Bike Check: Dylan Johnson's Drop Bar Allied BC40 - 2024 Leadville 100

Dylan Johnson is no stranger to unique race setups and always puts in plenty of work behind the scenes to find ways to gain some extra time for each race. After running drop bars at last year's Leadville 100
, Dylan was joined by plenty of other riders in a similar setup this year.
For the 2024 event, Dylan is racing on an Allied BC40; while Dylan rides for Felt, since they don't make an MTB he could choose any bike he wanted. Alongside the drop bars on a full-suspension mountain bike, he added a short dropper post to the mix to stand out from some of the other drop bars MTBs we saw at the 2024 race. Take a closer look at Dylan's setup for this year's Leadville 100 below.
Both the fork and the shock had to be locked out manually with no bar remote attached.
No SRAM Transmission for Dylan, as he has chosen to run the previous generation SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle.
Photography by Marc Arjol Rodriguez