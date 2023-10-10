Bike Check: DJ Brandt's Nukeproof Dissent - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 10, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
DJ s custom Nukeproof Dissent Rampage bike. Designed by Ryan McCann and painted by Elite Refinish.

DJ Brandt is a new addition to Nukeproof's freeride squad, and he'll be the first rider to represent the brand at Rampage. He's no stranger to going big in the desert, with multiple Rampage appearances under his belt and countless hours spent going big in the Utah desert. This year he'll be aboard a custom Nukeproof Dissent downhill bike with a paint scheme inspired by his favorite hip-hop groups Flatbush Zombies, $uicideboy$, and Mac Miller.

bigquotesAll this music is relatable to me. It goes really hard. I've been listening to those guys the last 8-10 years and it just brings up really good memories. This bike is absolutely amazing and it means so much to me. I can't wait to hang it on my wall. DJ Brandt


DJ s custom Nukeproof Dissent Rampage bike. Designed by Ryan McCann and painted by Elite Refinish.
Dissent Details

Frame: Nukeproof Dissent Carbon 297
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58 27.5, compression one click out from closed
Wolf Tooth 10mm headset extender
Shock: Marzocchi Bomber Air, rebound three out from closed
Wheels: RaceFace Atlas 27.5
Front tire: Kenda Pinner 2.4x27.5 / 36ish psi, no inserts
Rear tire: Kenda Prototype 2.4x27.5 / 39ish psi, no inserts
Bars: RaceFace Atlas 795mmx35mm
Stem: RaceFace Atlas Direct Mount
Seat: SDG Errant Howla
Grips: Sensus Swayze
Pedals: Sensus Crue
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Cranks: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint, 203mm rotors
More info: nukeproof.com

DJ s custom Nukeproof Dissent Rampage bike. Designed by Ryan McCann and painted by Elite Refinish.
DJ s custom Nukeproof Dissent Rampage bike. Designed by Ryan McCann and painted by Elite Refinish.
It's the paint job that really makes this Dissent stand out. Otherwise, the build kit is typical of what you'd expect to find on a bike designed for sending, with aluminum bars and cranks, Shimano Saint brakes and drivetrain, and an air-sprung Marzocchi fork and shock.

DJ s custom Nukeproof Dissent Rampage bike. Designed by Ryan McCann and painted by Elite Refinish.
The Dissent is typically run with dual 29" wheels or a mixed wheel setup, but Brandt has gone full freeride with two 27.5" wheels and the chainstay in the shortest position.
DJ s custom Nukeproof Dissent Rampage bike. Designed by Ryan McCann and painted by Elite Refinish.

DJ s custom Nukeproof Dissent Rampage bike. Designed by Ryan McCann and painted by Elite Refinish.
High tire pressures are the norm at Rampage, to reduce the likelihood of an issue if an off-kilter landing occurs.

DJ s custom Nukeproof Dissent Rampage bike. Designed by Ryan McCann and painted by Elite Refinish.

Design: Ryan McCann (Nukeproof) / Paint: Jonathan Bradley at Elite Refinish
Photos by Trevor Lyden

