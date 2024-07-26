Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Eric Fedko's Red Bull Joyride Ready YT Dirtlove

Jul 26, 2024
by Izzy Lidsky  
photo

If you've watched Joyride before, odds are you know the name Erik Fedko. The German slopestyle rider is back in Whistler for his 7th Joyride. After trying to sneak his way onto the FMB World Tour as a young rider, Fedko was first invited to Crankworx in 2018 where he took first place at Joyride as well as the overall podium. Since then, he's been on the Crankworx circuit every year and has continued to make a name for himself as one of the most talented slopestyle riders out there. After coming in 9th last year, Fedko is hoping to make his way back up to the podium this week. Although Innsbruck is Fedko's 'home' stop and the one his family and friends are able to come support him and watch him ride, Joyride still takes the cake as Fedko's favorite event to ride. Fedko's competition season wraps up with Joyride this week although he is set to ride Swatch Nines in Austria in September before his off-season where he plans to spend time surfing in France.

Going into this year's Joyride event, Fedko has been feeling the most excited about the first two hip features on the course as well as the spine and quarter-pipe further down the course. Those hip features are also the ones that have Fedko's nerves kicking in with some of the tricks he's planning. Along with Fedko on the course this year is his new YT Dirtlove. The updated platform was developed in conjunction with Erik and he's added his touches to the bike that kickstarted YT's journey. The frame is painted Phoenix Red using a blowtorch to create a smoke effect, whilst the RockShox Pike DJ fork also gets the same treatment. Final touches include a SRAM XX crankset, Code Ultimate Stealth brake and Title finishing kit.

bigquotesI'm stoked to build up this Dirtlove for Crankworx Whistler. The frame has dialled geometry for slopestyle, and the color is the best one yet - definitely hits different seeing a bike you've worked on come to life.Erik Fedko, YT MOB Athlete

photo
Fedko's Joyride-ready YT Dirtlove.

photo
Specifications:

Frame: YT Industries Dirtlove frame, Phoenix Red, size regular
Forks: Rockshox Pike DJ, 150psi (100mm / 40mm offset)
Bars: Title Form 25mm rise
Stem: Title ST1 31mm length
Grips: Title Form
Gyro: Trickstuff Trixer
Pedals: Title Connect
Seat/seatpost: Title JS1 / CP1 seatpost
Crankset: SRAM XX 32T, 165mm length
Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle
Brake: SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth, 160mm HS2 rotor
Wheels: 26" Industry Nine 305, Hydra hubs
Tires: Maxxis DTH, 70psi front & rear, Tubolito tubes

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Dirtjump Bikes YT Industries Yt Dirtlove Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Slopestyle Crankworx Whistler 2024


Author Info:
izzylidsky avatar

Member since Nov 5, 2020
21 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
53362 views
First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready
51969 views
Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills
37040 views
Matt's Crankworx Randoms - Day 1
34299 views
First Ride: the Trek Slash+ Sets a High Bar
33850 views
Seeding Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
28718 views
Randoms Round 3 - Crankworx Whistler 2024
28366 views
Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Crestline RS 205 VHP - Crankworx Whistler 2024
26027 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 This dude is my favorite to watch. Best style. Get er done this year Erik!
  • 2 0
 Dirt jumpers are so clean
  • 2 0
 C'mon Eric you got this! You are due for a win!!
  • 1 0
 Let all the children boogaay.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045872
Mobile Version of Website