Bike Check: Emily Batty's 22.5lb Race-Ready Canyon Lux CFR

After more than a decade with Trek Bicycles, two-time Olympian Emily Batty signed with Canyon Bicycles for 2021 and started her own pro team with husband Adam Morka as the manager. She's got a new teammate, 23-year-old Laurie Arsenault, and a new roster of sponsors she's working with. We take a look at the custom-painted Canyon Lux full-suspension bike that the 32-year-old Canadian raced in Albstadt, Germany, and Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.
Emily Batty's new bike, which she has named Bruce, is a custom-painted size small Canyon Lux. It weighs in at 22.5 pounds.
Batty has one lock out lever to activate both the front and rear shocks simultaneously. She rides her Fox Float DPS rear shock at 105 psi and her 100mm Fox Step Cast 32 at 68 psi.
Emily is racing on the 29" DT Swiss XRC 1200 rims this season and will be mixing it up between the 30 mm and the 25 mm widths. Tire pressure is set at 18.5 psi in the front and 19 in the rear. Batty rides a Pepi tire noodle in the rear.
|Usually I run the 30 mm in the front, but for short tracks where I'm going to be able to get away with a little bit more narrow of a tire at 2.0, I'm going to go with the 25 mm width rim in the rear.—Emily Batty
Batty goes through some of the details on her Canyon Lux CFR in the video below.
Most of the time you can't gain much on downhill because you'll get stuck behind a slower rider and overtaking on the downhill is much more dangerous.
These elite level racers are really fast downhill on XC bikes and while they'd be little faster with a trail/enduro bike, time lost on climbs and flats would be far greater and not worth it.
my knuckles started to bleed just reading this. Kudos to the mechanic that keeps those brake levers from crushing her fingers.
Also, the risk/benefit of passing someone on a wider, doubletrack DH is pretty high. If you are off the optimal line to try and pass you could wreck and now your race is done. If you attack on the climbs but can't pass someone, low risk.
TL;DR: if it was a time trail, then yes, having sane geometry for the descents would improve time more than whats lost on the climbs, but with singletracks and traffic you can't benefit from full downhill speed.
Enduro/DH times only descending part - so how slow you up the hill Is irrelevant
Emily's grips are about level with her saddle, which is common in other disciplines such as EWS. But Emily really is that small that it takes an inverted stem and flat bars to achieve the same climbing position that larger riders are achieving with "normal" stems and riser bars
My 18' Epic S-Works, size large, weighs the same or less than that (fully equipped).
Nothing exotics in it, except for my wheelset (which I wouldn't consider exotic too).
