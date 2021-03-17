Bike Check: Emily Batty’s Custom Canyon Exceed CFR

Mar 17, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The Canyon website jokes that the CFR's ultralight frame is made from unicorn hair and with the weight and color of this bike, you'd almost believe it.

Olympian and two-time World Champion Emily Batty has teamed up with Canyon after more than a decade with Trek. With this change, Emily has new custom-painted bikes, a new colorful kit, and a new teammate, Canadian U23 National Champion Laurie Arsenault, who will be riding and racing a similar bike setup to Emily's.

Emily’s two race bikes will be the Canyon Lux CF SLX and the Canyon Exceed CFR. Both will feature Canyon's integrated cockpit, Schwalbe tires, XTR everything, and DT Swiss 1200 wheels.

Today we have some glamor shots and info about the team's raciest bike, the Exceed CFR hardtail.
Frame: Canyon Exceed CFR, size XS
Fork: Fox 32 Step-Cast, 100 mm, 60-70 PSI
Tires: Schwalbe Racing Ralph (R) and Racing Ray (F) 2.25" 18-23 PSI
Wheels: 29" DT Swiss XRC 1200, 25mm or 30mm
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 1x12, 10-51 cassette, 32t-36t chainring
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Pedals: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: Canyon CP008 integrated cockpit, 70mm stem, -17 degree rise
Saddle and grips: Ergon


The Exceed CFR frame claims to weigh just 835g / 1.84 lbs in size medium, making it one of the lightest hardtails money can buy (just behind the Specialized Epic and Unno Aora, which both weigh a claimed 790g). Although it's a purebred XC race bike through and through, it has relatively balanced geometry designed to make it shine both uphill and back down, with a 69-degree head tube angle, a 75-degree seat tube angle, and a 392mm reach on Emily's XS bike.

We don't have the weight for this build, but considering the stock version comes to about 19 lbs, it's certainly not heavy. We have reached out to Canyon for a final weight.

The Fox Factory 32 is the step-cast version, which cuts down weight and aerodynamic resistance by narrowing the fork's lowers, thereby also providing spoke and rotor clearance.

Canyon's integrated cockpit is one of the cool weight-saving features of this bike.

Emily runs Canyon's integrated cockpit CP008 with a 70mm stem and negative rise of 17 degrees, keeping her in an aggressive race position. The intriguing one-piece bar and stem combo, designed specifically for Canyon's XC racers, helps minimize weight and improve aerodynamics. It also features a unique cable routing system with ports in the headset that allow the rear derailleur and brake cables to enter the frame with minimal extra length, further shaving grams.

XTR everything.

The team will run Shimano XTR brakes, pedals, and 1x12 drivetrains. Unlike many XC competitors who will be racing SRAM's AXS wireless system, the Shimano racers rely on mechanical systems, though we may see that change sooner rather than later. A 10-51 cassette provides plenty of range, especially using chainrings from 32t to 36t depending on the course.

Tan walls and stylish valve lock nuts add flair to this bike.

Each bike will have a Schwalbe Racing Ralph 2.25" (rear) and Racing Ray 2.25" (front) mounted on DT Swiss' top-of-the-line XRC 1200 wheels. There will be some variation here, with the internal rim width of either 25mm or 30mm depending on the course and tire pressure ranging from 18-23 PSI.

4iii makes attractive, unobtrusive yet effective power meters.

In terms of other bits and bobs, the team will use 4iii's Shimano crank power meters, Wahoo electronic training gear, Ergon parts at the critical bike-body contact points, and Momum tubeless valves and bike care products.

The team: Emily Batty, Laurie Arsenault, mechanic Mark Batty, and manager / trainer / Emily's husband Adam Morka.

The Canyon Lux CF SLX will take over when the courses demand more suspension, and will sport almost the same parts as the Exceed CFR, with the addition of a Fox DPS Float shock at 110 PSI.

The Canadian duo is set to start the race season April 24th at Bike the Rock for the 20th anniversary of the classic German event. For blog posts, schedule information, and more about the team, visit mtbracing.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Hardtails XC Bikes Canyon Ergon Fox Racing Schwalbe Shimano Canyon Exceed Emily Batty


Must Read This Week
Contest Closed: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
156749 views
Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?
83913 views
Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike
73785 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
70181 views
Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
49454 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
45957 views
YT Moves Away From Traditional Yearly Model Updates with New 'Core' Ranges
44770 views
YT Releases Aluminium Pro Spec Capra
40595 views

24 Comments

  • 14 1
 So... what does it weigh? Am I blind?
  • 20 0
 Probably about 10,000 pounds gb
  • 5 0
 Makes you wonder if Laurie Arsenault feels like the (4th) 5th wheel with the Batty family team? Jokes aside; Emily appears to be happier being on the Canyon program. Wishing this team butt-kicking results in the future.
  • 7 0
 I love seeing more color in kit and bikes!
  • 4 3
 I love colour too, just not all of them at the same time. This colour scheme will not age well.
  • 1 0
 @rrolly: Maybe not, but I love it right now. Finally, something that ties in the Fox orange lowers well.
  • 1 0
 It looks OK, but I am not a fan of it for a Pro Raceteam.
  • 2 0
 @CH125: I'm always shocked to read that the opinions of fans like yourself are not considered when these decisions are made. You deserved better.
  • 1 0
 @CH125: I think it looks great for Laurie And Emily. But it'd be a little loud for non pro.
  • 3 0
 Am I reading this right? "Canyon Lux CF SLX" "with XTR everything", surely that's a marketing miss?
  • 2 1
 No no, it's the SLX build, just everything replaced with XTR after. Easy!
  • 4 1
 The name of the bike itself has no connection to Shimano
  • 1 0
 SLX is the carbon frame type, SLX is the lightest most expensive frame option
  • 2 0
 Guess my comments tongue in cheek context was too subtle.

Naming your Carbon after Shimano's very popular group level? Not subtle and terribly confusing.
  • 3 1
 It is so light that I do not even know how much...
  • 3 2
 Can't wait until there's an E-bike version of that thing. Look out E-Caliber!
  • 2 0
 Those brake levers point (almost) straight down.
  • 1 0
 Brakes only slow you down!
  • 1 0
 she probably doesn't use them.
  • 2 0
 That's a great looking bike.
  • 1 1
 Is not having a dropper post a badge of honor in the XC world or something?
  • 1 0
 How does this compare to the hyper carbon x?
  • 3 2
 Sweet gravel bike
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008604
Mobile Version of Website