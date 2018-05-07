Bike Check: DJ Brandt's Mongoose Boot'r - Black Sage FEST 2018

DJ Brandt is an up-and-coming freerider, but from his performances as of late I think it's safe to say that he's officially arrived. DJ was first recognized in the mountain bike scene for his dirt jumping, but the past few years he has branched out and applied his hardtail skills to the big bike. Most recently, he's been living in Utah, training with Ethan Nell and the rest of the Utah freeride crowd. His experience with big mountain riding led him to Rampage, as a digger, and if things keep going the way they are now, it's likely we'll see DJ competing this year. He is currently riding for Mongoose bikes, on their newly released Boot'r, so we asked him how he was getting on with his new ride.
The Boot'r was Mongoose's first downhill rig and the latest version is built like a tank. Its aluminum frame is built around 27.5-inch wheels, with a Horst Link four-bar rear suspension that makes 200mm of
DJ Brandt
Age: 24
Hometown: Grand Junction, Colorado
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 180lbs
Instagram: @djshreda
travel. He says it stays firmly planted when he wants, and flies when the time is right. DJ has added a few higher end components to the bike's budget-friendly build, but he claims his ride is still pretty stock.
Fox provides the suspension both front and back, with a 40 Elite fork and a DHX2 shock - and DJ sets it up nice and stiff for added confidence on hard landings. Shimano brings the stopping power with large, four-piston Saint brakes, and he rides a Raceface Atlas wheelset. There are no shifters on this bike. DJ is running something a little different inside his rear hub. Lets just say that more switch tricks are in his future.
Mongoose Boot'r Details
Frame: Aluminum, 200mm travel
Shock: Fox DHX2
Fork: Fox 40 Elite
Wheels: Raceface Atlas 27.5"
Tires: Maxxis (R), Michelin (R)
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Cockpit: Raceface / Sensus
Size: Large
|I don't run anything carbon because that stuff stresses me out.—DJ Brandt
Fox DHX2 attached to the Horst link suspension, Shimano Saint cranks and MRP chain guide.
Raceface Atlas wheels and Fox 40 Elite fork. Ride or Die!.
|I got a little surprise on the rear hub to help me go backwards off stuff.—DJ Brandt
Either way, he's an awesome dude riding a pretty sweet bike and I look forward to seeing how he progresses!
