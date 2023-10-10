Bike Check: DJ Brandt's Nukeproof Dissent - Red Bull Rampage 2023

DJ Brandt is a new addition to Nukeproof's freeride squad, and he'll be the first rider to represent the brand at Rampage. He's no stranger to going big in the desert, with multiple Rampage appearances under his belt and countless hours spent going big in the Utah desert. This year he'll be aboard a custom Nukeproof Dissent downhill bike with a paint scheme inspired by his favorite hip-hop groups Flatbush Zombies, $uicideboy$, and Mac Miller.
|All this music is relatable to me. It goes really hard. I've been listening to those guys the last 8-10 years and it just brings up really good memories. This bike is absolutely amazing and it means so much to me. I can't wait to hang it on my wall.— DJ Brandt
It's the paint job that really makes this Dissent stand out. Otherwise, the build kit is typical of what you'd expect to find on a bike designed for sending, with aluminum bars and cranks, Shimano Saint brakes and drivetrain, and an air-sprung Marzocchi fork and shock.
Design: Ryan McCann (Nukeproof) / Paint: Jonathan Bradley at Elite Refinish
Photos by Trevor Lyden