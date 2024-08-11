Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Dylan Johnson's Drop Bar Allied BC40 - 2024 Leadville 100

Aug 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Dylan Johnson is no stranger to unique race setups and always puts in plenty of work behind the scenes to find ways to gain some extra time for each race. After running drop bars at last year's Leadville 100, Dylan was joined by plenty of other riders in a similar setup this year.

For the 2024 event, Dylan is racing on an Allied BC40; while Dylan rides for Felt, since they don't make an MTB he could choose any bike he wanted. Alongside the drop bars on a full-suspension mountain bike, he added a short dropper post to the mix to stand out from some of the other drop bars MTBs we saw at the 2024 race. Take a closer look at Dylan's setup for this year's Leadville 100 below.

photo
Rider Name Dylan Johnson // Felt UN1TD
Instagram: @dylanjawnson

photo
Model Name Details
Frame: Allied BC40
Shock: Fox Float
Fork: Fox 32 SC
Wheels: Reynolds
Tires: Schwalbe Thunderburt 2.35"
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate with SRAM RED hoods
Cockpit: FSA K Force 100mm stem with 420mm ENVE AR bars
Size: Medium
Weight: 22.6 lbs


photo
Dylan was one of the riders opting to deal with the extra weight of a full-suspension bike instead of a lighter hardtail build.

photo
photo
Both the fork and the shock had to be locked out manually with no bar remote attached.

photo
While other riders have opted to go without a dropper on their race bikes, Dylan ran the Fox Transfer SL post for a small amount of drop on the downhills.

photo
A small remote for the dropper is tucked away on the hoods.

photo

photo
The SRAM Red hoods have been a popular choice this weekend.

photo
photo
No SRAM Transmission for Dylan, as he has chosen to run the previous generation SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle.

photo
A 100mm stem from FSA holds the aero 420mm drop bars from ENVE.

photo
Inside the fast-rolling Thunderburt tires, Dylan is running tire inserts front and rear, which allows him to run extra-low pressures - 15 psi up front and 16 psi in the rear.


Photography by Marc Arjol Rodriguez

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Racing XC Bikes Allied Cycle Works Allied Bc40 Dylan Johnson Leadville 100


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,334 articles
Report
8 Comments
  • 2 0
 In contrast to my mountain bike, my gravel bike set me back 800 bucks and has as few moving parts as I could manage with without making it a singlespeed. Simplicity is nice. Simplicity is light, efficient and economical! Simplicity gets the job done. ...But god damn it, all these maximalist drop bar XC bikes look like they'd be a lot more fun on jeep roads.
  • 1 0
 Well, i have tracklocross for that reason, gravel bikes still cost shit ton, and nothing wrong with that, however dropbar outside of road are not fun
  • 6 0
 15psi!! :o
  • 1 0
 This. I've never quite understood the need to purchase a new gravel bike when you could just convert a hardtail or short travel XC bike and put some skinnier tires on rims. Two bikes for the price of one. Seems like that's exactly what's been happening at Leadville.
  • 1 0
 Call me crazy but I think the drop bar is super good looking and yeah, 15 psi :o
  • 1 0
 I’m surprised people not ditching one of the brakes on that course? Like 300g? U can manage single brake it easily
  • 1 0
 Mid pack build.
  • 2 2
 25 psi or 1.5 bar maybe?







