks Hip in Joyride Crash
36014 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 orange fork and highlighter brakes really ruin the whole bike. But since it’s Danny Harts bike, it’s okay.

Whats up with component colours these days?
  • 1 0
 I'd love to see Danny grab another world championship , problem is I want everyone to win.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044789
Mobile Version of Website