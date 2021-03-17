Bike Check: Emily Batty’s Custom Canyon Exceed CFR

The Canyon website jokes that the CFR's ultralight frame is made from unicorn hair and with the weight and color of this bike, you'd almost believe it.





Today we have some glamor shots and info about the team's raciest bike, the Exceed CFR hardtail.

Olympian and two-time World Champion Emily Batty has teamed up with Canyon after more than a decade with Trek. With this change, Emily has new custom-painted bikes, a new colorful kit, and a new teammate, Canadian U23 National Champion Laurie Arsenault , who will be riding and racing a similar bike setup to Emily's.Emily’s two race bikes will be the Canyon Lux CF SLX and the Canyon Exceed CFR. Both will feature Canyon's integrated cockpit, Schwalbe tires, XTR everything, and DT Swiss 1200 wheels.Today we have some glamor shots and info about the team's raciest bike, the Exceed CFR hardtail. Frame: Canyon Exceed CFR, size XS

Fork: Fox 32 Step-Cast, 100 mm, 60-70 PSI

Tires: Schwalbe Racing Ralph (R) and Racing Ray (F) 2.25" 18-23 PSI

Wheels: 29" DT Swiss XRC 1200, 25mm or 30mm

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 1x12, 10-51 cassette, 32t-36t chainring

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Pedals: Shimano XTR

Cockpit: Canyon CP008 integrated cockpit, 70mm stem, -17 degree rise

Saddle and grips: Ergon



Canyon's integrated cockpit is one of the cool weight-saving features of this bike.

XTR everything.

Tan walls and stylish valve lock nuts add flair to this bike.

4iii makes attractive, unobtrusive yet effective power meters.

The team: Emily Batty, Laurie Arsenault, mechanic Mark Batty, and manager / trainer / Emily's husband Adam Morka.