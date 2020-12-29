Bike Check: Dawid Godziek's NS Decade Dirt Jump Bike





We were so impressed with

Dawid Godziek only started competing in mountain biking events in 2018 but he's already risen to become one of the best riders in the sport. Bringing his deep bag of tricks learned in the BMX world to slopestyle courses around the world, he's already medalled at two Crankworx events and is getting more ambitious with each run.We were so impressed with Dawid's latest edit that we decided to have a look around the bike he was using to pull it off. Both the Godziek brothers ride NS Decade frames and Dawid runs his with a RockShox Pike fork, a hydraulic gyro and a SRAM singlespeed set up. Let's get stuck into all the details: Rider Name // Dawid Godziek

Age: 26

Hometown: Suszec

Height: 188cm (6' 2")

Weight: 80kg (176 lb)

Instagram: @davidgodziek

//26Suszec188cm (6' 2")80kg (176 lb)

NS Decade Details

Frame: NS Decade, one size, aluminium, 2.1kg

Shock: N/A

Fork: Rock Shox Pike DJ, 100mm, 200psi, 2 tokens

Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 305 rims, Industry Nine Hydra hubs, 26"

Tires: Continental Speed King 2.2, Tubolito Tube, 65psi

Drivetrain: Singlespeed, Truvativ Descendant crank, 32T chainring, 13T cog

Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola, 160mm Trickstuff rotor

Cockpit: NS Bikes Licence 31.8mm carbon handlebar, 760mm width. NS Bikes Quantum Lite stem, 45mm length.

Size: One

More info: nsbikes.com

NS Decade, one size, aluminium, 2.1kgN/ARock Shox Pike DJ, 100mm, 200psi, 2 tokensIndustry Nine Enduro 305 rims, Industry Nine Hydra hubs, 26"Continental Speed King 2.2, Tubolito Tube, 65psiSinglespeed, Truvativ Descendant crank, 32T chainring, 13T cogTrickstuff Piccola, 160mm Trickstuff rotorNS Bikes Licence 31.8mm carbon handlebar, 760mm width. NS Bikes Quantum Lite stem, 45mm length.One

NS Bikes built its name in dirt jumping and the aluminium Decade the frame of choice of both of the Godziek brothers and Max Fredrikson.

Trickstuff's Trixer Gyro allows Dawid to run hydraulic brakes while also spinning his bars in both directions as much as he likes. The Trixer is one of the only hydraulic gyros on the market and it apparently went way over budget in the design process for Trickstuff, but they just wanted to prove they could do it. For more info, read our first look, here

That gyro is linked to a Trickstuff Piccola brake. The Piccola isn't as powerful as the four-pot Maxima, but if you're only using it once at the end of a slopestyle run, the lighter weight is more important.

Also minimalist is the drivetrain for Dawid. He runs a 32T chainring and a 13T cog.

The Continental Speed King Race Sport tyre is designed to be fast-rolling on hardpack for lightweight XC builds but it works for Dawid's purposes too.