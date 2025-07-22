Bike Check: D'Arcy O'Connor's Multi-Link Doc Tec Prototype

D'Arcy O'Connor's latest design is a four-bar for the bike's axle path, with the chainstay, seat stay, upper rocker link and frame dictating it. Despite that, D'Arcy has chosen to denote it as a six-bar suspension platform because there are six bars that make up the unsprung mass, with two lower links that move to change the lower shock mount position as the rear wheel is displaced. Those links are driven through their connection to the chainstay.



A wee side note: there is still a lack of consensus within the mountain bike community over the nomenclature used to define linkages. Some refer to the Stephenson 6-bar, wherein all six bars influence axle path, as the "true" six-bar. However, D'Arcy categorizes this six-bar linkage as a Watt-type 6-bar, wherein the two extra links on the Doc Tec bike are used to define the leverage curve shape. Regardless of what you call it, it's an interesting layout and it distills the ride feel that D'Arcy feels is best.

