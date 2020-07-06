Bike Check: David Trummer's YT Tues - iXS Cup Test Session

2019 will always be remembered as the breakthrough season for David Trummer. With multiple top-ten results seeing him finishing the year ninth in the overall World Cup standings. He finished his year with a move from one YT-sponsored team, the YT Racing Dudes, to YT’s factory team, the Mob.
There, he’s running a standard 29” frame with one of the few adjustments in the form of a reach extend headset. And even though he can pick from any of his sponsors’ list of components, apart from his carbon frame and carbon seatpost, Trummer is clearly a fan of aluminium parts, mostly due to its damping feel on the trail compared to carbon.
18 Comments
Post a Comment