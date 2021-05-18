Bike Check: Emily Batty's 22.5lb Race-Ready Canyon Lux CFR

May 18, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

BIKE CHECK
Emily Batty's
Canyon Lux CFR
Photography by Thomas Weschta


After more than a decade with Trek Bicycles, two-time Olympian Emily Batty signed with Canyon Bicycles for 2021 and started her own pro team with husband Adam Morka as the manager. She's got a new teammate, 23-year-old Laurie Arsenault, and a new roster of sponsors she's working with. We take a look at the custom-painted Canyon Lux full-suspension bike that the 32-year-old Canadian raced in Albstadt, Germany, and Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Photos by Adam Morka Canyon MTB Race Team
Emily Batty
Age: 32
Hometown: Brooklin, Ontario, Canada
Height: 161cm / 5'3"
Weight: 48.5kg / 107lb
Instagram: @emilybatty1

Canyon Lux CFR Details

Frame: Canyon Lux CFR, size small
Shock: Fox Float DPS, 105 psi
Fork: Fox Step Cast 32 100mm, 68 psi
Wheels: 29” DT Swiss XRC 1200
Tires: Schwalbe Racing Ray at 18.5 psi and Racing Ralph at 19 psi
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Chainring: 34 tooth
Cranks: 165mm XTR + 4iiii power meter
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: Canyon CP0008 integrated cockpit with a 690mm wide handlebar, 70mm stem at a -17 degree rise, Ergon GA2 grips
Saddle: Ergon XR women's saddle
Weight: 22.5 lb / 10.2 kg
More info: canyon.com



Emily Batty's new bike, which she has named Bruce, is a custom-painted size small Canyon Lux. It weighs in at 22.5 pounds.

Batty has one lock out lever to activate both the front and rear shocks simultaneously. She rides her Fox Float DPS rear shock at 105 psi and her 100mm Fox Step Cast 32 at 68 psi.

The Canyon CP008 is an integrated cockpit that Emily runs with a 70mm stem at a -17 degree rise.
No dropper post in Nove Mesto, but Emily says she does sometimes run 75mm of drop.

No dropper post, no problem.

For race days, Emily only rides with one water bottle, but for training days, she can actually fit two large-sized water bottles within the size small Canyon Lux frame.
Shimano XTR brakes with a Centerlock 160mm rotor in the front and 140mm in the rear take care of the stopping duties on Batty's Lux. Batty says she brakes with her middle finger so her brakes have to be very sensitive and not pull to the bar.

Emily is racing on the 29" DT Swiss XRC 1200 rims this season and will be mixing it up between the 30 mm and the 25 mm widths. Tire pressure is set at 18.5 psi in the front and 19 in the rear. Batty rides a Pepi tire noodle in the rear.


bigquotesUsually I run the 30 mm in the front, but for short tracks where I'm going to be able to get away with a little bit more narrow of a tire at 2.0, I'm going to go with the 25 mm width rim in the rear.Emily Batty


Batty rides a 34 tooth chainring and 165mm cranks with a 9 gram 4iiii power meter connected to her Wahoo computer. The Lux has a 4.2 gram built-in chain guide.


Batty goes through some of the details on her Canyon Lux CFR in the video below.



51 Comments

  • 15 3
 You might as well attach the bars to the fork crown!!
  • 3 0
 Having raced in XC, climbs matter much more. But not only that, blasting >30kmh on flats is also important and faster rolling bike (narrower bars, faster tires) make more difference and you can overtake more easily than on a bigger bike with fatter tires. Overtaking and navigating narrower and more technical elements is easier on a lighter, more responsive bike with less travel.

Most of the time you can't gain much on downhill because you'll get stuck behind a slower rider and overtaking on the downhill is much more dangerous.

These elite level racers are really fast downhill on XC bikes and while they'd be little faster with a trail/enduro bike, time lost on climbs and flats would be far greater and not worth it.
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same thing. Just dispense with the head tube altogether!
  • 5 0
 "Batty says she brakes with her middle finger so her brakes have to be very sensitive and not pull to the bar."

my knuckles started to bleed just reading this. Kudos to the mechanic that keeps those brake levers from crushing her fingers.
  • 6 0
 My first thought was that the shock pressure seemed insanely low. Then I remembered that she is likely 80 lbs less than me...
  • 4 0
 strange question....is the geo that you give up to have a more efficient 'climber' something that outweighs the time you could make up with a more efficient 'descender'? Often wondered if you put a XC racer on a little more enduro styled bike (given the nature of the course, of course) would they just blow away the other folks on the descent?
  • 7 0
 Likely, yes it is worth it. When you consider the length of climbs and where time/gaps are made in XC races, its almost always on the climbs. Of course there needs to be a balance but they will never forfeit significant climbing ability in XC in order to improve the descending capability just because climbs and pedal sections are the majority of time in a race.
  • 4 0
 I wrote out a whole thing, but @wilsonians said it perfectly. I would add that her position is fairly neutral in the sense that if she was running a less negative stem her bars would be higher than her saddle.
  • 7 0
 Considering the speed differential between climbs and descents, riders spend more time going uphill than downhill. As a result, bikes with optimized climbing efficiency bring greater benefits than bikes that are better on downhills.
  • 3 0
 Overall efficiency in XC is critical, you can afford to give up small amounts of climbing efficiency IF the net result is a time gain over the full lap/course. So far as 'geometry' affecting performance it only does so in 3 ways: how effectively the rider can deliver power, the aerodynamic effect of riding position, and the way that geometry affects bike control/handling. A 100mm travel FS XC bike with wider tires and dropper post IS the middle-ground 'enduro-styled' bike you're talking about. Something like this delivers maximum overall efficiency on 'tough' XC courses. Emily's bike here is not a featherweight gravel bike, it's a seriously capable weapon in the right hands (and on the right courses). It's a shame that XC bikes aren't given their due respect, these things will completely humiliate an Enduro bike on even fairly rough terrain these days.
  • 2 0
 I've heard it explained that passes happen on the climbs because mostly the climbs are double track. What good is excellent DH handling when its singletrack and you're stuck behind 15 other riders?

Also, the risk/benefit of passing someone on a wider, doubletrack DH is pretty high. If you are off the optimal line to try and pass you could wreck and now your race is done. If you attack on the climbs but can't pass someone, low risk.

TL;DR: if it was a time trail, then yes, having sane geometry for the descents would improve time more than whats lost on the climbs, but with singletracks and traffic you can't benefit from full downhill speed.
  • 1 0
 Descents on an XC course like Nove Mesto are the most technical on the circuit...but before dropper posts the pic of her behind the saddle is old-school tech descending. Time climbing gained is much greater than time descending lost. Most XC fits are road-bike like, and the dropper gets you closer to the larger travel bikes without as big a weight penalty. A 25lb bike vs 22.5lb bike for Batty easily translates to 3-4 minutes lost over race distance on the climbs...and can't make up that deficit on the descents.
  • 2 11
flag MattP76 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @nthiery: So if the bike is set up correctly. I mean with that ridiculous stem actually pointing in the correct direction, a decent set of wide bars and some more serious grippy tyres then the rider wouldn't be several seconds quicker on the decents and its all about the climbs???? That is not Mountain Biking. Mountain Biking is about the whole package not just going uphill regardless of whether it's an XC race. These ridiculous stems need to thrown in the bin.
  • 5 1
 @MattP76: Well if her lap times are faster in that position and she is comfortable with it vs wider bars, neutral stem etc.....then clearly its working. If that position helps her climb faster and the time she gains on the climb outweighs any small benefit on the descent then I'd stay its the right position and working for her needs.
  • 14 0
 @MattP76: Tiny people on 29” wheel bikes with 120mm of travel will use a negative rise stem to annoy you specifically
  • 1 7
flag MattP76 (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @wilsonians: Had she tried it the proper way though? No othe discipline in the sport runs stems like that regardless of riders size. I just cannot see how that set up is faster.
  • 1 1
 @mrpfp: They do indeed.
  • 7 0
 @MattP76: I’m starting to think you have more UCI WC points than this silly woman who clearly doesn’t understand the correlation between saddle and bar height.
  • 1 0
 For me that would be a possibility. But with the descending skills these riders have on descents on these bikes, there's only small improvement possible by altering geometry in favor of descending. The time and energy spent on climbing and straits however, means that a small increase in efficiency can make a big difference.
  • 2 0
 50 min on climb and 10 min decent (you can win more time on climb then on decent ) it all about seconds, not fun (like trail bike)

Enduro/DH times only descending part - so how slow you up the hill Is irrelevant
  • 1 3
 @nickmalysh: They need to change the courses then!!
  • 1 0
 Having raced in XC, climbs matter much more. But not only that, blasting >30kmh on flats is also important and faster rolling bike (narrower bars, faster tires) make more difference and you can overtake more easily than on a bigger bike with fatter tires. Overtaking and navigating narrower and more technical elements is easier on a lighter, more responsive bike with less travel.

Most of the time you can't gain much on downhill because you'll get stuck behind a slower rider and overtaking on the downhill is much more dangerous.

These elite level racers are really fast downhill on XC bikes and while they'd be little faster with a trail/enduro bike, time lost on climbs and flats would be far greater and not worth it.
  • 2 0
 @MattP76: (Don't let the lead photo throw you off, the bike isn't sitting on level ground)
Emily's grips are about level with her saddle, which is common in other disciplines such as EWS. But Emily really is that small that it takes an inverted stem and flat bars to achieve the same climbing position that larger riders are achieving with "normal" stems and riser bars
  • 1 0
 @MattP76: Haha the "proper" way? The only reason that way is on enduro bikes or DH bikes is because it is faster for that discipline where descending is the main piece. These setups are faster for this discipline where climbing and pedaling efficiency are massively more important than descending. And yes, I guarantee they have tried hundreds of different setups including stem lengths, angles, bar widths etc etc. they didn't just pick this out of a hat and assume it was good.
  • 1 0
 @MnMDan: Ran the math on this one, it's realistically under a minute (based on the additional power output required to lift 2.5lbs up the 702 meters of climbing at Nove Mesto (6 laps). Look at it this way, MVDP is 75kg, and Tom Pidcock is 50kg (that's a 55lb difference). Weight is VERY important in XC, but totally and utterly blown out of proportion as it pertains to performance and lap times. In the races where both Hardtails and FS bikes are used there are only very small differences in both climbing and descending times between riders, and these bikes are about 3lbs different in overall weight.
  • 2 0
 It's so tire dependent. One thing I've noticed trying to go fast on Enduro bikes vs XC race bikes, is how slow rolling Enduros are on all but the steepest descents. For any of the moderate descents the XC bikes would just roll away from the bigger rigs.
  • 6 0
 The most important question answered in the headline. Weight.
  • 7 1
 I just wish the oranges would match
  • 2 1
 That's hurting my eyes..... : )
  • 3 0
 I just wish the Kashimas would match
  • 3 0
 22.5 = 10.2058283
  • 3 0
 how many stone?
  • 2 0
 1.606225053061 stadium
  • 3 0
 170cm tall??? How???
  • 1 0
 Ha. I thought the same and they just updated it!
  • 1 1
 What’s the question here? 170cm is a little taller than the average female Canadian.
  • 3 0
 @hllclmbr: the question is she’s nowhere near 170cm tall.
  • 1 0
 I havent heard of middle finger braking before. Does it offer any advantages or is it just a preference thing?
  • 1 0
 Lockouts on the front and rear!?!? What would Mike Levy think?
  • 1 0
 At least it has bottle cages to balance it out for him Razz
  • 1 0
 10.2kg with a tire insert.....I'm doing something wrong on my home
  • 1 0
 *bike
  • 1 0
 4.2g chainguide. Wow.
  • 1 1
 Toe overlap on an MTB. Sweet.
  • 1 0
 Looks awesome
Below threshold threads are hidden

