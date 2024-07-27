Bike Check: Emeline Detilleux's Rockrider 940 S



The Rockrider Ford Race team is no longer the newcomer to the XC World Cup paddock; they are firmly established and possibly one of the biggest teams in the paddock. The Rockrider 940S project was aimed squarely at the 2024 Olympic Games in Rockrider's home country, France. The Rockrider brand is the in-house bike brand of the French and European sports store Decathlon.



Now, the very bike you see here will not be for sale; it's their Olympic-specific build for Belgium's Emeline Detilleux. For this special event build there is a fresh paint job and, well, less paint too. Olympic bikes are well-known to be some of the lightest bikes around; we were not allowed to weigh this one, but with a raw rear end and Manitou's brand-new R8 fork, this bike will be lighter than the standard 940S.



The team estimated it would be 10.1Kg, which for a 120 mm travel bike with a dropper and inserts, if you look back at our XC bike weigh-off, would make it one of the lightest on the World Cup circuit. When it comes to setup, however, it will be identical to the bike that Emeline races week in, week out. So, let's get into it.



Emeline Detilleux // Rockrider Ford

Age: 24

Hometown: Brussels Belgium

Instagram: @emeline__dtlx

Rockrider 940 S

Frame: Rockrider 940 S

Shock: Manitou Mara XC

Fork: Manitou R8

Hub: Mavic Crossmax utlimate SL

Rim: Mavic Infinity hub

Tires: Hutchinson Prototype Python 3 and Python Race

Drivetrain: SRAM XX SL

Brakes: TRP SLATE X

Stem: FSA KFX Flat

Handlebar: FSA 70mm -12 degree stem

Size: Medium



We still don't have too many details on the geometry of this bike as it's not launched yet, but what I can tell you is this is a 120mm travel front and rear bike very much at the cutting edge of XC bike geometry, built to take on the more extreme XC courses we now see on the World Cup circuit.For the Olympics, Emeline and the rest of the Decathlon Ford riders who have been selected to compete for their countries will have this custom colorway.The front of the triangle is obviously a metallic candy blue, but the rear is raw. This is something we see a lot with Olympic bikes; the already weight-conscious riders want to lose even more, so there's normally less paint and lacquer. In this case, we have a whole raw rear end.These frames are hand-laid UD carbon, and the quality is as good as anything you would see out there.This is not your ordinary large sports store's own brand bike; this is a proper racing thoroughbred.Out front on Emeline's 940 S is Manitou's brand new R8 fork this fork has been developed hand in hand between Manitou and and Rockrider to be a modern XC fork. The stanchions are 34mm diameter and the fork borrows more from Manitou's Enduro fork than it does the previous XC version it replaces.It, of course, uses Manitou's reverse arch design. This arch though has been out on a diet. The team at Manitou have shaved every gram they can from this fork.Emeline's R8 has 69 psi in the fork with no volume spacers and is fitted with Manitou's brand-new 3-position IVA. Her compression is set to 12 clicks from closed, with the rebound 10 clicks from closed too. The 940S has 120mm of rear travel. The damper inside Emeline's R8 has been tuned by Manitou's racing department, MRD. This is a custom tune that Rockrider and Manitou have been working on for 3 years.Manitou's 3-position IVA is controlled from the handlebar by their brand new remote system called Ace/Deuce This is a very simple mechanical system that the team at Manitou has been developing with Rockrider at the World Cup over the last few years. The Manitou Deuce remote controls the 3 modes of the IVA on the fork and the shock simultaneously. This makes it a compact, robust, cable-driven unit that works really efficiently.Emeline has chosen a Yep Components Joystick for the dropper, which is a personal preference for a few of the Decathlon-Ford athletes. They set up the lever so that it can be actuated with either the thumb or index finger, which helps reduce fatigue throughout the XCO race. The cables used on Emeline's remotes are Jagwire's LEX-SL. This is actually the standard cable kit provided with the Manitou Ace/Deuce kit and is used primarily for weight reduction, but the thinner profile also helps with internal routing.Running Emeline's rear suspension on her 940S is a Manitou Mara XC with 95 psi in the air chamber, and the rebound is set to 10 clicks from closed. The tune inside this shock is something very special, developed collaboratively by the Rockrider team and Manitou, and it wasn't something they were too keen to share. It does have Manitou's new balance groove Lite Can and an MRD-tuned damper.When it comes to the drivetrain, Emeline's bike is fitted with SRAM's XX SL groupset. This is SRAM's super light version of their new T-Type drivetrain.For Emeline's drivetrain, she uses SRAM's 10-52t XX SL Eagle Transmission cassette combined with a SRAM Eagle 34t front chainring.When it comes to cranks, it's more SRAM XX SL items. This time, they're 170mm long cranks with a power meter built in. Emeline uses Look X-Track Race Carbon Titanium Pedals as her pedal of choice, with the tension set as tight as it will go.Emeline uses a set of FSA KFX Flat carbon handlebars. These ones are totally raw and cut to 720mm and these are held to her fork by a FSA 70mm long and -12 degree stem.Like a lot of XC riders, Emeline uses foam grips that are glued to her bars and they are from Momum.The brakes on Emeline's bike come from TRP, and they are the newest version of the Slate X. These use their new brake lever that we've already seen fitted to some downhill bikes this year. Emeline runs her levers at a pretty neutral angle, with around 20mm lever pull to full bite on her brakes.This is an area Emeline is quite particular about; she likes her brakes to be consistent and her lever position to remain the same continually. I know that sounds obvious, as that's what we all want, but one takeaway from pro bike checks is that brakes are the first thing pros set up, and then they move out from there, which makes a lot of sense.For rotors, Emeline uses a front and rear set of 160mm TRP rotors. The twin-piston Slate X callipers have a set of resin pads fitted right now, but this could obviously change depending on the weather come race time in Paris.Emeline's 29" Mavic Crossmax Ultimate SL wheels have a 30mm internal width and are fitted with inserts. They are wrapped in more prototype parts.This time from Hutchinson, and they are their Prototype Python 3 tires. These are running tubeless, with Emeline running 17 psi in her front tire and 18 psi in her rear tire.Emeline is using Manitou's Jack dropper with 80mm of travel.Now, to complement Emeline's bike, she has a Rockrider helmet painted to match, adding that extra special touch.