Bike Check: Dylan Johnson's Drop Bar Factor Lando - 2023 Leadville 100

Aug 11, 2023
by Betsy Welch  
photo

The Leadville Trail 100 MTB race may get a lot of flak for not being a 'real' mountain bike race, but it is still best raced on a mountain bike. That said, most pro Leadville bikes are notoriously void of things like rear suspension, dropper posts, and any iota of extra weight. Despite the fact that there are some flat dirt and paved road sections, and race speeds average 16-17mph, Leadville is just technical enough and has way too much vert to ride on a gravel bike with 40c tires.

That isn't stopping some riders from trying to strike a balance. Dylan Johnson, a pro for Jukebox Cycling with a successful YouTube channel, is one of the 70 riders in the Life Time Grand Prix series, of which Leadville is the fourth race. There are seven races total — three mountain bike and four gravel — and riders take their best six of seven for a stab at a $250,000 prize purse. Johnson was part of the inaugural series last year, which is when he said he started thinking about doing Leadville on drop bars. Since then, he's been tinkering with his Factor Lando hardtail, recently racing it with a Fox 32 Taper Cast gravel fork at the third Grand Prix race, Utah's Crusher in the Tushar.
photo
Name: Dylan Johnson // Jukebox Cycling
Age: 28
Hometown: Brevard, North Carolina
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 150 lbs
Instagram: @dylanjawnson

Before Life Time banned all aero bars at Leadville, Johnson said that flat bars with mini aero bars was the ideal set-up. This year, he's decided that drop bars will give him the back that aerodynamic advantage despite it feeling "a little sketchier on the descents."


photo

photo
Factor Lando hardtail details
Frame: Factor Lando hardtail
Fork: Fox 32 Step-Cast Factory, 100mm travel
Wheels: Black Inc Twenty Seven
Tires: Continental Race King 2.2, Tubolight EVO SL inserts
Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle XX1 AXS, Quarq Eagle XX1 power meter, 36t chainring, CeramicSpeed OSPW
Brakes: SRAM Force AXS
Cockpit: "Handlebars 400mm wide, stem 70mm"
Size: Medium
Weight: 22 lb / 10 kg

bigquotesLeadville falls in this gray area between a gravel and a mountain bike race where you can choose to underbike with your gravel bike or overbike with your mountain bike. Or, you can create a bike that falls perfectly into this gray area and actually have the right bike for the course.Dylan Johnson

photo
A special drop bar lever to control the Fox Transfer SL dropper post.
photo


photo
100mm of travel and 2.2 Continental Race Kings.
photo
36t and 10-52 for 12,000 feet of climbing.


photo
Johnson says that his Powerline and Columbine descent times on this bike are similar to his race times last year.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Factor Bikes Factor Lando Dylan Johnson Leadville 100


Author Info:
betsywelch avatar

Member since Jul 30, 2018
6 articles
Report
16 Comments
  • 17 0
 Down-gravel
  • 6 0
 I've raced Leadville 9 or 10 times and I'd have to agree a more "road bike" like setup is a winning formula. 90% of it is on high quality dirt roads you could travel at speed in a family car.

The only technical sections are so short that any time lost there are very easily made up on the easy sections.

Oh yeah, I forgot to mention the sky high VO2 max also required for success!
  • 2 0
 I debated using a drop bar rigid for Leadville (I had a "monstercross" bike back in the day before people called them gravel bikes that I did the Tahoe 100k on) but I would really not want to descend powerline or sugarloaf on it especially in traffic. Probably makes sense for this guy who may be in the lead riding into the wind alone in the flat sections, but for everyone else you're going to be in a pack anyway, I'm skeptical you would gain more time than you would lose descending powerline/sugarloaf/columbine
  • 10 2
 I kinda like it, I bet prime Tomac could descent faster on this than 90% of guys on Enduro bikes at the park....
  • 4 0
 I think it looks fun, for fit people looking to go really fast. I am only halfway of either, but I still have a soft spot for drop bar MTBs... Pinkbike isn't really that crowd. I've tried it a few times, can't make it stick, but I've got Discord stem on order... will try it again on one of my goof off bikes at some point.
  • 2 0
 I did this with a Niner RKT 9 RDO and it's such a stupidly fun bike. A lot of the XC around here can straightup be ridden on a gravel bike if you're brave enough, and a bike like this next to a proper MTB in the garage adds a pretty massive fun factor. I wish this sort of thing were more common. Tons of fun on gravel and commuting too, can really just take whatever extra credit stuff you find along the way and send it.

ep1.pinkbike.org/p6pb25337684/p6pb25337684.jpg

The bike in question.
  • 5 0
 Wait, Leadville is a gravel race now? Always has been.
  • 1 0
 Anything Leadville is not MTB content (anymore). Lifetime has dumbed-down the course to appeal to the runners interested in racing the combo series, then moved the original course onto roads to squeeze in more riders.
  • 2 0
 All mtn bikes can be gravel bikes, but a gravel bike will never be a mtn bike
  • 1 0
 or.....Niner's full suspension gravel bike...
www.ninerbikes.com/products/mcr-9-rdo
  • 3 0
 Levy Bait
  • 1 0
 Pinarello, take note.
  • 7 8
 Wow- I thought the new Pinarello was ugly.

Are we now trying to make ugly bikes?
  • 8 0
 huh. i think this bike looks kinda hot (unlike said pinarello). le shrug.
  • 1 0
 @xy9ine: it's real hot
Below threshold threads are hidden





