To some of you, David Godziek, younger brother of Szymon, maybe be a new face in the dirt jumping scene. But this is far from being the truth. In fact, the brothers were going head-to-head in their earlier days of riding dirt jumps on mountain bikes.



However, around 2010, David took a sharp turn into BMX. After achieving many goals in his BMX career, 2018 marks his come back into freestyle mountain biking. Here is a closer look at his Dartmoor 26Player bike.