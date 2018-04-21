Bike Check: Ed Masters Pivot 29er - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Ed Masters is taking on a full downhill World Cup season and as many EWS races as possible in 2018, a serious challenge especially after the Kiwi's years of back-to-back summer seasons. Having just returned from South America and the opening of the enduro season, Eddy went shot straight for the big wheeler, as it was the downhill bike he had spent the most time on previously. That said, he has been testing both wheel sizes through the New Zealand winter season, and says he will probably end up racing on both wheel sizes during the season.



Pivot's carbon Phoenix is still in production, and this could simply be a mule to dial in big wheel geometry ready for a fresh carbon production bike later this year. This bike has a dw-link suspension system which loses the yoke found on the Phoenix and houses the upper link inside the front triangle. The suspension is from Fox, and the rest of the build is covered by Shimano Saint, Reynold's carbon rims with Industry9 hubs, Maxxis tires, and a Renthal cockpit. Eddy didn't let on to the prototype frame's size, but at 6-foot he is using a +8mm reach adjust headset, whereas his teammate Rupert Chapman is using the same frame size with no change in length.



