Bike Check: Ed Masters Pivot 29er - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check
BIKE CHECK
Ed Masters
Pivot Proto 29er
Photography by Ross Bell

Ed Masters is taking on a full downhill World Cup season and as many EWS races as possible in 2018, a serious challenge especially after the Kiwi's years of back-to-back summer seasons. Having just returned from South America and the opening of the enduro season, Eddy went shot straight for the big wheeler, as it was the downhill bike he had spent the most time on previously. That said, he has been testing both wheel sizes through the New Zealand winter season, and says he will probably end up racing on both wheel sizes during the season.

Pivot's carbon Phoenix is still in production, and this could simply be a mule to dial in big wheel geometry ready for a fresh carbon production bike later this year. This bike has a dw-link suspension system which loses the yoke found on the Phoenix and houses the upper link inside the front triangle. The suspension is from Fox, and the rest of the build is covered by Shimano Saint, Reynold's carbon rims with Industry9 hubs, Maxxis tires, and a Renthal cockpit. Eddy didn't let on to the prototype frame's size, but at 6-foot he is using a +8mm reach adjust headset, whereas his teammate Rupert Chapman is using the same frame size with no change in length.


Eddie Masters doesn t quite know what to do with all his free time this year after switching up his role as team owner and manager for the cushy job of factory rider.
Rider Name Ed Masters // Pivot Factory Racing
Age: 29
Hometown: Rotorua, New Zealand
Height: 6'
Weight: 76kg
Instagram: @edmasters

Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check

Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check
This prototype continues to use a dw-link suspension system, but this frame loses the shock yoke found on the Phoenix. This version houses the upper pivot inside the front triangle and tucks the lower portion of the shock under the seat tube.

Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check
Pivot Prototype 29" Details
Frame: Pivot aluminum prototype 29"
Shock: Fox DHX2 coil, 475/500lb spring
Fork: Fox 49, 84psi
Wheels: Reynolds rims on Industry9 hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 35 and Integra stem
Size: prototype
More info: pivotcycles.com

Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check
Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check
Ed's 30mm rise Renthal Fatbars are cut down to 770mm on all of his bikes. These are combined with a 35mm clamp Integra stem from Renthal in a 50mm length. Ed is also using a +8mm reach adjust headset to dial in the size.

Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check
Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check
Master's uses Shimano's tried and tested Saint groupset with the brake lever set around 45-degrees.

Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check

Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check
Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check
Industry9 hubs are laced to Reynold's carbon rims. Fox's 49 and DHX2 take care of damping duties.

Ed Masters Pivot Bike Check

MENTIONS: @pivotcycles / @edmasters


13 Comments

  • + 5
 Keep the aluminum as an option, I mean I want an affordable version.
  • - 8
flag RedBurn (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 KEEP ONLY ALUMINIUM. Less cracky frames on the market !
  • + 3
 Awesome to see Eddie on a good team!! Always been one of my favorites!!
  • + 2
 Fast Eddie, give it the beans bro! Good luck mate.
  • + 1
 FOX 49?
Did I missed something in the bike industry?
  • + 2
 Apparently all of last year's DH season and all the offseason rumors leading up to this season. Many fast guys running 29. Hart and Gwin on 27.5 still if the last round of info is to be believed.
  • + 1
 looks good, too expensive for sure :/
  • + 1
 Maybe the best looking Pivot I've ever seen!????
  • + 1
 yummo bummo first yofuckyo
  • + 1
 Yeah boi looking sick home town taranaki nz
  • + 1
 Is it OK to say.... Think the 29ers look better than 650b.....
  • + 0
 If it were true. But it's not.
  • + 0
 It's not even got a bottle mount ????

