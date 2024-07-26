Bike Check: Eric Fedko's Red Bull Joyride Ready YT Dirtlove

I'm stoked to build up this Dirtlove for Crankworx Whistler. The frame has dialled geometry for slopestyle, and the color is the best one yet - definitely hits different seeing a bike you've worked on come to life. — Erik Fedko, YT MOB Athlete

Fedko's Joyride-ready YT Dirtlove.

Specifications:



Frame: YT Industries Dirtlove frame, Phoenix Red, size regular

Forks: Rockshox Pike DJ, 150psi (100mm / 40mm offset)

Bars: Title Form 25mm rise

Stem: Title ST1 31mm length

Grips: Title Form

Gyro: Trickstuff Trixer

Pedals: Title Connect

Seat/seatpost: Title JS1 / CP1 seatpost

Crankset: SRAM XX 32T, 165mm length

Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle

Brake: SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth, 160mm HS2 rotor

Wheels: 26" Industry Nine 305, Hydra hubs

Tires: Maxxis DTH, 70psi front & rear, Tubolito tubes



If you've watched Joyride before, odds are you know the name Erik Fedko. The German slopestyle rider is back in Whistler for his 7th Joyride. After trying to sneak his way onto the FMB World Tour as a young rider, Fedko was first invited to Crankworx in 2018 where he took first place at Joyride as well as the overall podium. Since then, he's been on the Crankworx circuit every year and has continued to make a name for himself as one of the most talented slopestyle riders out there. After coming in 9th last year, Fedko is hoping to make his way back up to the podium this week. Although Innsbruck is Fedko's 'home' stop and the one his family and friends are able to come support him and watch him ride, Joyride still takes the cake as Fedko's favorite event to ride. Fedko's competition season wraps up with Joyride this week although he is set to ride Swatch Nines in Austria in September before his off-season where he plans to spend time surfing in France.Going into this year's Joyride event, Fedko has been feeling the most excited about the first two hip features on the course as well as the spine and quarter-pipe further down the course. Those hip features are also the ones that have Fedko's nerves kicking in with some of the tricks he's planning. Along with Fedko on the course this year is his new YT Dirtlove. The updated platform was developed in conjunction with Erik and he's added his touches to the bike that kickstarted YT's journey. The frame is painted Phoenix Red using a blowtorch to create a smoke effect, whilst the RockShox Pike DJ fork also gets the same treatment. Final touches include a SRAM XX crankset, Code Ultimate Stealth brake and Title finishing kit.