Bike Check: Dylan Johnson's Drop Bar Factor Lando - 2023 Leadville 100

The Leadville Trail 100 MTB race may get a lot of flak for not being a 'real' mountain bike race, but it is still best raced on a mountain bike. That said, most pro Leadville bikes are notoriously void of things like rear suspension, dropper posts, and any iota of extra weight. Despite the fact that there are some flat dirt and paved road sections, and race speeds average 16-17mph, Leadville is just technical enough and has way too much vert to ride on a gravel bike with 40c tires.
That isn't stopping some riders from trying to strike a balance. Dylan Johnson, a pro for Jukebox Cycling with a successful YouTube channel, is one of the 70 riders in the Life Time Grand Prix series, of which Leadville is the fourth race. There are seven races total — three mountain bike and four gravel — and riders take their best six of seven for a stab at a $250,000 prize purse. Johnson was part of the inaugural series last year, which is when he said he started thinking about doing Leadville on drop bars. Since then, he's been tinkering with his Factor Lando hardtail, recently racing it with a Fox 32 Taper Cast gravel fork at the third Grand Prix race, Utah's Crusher in the Tushar.
Before Life Time banned all aero bars at Leadville, Johnson said that flat bars with mini aero bars was the ideal set-up. This year, he's decided that drop bars will give him the back that aerodynamic advantage despite it feeling "a little sketchier on the descents."
The only technical sections are so short that any time lost there are very easily made up on the easy sections.
Oh yeah, I forgot to mention the sky high VO2 max also required for success!
ep1.pinkbike.org/p6pb25337684/p6pb25337684.jpg
The bike in question.
