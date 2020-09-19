Bike Check: Ella Conolly's Cannondale Jekyll - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020



For 2020 Ella Conolly stays onboard the Cannondale Jekyll that saw her take third at EWS Madeira in 2019. After a great start to the 2020 season in Zermatt with a third place finish she will be looking for another top result this weekend.



Ella's bike this weekend stays mostly the same from previous races as she prefers to keep a familiar setup so that she knows how the bike will react when riding. This also carries through with her bike featuring no special components or setup tricks as again she wants to keep everything familiar so there are no surprises during races.



The only change she has made for this weekend is the decision to use a rear tire insert because of the jagged rocks on the course. This isn't something that she finds is necessary on most courses because of her lighter weight, but for this weekend it was a must to avoid any potential disasters. The size small Cannondale Jekyll is equipped with RockShox suspension front and rear with 85psi up front and 140psi in the shock.







Rider Name: Ella Conolly

Team: SRAM Development Team

Instagram: @ella_conolly

