Bike Check: DJ Brandt's Nukeproof Dissent - Red Bull Rampage 2023

All this music is relatable to me. It goes really hard. I've been listening to those guys the last 8-10 years and it just brings up really good memories. This bike is absolutely amazing and it means so much to me. I can't wait to hang it on my wall. — DJ Brandt

Dissent Details



Frame: Nukeproof Dissent Carbon 297

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58 27.5, compression one click out from closed

Wolf Tooth 10mm headset extender

Shock: Marzocchi Bomber Air, rebound three out from closed

Wheels : RaceFace Atlas 27.5

Front tire: Kenda Pinner 2.4x27.5 / 36ish psi, no inserts

Rear tire: Kenda Prototype 2.4x27.5 / 39ish psi, no inserts

Bars: RaceFace Atlas 795mmx35mm

Stem: RaceFace Atlas Direct Mount

Seat: SDG Errant Howla

Grips: Sensus Swayze

Pedals: Sensus Crue

Drivetrain : Shimano Saint

Cranks: Shimano Saint

Brakes: Shimano Saint, 203mm rotors

More info: nukeproof.com

It's the paint job that really makes this Dissent stand out. Otherwise, the build kit is typical of what you'd expect to find on a bike designed for sending, with aluminum bars and cranks, Shimano Saint brakes and drivetrain, and an air-sprung Marzocchi fork and shock.

The Dissent is typically run with dual 29" wheels or a mixed wheel setup, but Brandt has gone full freeride with two 27.5" wheels and the chainstay in the shortest position.

High tire pressures are the norm at Rampage, to reduce the likelihood of an issue if an off-kilter landing occurs.

DJ Brandt is a new addition to Nukeproof's freeride squad, and he'll be the first rider to represent the brand at Rampage. He's no stranger to going big in the desert, with multiple Rampage appearances under his belt and countless hours spent going big in the Utah desert. This year he'll be aboard a custom Nukeproof Dissent downhill bike with a paint scheme inspired by his favorite hip-hop groups Flatbush Zombies, $uicideboy$, and Mac Miller.Design: Ryan McCann (Nukeproof) / Paint: Jonathan Bradley at Elite RefinishPhotos by Trevor Lyden