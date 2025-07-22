Powered by Outside

Bike Check: D'Arcy O'Connor's Multi-Link Doc Tec Prototype

Jul 22, 2025
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

Last year, a perusal of the latest patents unearthed an interesting filing on various configurations of a 6-link suspension platform, where the layout allows for a multitude of leverage curves while maintaining the same anti-rise and axle path. The inventor? None other than D'Arcy O'Connor. D'Arcy started his career in 2003 as Project Engineer at Balfa Cycles, then held the post of Project Engineer at Rocky Mountain for 17 years, and is responsible for multiple iterations of Element, Altitude, Flatline and Powerplay models. Now, he works independently as an engineering contractor to the bike industry under O'Connor Design, a company he started in 2021.

D'Arcy has plans to develop several of the layouts outlined in the patent, including one that he says would be best suited to an e-bike, but he has so far pressed on with only one: an enduro bike, based on the second 'embodiment' in the patent (below). D'Arcy has kindly chosen to provide us with a lot of information on his designs, a rare gift.

photo

When we speak about suspension linkages it is useful to classify them by the number of bars that dictate the rear axle path. That's because it's the axle path that determines key suspension characteristics, anti-squat and chain growth, influencing how the bike rides. Generally speaking, a higher number of bars affords a designer greater control over axle path, and, therefore the kinematics.

D'Arcy O'Connor's latest design is a four-bar for the bike's axle path, with the chainstay, seat stay, upper rocker link and frame dictating it. Despite that, D'Arcy has chosen to denote it as a six-bar suspension platform because there are six bars that make up the unsprung mass, with two lower links that move to change the lower shock mount position as the rear wheel is displaced. Those links are driven through their connection to the chainstay.
A wee side note: there is still a lack of consensus within the mountain bike community over the nomenclature used to define linkages. Some refer to the Stephenson 6-bar, wherein all six bars influence axle path, as the "true" six-bar. However, D'Arcy categorizes this six-bar linkage as a Watt-type 6-bar, wherein the two extra links on the Doc Tec bike are used to define the leverage curve shape. Regardless of what you call it, it's an interesting layout and it distills the ride feel that D'Arcy feels is best.



bigquotesIn my opinion, the wheel path dictated by a traditional 4-bar Horst design is optimal, as the resultant curves for anti-squat, anti-rise and kickback are all linear in nature and produce a more predictable ride than the use of short links.D'Arcy O'Connor

Via the two lower links, D'Arcy can tailor the leverage curve progression without impacting axle path. Many other four-bar suspension platforms allow for tailoring of leverage curve progression without altering axle path, of course. The shape of the rocker link on any Transition, Frameworks, Cannondale, or other Horst-link bike allows for tuning of leverage curve. That said, if one wanted to tweak the anti-rise character of those bikes (how they behave when you yank on the rear brake), one would also impact the leverage curve. On a standard Horst-link bike, the two parameters are quite tightly coupled.

D'Arcy's design differs from those in that, at least to some degree, the leverage curve can be tuned independently of axle path and anti-rise. The two still aren't entirely independent, but there is greater freedom thanks to the unusual way in which the shock is driven. It is effectively floating, driven from both ends simultaneously - not unheard of in itself, but to my knowledge at least, this is a unique take on it. Where the aforementioned Horst-link bikes fix one end of the shock to the front triangle, here the lower shock position moves as the rear wheel is displaced. This, D'Arcy says, widens the range of adjustment possible, while allowing him to choose a desired axle path and anti-rise, and his desired leverage curve. Essentially, he is having his cake, and eating it. This is the key characteristic of the design that D'Arcy seeks to protect with this patent.

These things aren't wholly decoupled, though. As the shock is still driven by the upper rocker link, changing the geometry of that link to control the anti-rise characteristic may affect the leverage curve somewhat, unless the lower links are also changed to compensate. The same is not true the other way around; the length and pivot locations on the two lower links can be tweaked to give a multitude of leverage curve possibilities with the same axle path and anti-rise character.

To provide a quote from the inventor himself:

bigquotesThe result is greater tunability: the DOC TEC system can achieve either a progressive or regressive leverage curve shape while maintaining a consistent rear wheel trajectory. By contrast, non-floating shock designs (where the shock is anchored to the front triangle at one end) are limited to leverage curves that are similar in shape to those of a conventional four-bar linkage. Simply put, the floating shock 6-bar linkage configuration gives the DOC TEC suspension more design freedom and control over suspension characteristics than any other six-bar platform currently available.
D'Arcy O'Connor

It would be remiss not to mention the Specialized UBB patent at this stage. With the shock not driven by the upper rocker link, it would seem the link's shape can be changed to alter anti-rise with minimal impact on leverage curve. The patent includes scope for adjusting progression with different forward shock mount positions, though it seems Specialized has now settled on one. The Nukeproof Dissent prototype currently under development offers similar scope for independent adjustment of these parameters, as well.

photo
The seat stay brace is removable. D'Arcy has cut it down to reduce the rear wheel stiffness based on feel. He will explore combining a seat stay brace and a small fender on future designs.
photo
The idler position is fixed onto the sea tube.

With that level of control, D'Arcy has spent several months testing a variety of link combinations to distill a ride quality that he feels, with his vast amount of experience, is becoming of an enduro bike. Like many, he has opted to run a mid-high pivot position to give a rearward arcing axle path wherein the rear center length grows as the bike compresses. It isn't 100% rearward, though, moving only 13 mm along the horizontal. Vertical rear wheel travel is 160mm, paired with a 170 mm travel fork.

bigquotesThis design offers several key advantages: it enables a lightweight frame, centralizes mass effectively, and maximizes the amount of seat tube length possible for long dropper posts. Because the shock does not pierce the seat tube, the front triangle can be lighter and stiffer. Additionally, this version uses a compact linkage layout, with the fourth link measuring only 25 mm from pivot to pivot. I wanted the bike to look like a traditional 4-bar bike, but would have the advantages of a six bar linkage.D'Arcy O'Connor

photo
The leverage curve is slightly progressive and nearly linear. D'Arcy says the high initial leverage ratio value ( 3.08 ) combined with the subtle progression provides a supple off-the-top feel, allowing the suspension to respond well to small bumps, while offering solid mid-stroke support.
photo
photo

D'Arcy says that one of the standout features of the DOC TEC suspension is its 100% anti-rise curve maintained throughout the entire travel. He says this constant anti-rise level ensures that braking forces do not stiffen the suspension at any point in its stroke, and that by maintaining a flat anti-rise curve, the DOC TEC system offers superior braking control, improved tire contact over rough terrain, and shorter, more controlled stopping distances.

photo
This bike is a large frame with a 480 mm reach, 445 mm chainstay (unsagged), 27 mm BB drop, a 64.5 degree head tube angle and a 77.3 degree seat tube angle. It gives a wheelbase of 1,267 mm. This one has a total of 35% progression from the unloaded state to bottom-out. He is currently running 2 out of 4 available volume tokens in the X2 shock.

As shown, the test mule weighs 40 lbs or 18.4 kgs. To fabricate quickly, D'Arcy used off-the-shelf round tubing. It was important to him that the frame would have a stiffness comparable to a potential production model. Any future production of a bike utilizing this layout would of course use custom tubing, enabling the same stiffness to be achieved for less weight.

Where is the project going? That is yet to be decided. Upon being granted the patent, D'Arcy plans to license it to any fabricators/builders/brands that would like to implement it.

photo
I'm glad I'm not the person at the USPTO patent office handling this application.

D'Arcy is developing a variation on the linkage that would accommodate a motor or a gearbox. The layout in Fig.6 (above) is an example of that; it's very similar to the current mule that D'Arcy has fabricated, but the lower links are elevated to make room around the BB area.

 As a retired engineer I can now see why management never left us completely alone. Kill it before it has babies.
  • 90
 What’s the problem, exactly?
  • 504
 @cycleskiclimb: creeping featurism. Give engineers free rein and they’ll obsess about optimizing some parameter and make the product overly complex/expensive/etc even when nobody can tell the difference in said parameter because it’s being used by an actual human.
  • 310
 @waltworks: that's what the folks at Orange keep telling us... Smile Smile Smile
  • 55
 As a former mechanic in quite a few shops over 40ish years the thing I hated most was trying to sell an engineer a bike. Trying to explain why basically the same frame cost different prices depending on component specs.
  • 212
 What engineer would ever buy a complete bike, you must be thinking about dentists?
  • 43
 @cycleskiclimb: Well, They should stick to operating Trains and leave bikes design to engi-nerds
  • 30
 Yeah having to constantly remind yourself to stop the spec creep and get something to market. The struggle is real. There is always a nagging improvement.
  • 50
 @likeittacky: You've got it backwards; anyone who likes trains is the nerd.
  • 40
 Crazy Train, RIP OZ
  • 10
 @WTF-IDK: As a former mechanic I choose to stay off the sales floor for said reason.
  • 500
 Dang, early comments seem kinda harsh. Don't know why. I think people take one look at a test mule and judge the book by its cover. I can see the potential of a really nice looking production bike. The design sounds promising. One crazy detail though...the frame has 35% progression (!) and he's using an air shock with two volume spacers. Jeeez, how hard do you need to smash?!
  • 120
 Yeah, I agree. This doesn't seem more complicated than many other high pivot dual link designs.
  • 10
 @PAmtbiker: bit too much progression maybe....
  • 10
 @blang11: Looks like ~27% to me
  • 381
 Jessie-May (without hyperbole) crushes another tech article. Clear and concise with just the right amount of palpable enthusiasm for the subject.
  • 30
 Agreed—Jessie-May takes a highly objective and empirical approach to her writing. She has a real talent for making complex topics feel accessible and easy to understand.
  • 220
 Most of that article went over my head, and seems to have riled up the naysayers... but I think what D'Arcy is doing is awesome... aka he's DOING something instead of just shit posting on the internet.
  • 20
 Maybe he's a super human and does both
  • 90
 When talking about suspension systems, a non-driveside photo is worth a thousand words.
  • 90
 i want to see the graph for axle path
  • 50
 All the graphs for the current iteration of the DOC TEC prototype are available on my website (the link is provided at the top of the article). Unlike most brands, I'm happy to share all kinematic data—because I believe this is like showing what's under the hood, so to speak.
  • 101
 Looks like a Sight
  • 11
 Congrats on designing a platform that's already on discount! Jessie's excited tho

@gearbo-x: that's D'Arcy not Darcy
  • 20
 My bad--didn't notice the unfixed lower shock attachment and read impatiently
  • 50
 Looks like a Kavenz an an Atherton had a baby.

It got the Atherton style Head tube, and the Raw AL and idler of the Kavenz.

But the geo, is almost exactly how I have my Kavenz setup. Almost down to the last number. I love mine, and I'm sure this thing rides great.

(My bike a VHP 15 mount, with the VHP16 shock, resulting in ~480mm reach, ~456mm sagged chainstay length,164mm rear travel, 170mm front, 64.5degree HTA , 25mm BB drop)
  • 11
 @ocnlogan: still missing the point. Do you see anything on your Kavenz that looks like lower linkage on Doc Tec? This is the prototypical pinnacle of long-travel pedal-descend, even if it looks like a baby f*cked another baby then barfed on it. Rear axle path is a dynamic geometry unto itself
  • 60
 its not even that complicated idk what everyone is crying about. if you take the ground link (the frame) and split the linkage in half between it, its not bad.
  • 60
 I'm assuming this is the guy who spawned the Rocky ETSX. Kudos if this works as claimed. Engineering is rad.
  • 20
 I didn't invent the ETSX, but I certainly did work on it for several years.. what a bike that was!
  • 10
 @darcyo79: it was an interesting one for sure! Would love to see a production version of this.
  • 50
 Had the chance years ago to chat suspension engineering with D'Arcy over some beers. So awesome to see his ideas come to life under his own brand.
  • 40
 For all intensive porpoises, This is a 4 bar horst link with a linkage driven lower shock mount, or does that lower main pivot's location change with the lower rocker linkage?
  • 120
 +1 for intensive porpoises :-D
  • 2519
 complicated for complications sakes
  • 271
 *Runs to garage to hug my Orange*
  • 91
 Makes yeti switch look like child’s play
  • 101
 Complicated for trade-off sakes.

Decoupling leverage and anti-rise can be done multiple ways, this is just one.

And it brings potentially a big reduction in fabrication costs because the leverage adjusting links are relatively small compared to the rocker (and vastly smaller than potential front-triangle changes that could be needed for really big adjustments if the lower links aren't there).
  • 100
 No, I think the article very clearly explains the sakes
  • 24
 Not complicated for complications sake but there are simpler ways to get this curve. I've been working on this exact concept this year. It can be done with a 4 bar.
  • 11
 This 1000%. There is no need to decouple the two things; the amount of "tuning" that can be done with axle path on a non-idle standard 4 bar is pretty much nothing because as soon as you get out of a small operating window the anti-squat will be way out of whack.
  • 30
 @RoboDuck: That's exactly the point here: anti-squat often has a fairly small window, as does anti-rise, once you find what you want. But to play with leverages, you have to change the rocker, which will affect anti-rise (and anti-squat to some extent). Or you have to move the lower mount, but that's a relatively static change and mostly just shifts the curve, and it also means you need new front-triangle or some fancy chips/links that don't move. Setting up the lower links to move means you can both shift the curve _and_ drastically change the shape of the curve.
  • 20
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: It can be done, but I think the point of this is experimenting. You might be able to get a certain curve with a plain 4-bar, but changing that curve _without altering AR and AS at all_ is going to be much more difficult.

Also, show us the receipts!
  • 10
 @justinfoil: The rocker has very marginal influence on either. He want's to decouple axle path from the leverage. In any event the benefits are very very small and the packaging on this layout adds some complication. It's neat but...
  • 20
 @justinfoil: I will post a pinkbike article highlighting my bike when it's built. If they let me.
  • 53
 "On a standard Horst-link bike, the two parameters are quite tightly coupled."

A) what is a "standard Horst-link bike"? With 1st-class lever rockers as 2 (Trans, FW) of the 3 you listed? Or 2nd/3rd* class lever rockers like C-Dale and Spesh?

B) they're not _that_ tightly coupled, because rockers (levers) have 2 "ends":

- for a 1st-class rocker, anti-rise (and a factor of axle path) is defined by the rearward end only, while leverage is defined by both ends. So, if a change to anti-rise (rear end of lever) advesely effects leverage, that could be adjusted (for leverage only) by a change on the other (front) end.

- for the 2nd/3rd-class rockers, it's the same but different: anti-rise (and a factor of axle-path) is defined by the length of the rocker (equivalent to the rearward end of a 1st-class), while leverage is defined by both the total length and the position of middle pivot. So, an anti-rise change that effects the total length could be accounted for WRT leverage by changing the middle position.

This obviously glances away from packaging issues that may come from wild lever lengths, but we've already seen a massive range of rocker sizes: think old Konas and Ellsworths massive rockers vs the relatively teeny rockers on a Pivot. It doesn't really seem to be that much of an issue for the leverages that bikes need.

C) This is an awesome idea, to be able to change leverage with (only) the lower linkages. It means he doesn't have to deal with the coupling of leverage and anti-rise through a singular rocker design. But to claim it's the only way to decouple them is not quite accurate.

*(I used 2nd slash 3rd because the only difference is the perspective: is the load in the middle or the force in the middle? Are you looking from the persepctive of the wheel or the shock? Is the wheel the load (seems intuitive when the bike is static) or the force (can be more intuitive when thinking about impacts) ?
  • 20
 Thank you for your thoughtful comment! I've added a Q&A section to the Projects area of my website (link available at the top of the article), where I’ll be responding to selected questions and feedback.
Please see Question #1: Can the DOC TEC linkage be replicated using a traditional 4-bar design?
  • 10
 @darcyo79: Awesome!
  • 40
 Question for the more informed: Does driving the shock via linkages at both ends reduce side loading? Thanks.
  • 10
 Yes it does! The back 4 bars are designed to take the lateral forces of the wheel, whereas the 3 blue links are designed to take the in-plane loads involved in compressing the shock. No shock side loading here..
  • 20
 Maybe this will spark the first "package" offering from aftermarket link manufacturers like Cascade where you can buy one or more links for a given bike and color code accordingly.
  • 40
 All this maths hurts my brain.
  • 20
 No mention of Knolly? The extra link on a Knolly separates the anti-rise / braking characteristics from the progression of the shock leverage ratio in exactly the same way.
  • 40
 I wanna ride one!
  • 10
 Thanks buddy! lets make that happen!
  • 20
 I’ve had a latent fear of the full floating shock coming to bicycles..
Just give me a good four link and some flip chips.
  • 50
 Is the Propain layout a full floating design?
  • 30
 A lot of Treks use to be what they called "Full Floater" designs, although I'm not sure if you would count them as the lower shock eyelet connected to a forward extension of the chainstay, rather than using an additional linkage as on this bike. The Tomac Lawill bikes also were floating shocks in a similar manner, and I think the Commencals back when the Athertons rode them.

In other words, your fears may already have been realized, but the good news is...we survived!
  • 10
 @thekaiser: LOL!
Maybe it’s the future, IDK.
Correct suspension geometry for the intended use of a given bike is all I am ever looking for.
  • 40
 @thekaiser: You could definitely count the old Trek Full Floater (TM?) as full floating. I mean, both ends of the shock moved, it was "floating" relative to the front triangle, fully.

The reason they moved away is mostly that shocks got smoother off the top (big negative springs and better bushings & seals) so they didn't need the crazy high initial leverages that their full floater offered by moving the lower pivot away from the upper pivot. and once that happened, they ran away from the extra complexity (making the frame strong, figuring out good leverage curves, etc) real fast.

@pmhobson: for sure, though Propains have an opposite kind of floater to Trek: they push on the shock from both ends instead of pulling away on one end. And it seem to be mostly for packaging: they could affix the lower mount, but then the arm on the upper mount would have to be longer and would be hard to tuck into the frame where they like it. Especially relevant when you remember their previous designed with the shock _behind_ the seat tube.

But yeah, full floating shocks has been done more than a few times in the past.
  • 40
 So many bearings.
  • 40
 looks squishy
  • 10
 Good sized "PROTOTYPE" sticker on the down tube>Everyone: 'Eww... that's ugly"

Bike Co: "Why are so many people are illiterate?"
  • 30
 Trek 2.0
  • 10
 It’s like an extremely over engineered Trek. So it retains the “full float” design that I hated in the 2012-2017 era. And it decided to have a baby with the High Pivot Trek.

And I look at the leverage ratio. It’s nothing like a Trek. It’s actually closer to a now defunct Eminent Haste.

It’s not fugly. Pole is still king of that Hill. But it’s a mess.
  • 12
 Has it even been ridden, or just saddle bounced?? If it was an improvement seems like they would talk about the ride.

He needs to develop a version that accommodates a gearbox AND and a motor.
  • 20
 Yes it has and is currently! The bike is currently being ridden and tested all over the Pacific North-West. I live in Victoria, and am enjoying all the local trails. 90's Jank on Mt.Work is my go to test track currently.

I am also developing a version that will accommodate a motor and/or gearbox - stay tuned!
  • 10
 @darcyo79: Gearbox is the future of e bikes, hope you can fit it all in. Nice work.
  • 10
 D'O'n't know much about suspension, but I love seeing people who give a shit and are willing to put it out there.
  • 31
 Math is hard.
  • 10
 sss
  • 32
 So its a slash with more steps.
  • 10
 Everyone was invited to the Party 🎈
  • 10
 Lapierre Zesty and spicy have floating shocks but through the seat tube.
  • 10
 I think I need to see an animation
  • 30
 An animation of the linkage can be found in the Projects section on my website (link at the top of the page).
  • 10
 @darcyo79: Lovely!
  • 10
 A pic of the non-driveside please, where the main pivot is shown.
  • 46
 In the era of single chainrings it is pretty hard to make any meaningful argument for anything but a single pivot (rocker driven shock or not).
  • 30
 High anti-rise on a singlepivot is the only real problem but adding a Split-Pivot to bring it down is an improvement without complicating it too much IMO. I'm always intrigued at the hurdles some go through for small gains in perceived performance. If you look at a moto rear suspension on a '25 factory bike, it's basically the same as 40 years ago, a linkage driven singlepivot. The biggest difference is improved shock technology and tuning, something we can all use.
  • 10
 @Joecx: I'd actually be curious how this design compares with the split pivot. I had a Devinci Spartan for awhile and a Trek Session. It felt like there was a difference in suspension performance while braking through rough terrain. overall I think I like the suspension feel of a horst link, but in those rough sections it felt better. wouldn't mind getting back to a Devinci in the future though.
  • 61
 @Joecx: if anti rise mattered we’d all be on floating rear brakes but it just doesn’t.
  • 10
 @waltworks: Well, I have to agree to disagree on that as I've done a lot of XC racing on both flexstay single pivot and Split Pivot. Night and day difference in the braking bumps.
  • 10
 @Joecx: Amen brother!
You’ve covered all and more of my next post!
The only other point I was going to bring up was Suzuki had a full floating linkage on their motocross bike in the 80s. It worked! They moved away from it, and now everybody does it the same as you say.
This can be apples and oranges speaking of Moto and mountain bikes, but not when it comes to the quality suspension components!
  • 10
 @Joecx: your mileage may vary but I’d guess there were other significant differences between those bikes. And again, if it mattered doing a floating brake is pretty easy. Yet nobody bothers even on dh bikes.
  • 10
 Looks like a Hope
Below threshold threads are hidden







