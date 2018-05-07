Bike Check: DJ Brandt's Mongoose Boot'r - Black Sage FEST 2018

DJ Brandt is an up-and-coming freerider, but from his performances as of late I think it's safe to say that he's officially arrived. DJ was first recognized in the mountain bike scene for his dirt jumping, but the past few years he has branched out and applied his hardtail skills to the big bike. Most recently, he's been living in Utah, training with Ethan Nell and the rest of the Utah freeride crowd. His experience with big mountain riding led him to Rampage, as a digger, and if things keep going the way they are now, it's likely we'll see DJ competing this year. He is currently riding for Mongoose bikes, on their newly released Boot'r, so we asked him how he was getting on with his new ride.



The Boot'r was Mongoose's first downhill rig and the latest version is built like a tank. Its aluminum frame is built around 27.5-inch wheels, with a Horst Link four-bar rear suspension that makes 200mm of





Age: 24

Hometown: Grand Junction, Colorado

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 180lbs

Instagram: @djshreda

