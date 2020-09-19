Bike Check: Ella Conolly's Cannondale Jekyll - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

Sep 19, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Ella Conolly's
Cannondale Jekyll
Photos: Matthew Delorme


For 2020 Ella Conolly stays onboard the Cannondale Jekyll that saw her take third at EWS Madeira in 2019. After a great start to the 2020 season in Zermatt with a third place finish she will be looking for another top result this weekend.

Ella's bike this weekend stays mostly the same from previous races as she prefers to keep a familiar setup so that she knows how the bike will react when riding. This also carries through with her bike featuring no special components or setup tricks as again she wants to keep everything familiar so there are no surprises during races.

The only change she has made for this weekend is the decision to use a rear tire insert because of the jagged rocks on the course. This isn't something that she finds is necessary on most courses because of her lighter weight, but for this weekend it was a must to avoid any potential disasters. The size small Cannondale Jekyll is equipped with RockShox suspension front and rear with 85psi up front and 140psi in the shock.

We assure you Ella Conolly is smiling after her third place finish.

Rider Name: Ella Conolly
Team: SRAM Development Team
Instagram: @ella_conolly



Details
Frame: Cannondale Jekyll (Size: S)
Fork: Rockshox Lyrik (85psi)
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe (140psi)
Wheels: Stans Flow MK3
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary, 21psi / Hans Dampf, 24 psi
Inserts: rear wheel only
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar Carbon and Fabric Grips




bigquotesI don't think I run anything specific or fancy on my bike. It's a bike and I ride. I don't have anything wildly different to be honest.Ella Connolly




Aluminum Truvativ Stylo cranks.

Fabric saddle.
Crankbrothers Mallet pedals.


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 I'm rather confused as to how she runs 85 psi in the Lyrik. At 185lbs, I run from 87-92psi in my Lyrik with no tokens. That just seems a little crazy, but hey it works for her!
  • 4 0
 She smashes harder than you.
  • 1 0
 Kinda weird she isn't running the ultrasoft compound on the front

