Bike Check: David Trummer's YT Tues - iXS Cup Test Session

2019 will always be remembered as the breakthrough season for David Trummer. With multiple top-ten results seeing him finishing the year ninth in the overall World Cup standings. He finished his year with a move from one YT-sponsored team, the YT Racing Dudes, to YT’s factory team, the Mob.



There, he’s running a standard 29” frame with one of the few adjustments in the form of a reach extend headset. And even though he can pick from any of his sponsors’ list of components, apart from his carbon frame and carbon seatpost, Trummer is clearly a fan of aluminium parts, mostly due to its damping feel on the trail compared to carbon.



David Trummer // YT Mob

Age: 26

Hometown: Gnas, Austria

Height: 184 cm/6'1"

Weight: 74kg/163lbs.

Instagram: @daveboy94

