Bike Check: Dylan Johnson's Drop Bar Allied BC40 - 2024 Leadville 100

Dylan Johnson is no stranger to unique race setups and always puts in plenty of work behind the scenes to find ways to gain some extra time for each race. After running drop bars at last year's Leadville 100 , Dylan was joined by plenty of other riders in a similar setup this year.For the 2024 event, Dylan is racing on an Allied BC40; while Dylan rides for Felt, since they don't make an MTB he could choose any bike he wanted. Alongside the drop bars on a full-suspension mountain bike, he added a short dropper post to the mix to stand out from some of the other drop bars MTBs we saw at the 2024 race. Take a closer look at Dylan's setup for this year's Leadville 100 below. Rider Name Dylan Johnson // Felt UN1TD

Instagram: @dylanjawnson



Model Name Details

Frame: Allied BC40

Shock: Fox Float

Fork: Fox 32 SC

Wheels: Reynolds

Tires: Schwalbe Thunderburt 2.35"

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate with SRAM RED hoods

Cockpit: FSA K Force 100mm stem with 420mm ENVE AR bars

Size: Medium

Weight: 22.6 lbs



Dylan was one of the riders opting to deal with the extra weight of a full-suspension bike instead of a lighter hardtail build.

Both the fork and the shock had to be locked out manually with no bar remote attached.

While other riders have opted to go without a dropper on their race bikes, Dylan ran the Fox Transfer SL post for a small amount of drop on the downhills.

A small remote for the dropper is tucked away on the hoods.

The SRAM Red hoods have been a popular choice this weekend.

No SRAM Transmission for Dylan, as he has chosen to run the previous generation SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle.

A 100mm stem from FSA holds the aero 420mm drop bars from ENVE.