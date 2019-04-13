Bike Check: Dustin Malley's Aggressive-Geometry Suspension Bikes for Kids - Sea Otter 2019

River Bell, 9 from Cottonwood heights and Sophie Gregory, 8 from Riverton, Utah, pose with their custom-made dual-suspension rigs.

River Bell's bike looks like a contemporary DH/enduro racer in profile until you realize that it has 24-inch wheels. Head tube angle is near 66 degrees. Wheel travel is near 125mm on both ends.

Slender tubes, the diameter of your little finger, form the swingarm. The linkage-driven single-pivot suspension has a slight falling rate to ensure lightweight riders achieve maximum wheel travel.

River is on the Hayes JUNIT program with downsized ProTaper handlebars and monogrammed Dominion A-2 brakes. He prefers the adult lever blade, though. Malley built River's frame to fit a 26-inch-wheel Manitou Mattock fork, which created a taller stack height. Future builds will take advantage of the shorter stack of the JUNIT Machete fork, which is dedicated to 24-inch wheels.

Sophie Gregory's chassis cuts a more contemporary profile and even has a dropper post. The suspension is all Fox, also with a cut-down 26-inch-wheel fork. Wheel travel is reported to be near 120mm. She's rocking Spank wheels and Maxxis DHF and DHR tires.

Also a single-pivot suspension, Sophie's linkage is designed to cancel out the air-springs end-stroke spike.

Malley's utilitarian use of TIG welded Chromoly tubes and off-the-shelf hardware suggest his creations would be overweight, but they felt surprisingly light compared to most youth-sized dual suspension bikes at the show.

SRAM NX 11-speed transmission. I admire Malley's simple solution for the rear dropouts.

There are a number of downsized dual-suspension bikes on the market, but arguably, only a handful are serious contenders for talented youths with progressive skills. Dustin Malley builds one-off Chromoly frames near Salt Lake City, Utah, with custom shock rates, geometry, stand-over heights, and reaches that match young riders between eight and 12 years old. Nine-year-old River Bell and eight-year-old Sophie Gregory were racing their Malley bikes at Sea Otter, where they paused just long enough for a quick Bike check.