Bike Check: David Trummer's YT Tues - iXS Cup Test Session

Jul 6, 2020
by Ralf Hauser  

BIKE CHECK
David Trummer's
YT Tues
Photography by Ralf Hauser

2019 will always be remembered as the breakthrough season for David Trummer. With multiple top-ten results seeing him finishing the year ninth in the overall World Cup standings. He finished his year with a move from one YT-sponsored team, the YT Racing Dudes, to YT’s factory team, the Mob.

There, he’s running a standard 29” frame with one of the few adjustments in the form of a reach extend headset. And even though he can pick from any of his sponsors’ list of components, apart from his carbon frame and carbon seatpost, Trummer is clearly a fan of aluminium parts, mostly due to its damping feel on the trail compared to carbon.
David Trummer // YT Mob
Age: 26
Hometown: Gnas, Austria
Height: 184 cm/6'1"
Weight: 74kg/163lbs.
Instagram: @daveboy94

YT Industries Tues
Frame: YT Industries Tues, long
Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory RAD, 425lbs. spring
Fork: Fox Float 49 Factory RAD, 90psi, 5 volume spacers
Wheels: e*thirteen prototype, aluminum
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II, MaxxGrip, DH casing 29x2.4” (23 psi front, 28psi rear)
Drivetrain: TRP G-Spec DH7, 7-speed
Cranks: e*thirteen, 165mm, 34t chainring
Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo, 200 mm discs
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35, 780mm, 30mm rise
Stem: Renthal Integra 35, 50mm
Seatpost: SDG Micro Carbon Fiber I-Beam
Saddle: SDG I-Beam
More info: www.yt-industries.com

bigquotesExcept for my frame and seatpost, I only use aluminum parts. I like the flex of aluminum over that of carbon, especially with the wheels.David Trummer

Trummer prefers the consistent feel of the coil shock’s damping characteristics over air.

RAD prototype, five volume spacers and 90psi in the fork.

No linkage hijinks here, Trummer is running a stock 29” frame.

e*thirteen’s seven-speed cassette comes with a nine-tooth sprocket as the smallest cog.
Due to the small cassette Trummer can use a smaller 34-tooth chainring at the front, making the setup more compact. Again, he picked an aluminum crank over carbon.

Trummer is running the Maxxis Minion DHR II front and rear without tire inserts for 99 percent of the season. Tire pressure is always set at 23psi in the front and 28 in the rear.
David prefers the flex of aluminum wheels over carbon. The Mob is giving feedback to e*thirteen components for developing new products. He’s still in the testing stages of some new aluminum rims that he is quite happy with. With a new structure and material strength they were able to tune the feel into a direction they liked.

David is using a frame size long with an extra offest headset to extend the reach by 6mm, bringing it to 486mm total.

The new TRP DH-R Evo brakes are the strongest ones Trummer has ever used. Therefore he’s only using 200mm rotors front and rear, having removed the 220mm disc he got the bike with, as it was too aggressive for his liking.
His choice of Renthal bar is ... you guessed it ... also made of aluminum.

Horst Link on the full-carbon rear end.
Trummer appreciates the adjustability of TRP’s G-Spec DH7 group. He played around with the clutch a bunch to find the right setting for his taste between to much chain tension and just the right amount of support.





18 Comments

  • 9 1
 YT has forgone regular sizes. You can now buy an extra short, short, kinda long, long or extra long frame.
  • 4 0
 More like: extra short, short, kinda long, long, extra long, my shlong.
  • 4 0
 I thought this bike had a single crown for a moment, but it was just the tape.
  • 5 2
 ALUMINUM HAS BETTER RIDE CHARACTERISTICS?!?? HERESY
  • 8 1
 I’ve ndver fully understood why they even make DH frames in carbon...I guess it makes sense for elite racers...but a pound on a dh bike doesn’t bother me.
  • 4 0
 @unrooted: that pound didn't seem to bother the World Cup champion & World Champion from last year either
  • 2 0
 that head tube part of the front triangle is quite reminiscent of some early 2000s Norcos.
  • 1 0
 As bikes go, it’s good looking for sure. But it annoys me that those pedals are red.
  • 1 0
 They match the red decals.
  • 2 0
 @unrooted: kinda. But okay, the orange spring looks out of place then lol.
  • 3 0
 @tobiusmaximum: you need to look further down the trail when you’re riding...Wink
  • 1 0
 DHR II front and back. I wonder how they would compare to Shorties front and back?
  • 2 0
 I have no carbon on my bike
  • 2 2
 Tell me more about too much chain tension, is that to do with pedal kickback?
  • 2 2
 I think it has to do with shifter preload and the needed thumb force.
  • 1 0
 @M-SC: No it´s got all to do with clutch tension messing up with suspension performance when being too high, just like worn bearings in rear triangle would.
  • 2 1
 Different colour valve stems gets my OCD fired up.
  • 1 0
 If I buy one can I ride like that too?

