Bike Check: Dustin Malley's Aggressive-Geometry Suspension Bikes for Kids - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 13, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
River Bell, 9 from Cottonwood heights and Sophie Gregory, 8 from Riverton, Utah, pose with their custom-made dual-suspension rigs.

There are a number of downsized dual-suspension bikes on the market, but arguably, only a handful are serious contenders for talented youths with progressive skills. Dustin Malley builds one-off Chromoly frames near Salt Lake City, Utah, with custom shock rates, geometry, stand-over heights, and reaches that match young riders between eight and 12 years old. Nine-year-old River Bell and eight-year-old Sophie Gregory were racing their Malley bikes at Sea Otter, where they paused just long enough for a quick Bike check.


River Bell's bike looks like a contemporary DH/enduro racer in profile until you realize that it has 24-inch wheels. Head tube angle is near 66 degrees. Wheel travel is near 125mm on both ends.

Slender tubes, the diameter of your little finger, form the swingarm. The linkage-driven single-pivot suspension has a slight falling rate to ensure lightweight riders achieve maximum wheel travel.

River is on the Hayes JUNIT program with downsized ProTaper handlebars and monogrammed Dominion A-2 brakes. He prefers the adult lever blade, though.
Malley built River's frame to fit a 26-inch-wheel Manitou Mattock fork, which created a taller stack height. Future builds will take advantage of the shorter stack of the JUNIT Machete fork, which is dedicated to 24-inch wheels.

Sophie Gregory's chassis cuts a more contemporary profile and even has a dropper post. The suspension is all Fox, also with a cut-down 26-inch-wheel fork. Wheel travel is reported to be near 120mm. She's rocking Spank wheels and Maxxis DHF and DHR tires.

Also a single-pivot suspension, Sophie's linkage is designed to cancel out the air-springs end-stroke spike.

Malley's utilitarian use of TIG welded Chromoly tubes and off-the-shelf hardware suggest his creations would be overweight, but they felt surprisingly light compared to most youth-sized dual suspension bikes at the show.

SRAM NX 11-speed transmission. I admire Malley's simple solution for the rear dropouts.



 About time these bikes got in the spotlight! Dustin is an insanely talented builder and these little grom-rigs are the real deal. they feel plush, are super light, and look amazing for one-off designs. Somebody ought to fund Dustin to build a fleet of these for the up-and-coming rippers out there.
 Now these are exciting bikes. Just like two decades ago, we're finally seeing products that enable people (kids this time) to do something that was unheard of before. Looking forwards to what this allows them to do!
 Cool, but who's gonna drop that kind of coin on a bike for a kid who's going to grow beyond the bike's size capabilities in a few years? Better to get something like a Cleary and not break the bank when you need to get a new one.
 Probs to the parents...better than buying LV bags and Moncler jackets for their little kids.
 To me These bikes are exactly lv and moncler for Kids. Come on. Let the kids shred on some old bikes until they are old enough for the real stuff.
 How much are they and how light are they? They look really big. Tall front ends and long chainstays. Very cool but akin or early versions of Lil Shredders (also built in a garage lol)
 Specialized, Commecal, and Scott groms are better and cheaper options, more travel and doesn’t require parts modifications that could potentially lead to failure.
 I want a 27.5 version of River Bells bike with 8" of travel. Reminds me of the mid 2000s Turner DHR but with round tubing instead of square.
 Oh man, pretty cool! Thanks RC!
 Best thing I've seen on here for ages.
 LINKAGE PLATES!

