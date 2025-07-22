Bike Check: D'Arcy O'Connor's Multi-Link Doc Tec Prototype

Last year, a perusal of the latest patents unearthed an interesting filing on various configurations of a 6-link suspension platform, where the layout allows for a multitude of leverage curves while maintaining the same anti-rise and axle path. The inventor? None other than D'Arcy O'Connor. D'Arcy started his career in 2003 as Project Engineer at Balfa Cycles, then held the post of Project Engineer at Rocky Mountain for 17 years, and is responsible for multiple iterations of Element, Altitude, Flatline and Powerplay models. Now, he works independently as an engineering contractor to the bike industry under O'Connor Design
, a company he started in 2021.
D'Arcy has plans to develop several of the layouts outlined in the patent
, including one that he says would be best suited to an e-bike, but he has so far pressed on with only one: an enduro bike, based on the second 'embodiment' in the patent (below). D'Arcy has kindly chosen to provide us with a lot of information on his designs, a rare gift.
When we speak about suspension linkages it is useful to classify them by the number of bars that dictate the rear axle path
. That's because it's the axle path that determines key suspension characteristics, anti-squat and chain growth, influencing how the bike rides. Generally speaking, a higher number of bars affords a designer greater control over axle path, and, therefore the kinematics.
D'Arcy O'Connor's latest design is a four-bar for the bike's axle path, with the chainstay, seat stay, upper rocker link and frame dictating it. Despite that, D'Arcy has chosen to denote it as a six-bar suspension platform because there are six bars that make up the unsprung mass, with two lower links that move to change the lower shock mount position as the rear wheel is displaced. Those links are driven through their connection to the chainstay.
A wee side note: there is still a lack of consensus within the mountain bike community over the nomenclature used to define linkages. Some refer to the Stephenson 6-bar, wherein all six bars influence axle path, as the "true" six-bar. However, D'Arcy categorizes this six-bar linkage as a Watt-type 6-bar, wherein the two extra links on the Doc Tec bike are used to define the leverage curve shape. Regardless of what you call it, it's an interesting layout and it distills the ride feel that D'Arcy feels is best.
|In my opinion, the wheel path dictated by a traditional 4-bar Horst design is optimal, as the resultant curves for anti-squat, anti-rise and kickback are all linear in nature and produce a more predictable ride than the use of short links.—D'Arcy O'Connor
Via the two lower links, D'Arcy can tailor the leverage curve progression without impacting axle path. Many other four-bar suspension platforms allow for tailoring of leverage curve progression without altering axle path, of course. The shape of the rocker link on any Transition, Frameworks, Cannondale, or other Horst-link bike allows for tuning of leverage curve. That said, if one wanted to tweak the anti-rise
character of those bikes (how they behave when you yank on the rear brake), one would also impact the leverage curve. On a standard Horst-link bike, the two parameters are quite tightly coupled.
D'Arcy's design differs from those in that, at least to some degree, the leverage curve can be tuned independently of axle path and anti-rise. The two still aren't entirely independent, but there is greater freedom thanks to the unusual way in which the shock is driven. It is effectively floating, driven from both ends simultaneously - not unheard of in itself, but to my knowledge at least, this is a unique take on it. Where the aforementioned Horst-link bikes fix one end of the shock to the front triangle, here the lower shock position moves as the rear wheel is displaced. This, D'Arcy says, widens the range of adjustment possible, while allowing him to choose a desired axle path and anti-rise, and his desired leverage curve. Essentially, he is having his cake, and eating it. This is the key characteristic of the design that D'Arcy seeks to protect with this patent.
These things aren't wholly decoupled, though. As the shock is still driven by the upper rocker link, changing the geometry of that link to control the anti-rise characteristic may affect the leverage curve somewhat, unless the lower links are also changed to compensate. The same is not true the other way around; the length and pivot locations on the two lower links can be tweaked to give a multitude of leverage curve possibilities with the same axle path and anti-rise character.
To provide a quote from the inventor himself:
|The result is greater tunability: the DOC TEC system can achieve either a progressive or regressive leverage curve shape while maintaining a consistent rear wheel trajectory. By contrast, non-floating shock designs (where the shock is anchored to the front triangle at one end) are limited to leverage curves that are similar in shape to those of a conventional four-bar linkage. Simply put, the floating shock 6-bar linkage configuration gives the DOC TEC suspension more design freedom and control over suspension characteristics than any other six-bar platform currently available.
—D'Arcy O'Connor
It would be remiss not to mention the Specialized UBB patent
at this stage. With the shock not driven by the upper rocker link, it would seem the link's shape can be changed to alter anti-rise with minimal impact on leverage curve. The patent includes scope for adjusting progression with different forward shock mount positions, though it seems Specialized has now settled on one
. The Nukeproof Dissent prototype
currently under development offers similar scope for independent adjustment of these parameters, as well.
With that level of control, D'Arcy has spent several months testing a variety of link combinations to distill a ride quality that he feels, with his vast amount of experience, is becoming of an enduro bike. Like many, he has opted to run a mid-high pivot position to give a rearward arcing axle path wherein the rear center length grows as the bike compresses. It isn't 100% rearward, though, moving only 13 mm along the horizontal. Vertical rear wheel travel is 160mm, paired with a 170 mm travel fork.
|This design offers several key advantages: it enables a lightweight frame, centralizes mass effectively, and maximizes the amount of seat tube length possible for long dropper posts. Because the shock does not pierce the seat tube, the front triangle can be lighter and stiffer. Additionally, this version uses a compact linkage layout, with the fourth link measuring only 25 mm from pivot to pivot. I wanted the bike to look like a traditional 4-bar bike, but would have the advantages of a six bar linkage.—D'Arcy O'Connor
D'Arcy says that one of the standout features of the DOC TEC suspension is its 100% anti-rise curve maintained throughout the entire travel. He says this constant anti-rise level ensures that braking forces do not stiffen the suspension at any point in its stroke, and that by maintaining a flat anti-rise curve, the DOC TEC system offers superior braking control, improved tire contact over rough terrain, and shorter, more controlled stopping distances.
As shown, the test mule weighs 40 lbs or 18.4 kgs. To fabricate quickly, D'Arcy used off-the-shelf round tubing. It was important to him that the frame would have a stiffness comparable to a potential production model. Any future production of a bike utilizing this layout would of course use custom tubing, enabling the same stiffness to be achieved for less weight.
Where is the project going? That is yet to be decided. Upon being granted the patent, D'Arcy plans to license it to any fabricators/builders/brands that would like to implement it.
D'Arcy is developing a variation on the linkage that would accommodate a motor or a gearbox. The layout in Fig.6 (above) is an example of that; it's very similar to the current mule that D'Arcy has fabricated, but the lower links are elevated to make room around the BB area.
@gearbo-x: that's D'Arcy not Darcy
It got the Atherton style Head tube, and the Raw AL and idler of the Kavenz.
But the geo, is almost exactly how I have my Kavenz setup. Almost down to the last number. I love mine, and I'm sure this thing rides great.
(My bike a VHP 15 mount, with the VHP16 shock, resulting in ~480mm reach, ~456mm sagged chainstay length,164mm rear travel, 170mm front, 64.5degree HTA , 25mm BB drop)
Decoupling leverage and anti-rise can be done multiple ways, this is just one.
And it brings potentially a big reduction in fabrication costs because the leverage adjusting links are relatively small compared to the rocker (and vastly smaller than potential front-triangle changes that could be needed for really big adjustments if the lower links aren't there).
Also, show us the receipts!
A) what is a "standard Horst-link bike"? With 1st-class lever rockers as 2 (Trans, FW) of the 3 you listed? Or 2nd/3rd* class lever rockers like C-Dale and Spesh?
B) they're not _that_ tightly coupled, because rockers (levers) have 2 "ends":
- for a 1st-class rocker, anti-rise (and a factor of axle path) is defined by the rearward end only, while leverage is defined by both ends. So, if a change to anti-rise (rear end of lever) advesely effects leverage, that could be adjusted (for leverage only) by a change on the other (front) end.
- for the 2nd/3rd-class rockers, it's the same but different: anti-rise (and a factor of axle-path) is defined by the length of the rocker (equivalent to the rearward end of a 1st-class), while leverage is defined by both the total length and the position of middle pivot. So, an anti-rise change that effects the total length could be accounted for WRT leverage by changing the middle position.
This obviously glances away from packaging issues that may come from wild lever lengths, but we've already seen a massive range of rocker sizes: think old Konas and Ellsworths massive rockers vs the relatively teeny rockers on a Pivot. It doesn't really seem to be that much of an issue for the leverages that bikes need.
C) This is an awesome idea, to be able to change leverage with (only) the lower linkages. It means he doesn't have to deal with the coupling of leverage and anti-rise through a singular rocker design. But to claim it's the only way to decouple them is not quite accurate.
*(I used 2nd slash 3rd because the only difference is the perspective: is the load in the middle or the force in the middle? Are you looking from the persepctive of the wheel or the shock? Is the wheel the load (seems intuitive when the bike is static) or the force (can be more intuitive when thinking about impacts) ?
Please see Question #1: Can the DOC TEC linkage be replicated using a traditional 4-bar design?
Just give me a good four link and some flip chips.
In other words, your fears may already have been realized, but the good news is...we survived!
Maybe it’s the future, IDK.
Correct suspension geometry for the intended use of a given bike is all I am ever looking for.
The reason they moved away is mostly that shocks got smoother off the top (big negative springs and better bushings & seals) so they didn't need the crazy high initial leverages that their full floater offered by moving the lower pivot away from the upper pivot. and once that happened, they ran away from the extra complexity (making the frame strong, figuring out good leverage curves, etc) real fast.
@pmhobson: for sure, though Propains have an opposite kind of floater to Trek: they push on the shock from both ends instead of pulling away on one end. And it seem to be mostly for packaging: they could affix the lower mount, but then the arm on the upper mount would have to be longer and would be hard to tuck into the frame where they like it. Especially relevant when you remember their previous designed with the shock _behind_ the seat tube.
But yeah, full floating shocks has been done more than a few times in the past.
Bike Co: "Why are so many people are illiterate?"
And I look at the leverage ratio. It’s nothing like a Trek. It’s actually closer to a now defunct Eminent Haste.
It’s not fugly. Pole is still king of that Hill. But it’s a mess.
He needs to develop a version that accommodates a gearbox AND and a motor.
I am also developing a version that will accommodate a motor and/or gearbox - stay tuned!
You’ve covered all and more of my next post!
The only other point I was going to bring up was Suzuki had a full floating linkage on their motocross bike in the 80s. It worked! They moved away from it, and now everybody does it the same as you say.
This can be apples and oranges speaking of Moto and mountain bikes, but not when it comes to the quality suspension components!