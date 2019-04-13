Bike Check: Dustin Malley's Aggressive-Geometry Suspension Bikes for Kids - Sea Otter 2019

There are a number of downsized dual-suspension bikes on the market, but arguably, only a handful are serious contenders for talented youths with progressive skills. Dustin Malley builds one-off Chromoly frames near Salt Lake City, Utah, with custom shock rates, geometry, stand-over heights, and reaches that match young riders between eight and 12 years old. Nine-year-old River Bell and eight-year-old Sophie Gregory were racing their Malley bikes at Sea Otter, where they paused just long enough for a quick Bike check.
11 Comments
Post a Comment