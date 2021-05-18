Bike Check: Emily Batty's 22.5lb Race-Ready Canyon Lux CFR

Emily Batty

Age: 32

Hometown: Brooklin, Ontario, Canada

Height: 161cm / 5'3"

Weight: 48.5kg / 107lb

Instagram: @emilybatty1

Frame: Canyon Lux CFR, size small

Shock: Fox Float DPS, 105 psi

Fork: Fox Step Cast 32 100mm, 68 psi

Wheels: 29” DT Swiss XRC 1200

Tires: Schwalbe Racing Ray at 18.5 psi and Racing Ralph at 19 psi

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Chainring: 34 tooth

Cranks: 165mm XTR + 4iiii power meter

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Cockpit: Canyon CP0008 integrated cockpit with a 690mm wide handlebar, 70mm stem at a -17 degree rise, Ergon GA2 grips

Saddle: Ergon XR women's saddle

Weight: 22.5 lb / 10.2 kg

Emily Batty's new bike, which she has named Bruce, is a custom-painted size small Canyon Lux. It weighs in at 22.5 pounds.

Batty has one lock out lever to activate both the front and rear shocks simultaneously. She rides her Fox Float DPS rear shock at 105 psi and her 100mm Fox Step Cast 32 at 68 psi.

The Canyon CP008 is an integrated cockpit that Emily runs with a 70mm stem at a -17 degree rise. No dropper post in Nove Mesto, but Emily says she does sometimes run 75mm of drop.

No dropper post, no problem.

For race days, Emily only rides with one water bottle, but for training days, she can actually fit two large-sized water bottles within the size small Canyon Lux frame. Shimano XTR brakes with a Centerlock 160mm rotor in the front and 140mm in the rear take care of the stopping duties on Batty's Lux. Batty says she brakes with her middle finger so her brakes have to be very sensitive and not pull to the bar.

Emily is racing on the 29" DT Swiss XRC 1200 rims this season and will be mixing it up between the 30 mm and the 25 mm widths. Tire pressure is set at 18.5 psi in the front and 19 in the rear. Batty rides a Pepi tire noodle in the rear.

Usually I run the 30 mm in the front, but for short tracks where I'm going to be able to get away with a little bit more narrow of a tire at 2.0, I'm going to go with the 25 mm width rim in the rear. — Emily Batty

Batty rides a 34 tooth chainring and 165mm cranks with a 9 gram 4iiii power meter connected to her Wahoo computer. The Lux has a 4.2 gram built-in chain guide.

After more than a decade with Trek Bicycles, two-time Olympian Emily Batty signed with Canyon Bicycles for 2021 and started her own pro team with husband Adam Morka as the manager. She's got a new teammate, 23-year-old Laurie Arsenault, and a new roster of sponsors she's working with. We take a look at the custom-painted Canyon Lux full-suspension bike that the 32-year-old Canadian raced in Albstadt, Germany, and Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.Batty goes through some of the details on her Canyon Lux CFR in the video below.