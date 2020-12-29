Bike Check: Dawid Godziek's NS Decade Dirt Jump Bike

Dawid Godziek only started competing in mountain biking events in 2018 but he's already risen to become one of the best riders in the sport. Bringing his deep bag of tricks learned in the BMX world to slopestyle courses around the world, he's already medalled at two Crankworx events and is getting more ambitious with each run.
We were so impressed with Dawid's latest edit
that we decided to have a look around the bike he was using to pull it off. Both the Godziek brothers ride NS Decade frames and Dawid runs his with a RockShox Pike fork, a hydraulic gyro and a SRAM singlespeed set up. Let's get stuck into all the details:
NS Bikes built its name in dirt jumping and the aluminium Decade the frame of choice of both of the Godziek brothers and Max Fredrikson.
That gyro is linked to a Trickstuff Piccola brake. The Piccola isn't as powerful as the four-pot Maxima, but if you're only using it once at the end of a slopestyle run, the lighter weight is more important.
The Continental Speed King Race Sport tyre is designed to be fast-rolling on hardpack for lightweight XC builds but it works for Dawid's purposes too.
