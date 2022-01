Bike Check: Erik Fedko's Single Crown YT Tues - Freeride Fiesta 2022

One of the most exciting slopestyle team change news pieces came last week, when Erik Fedko and YT announced a new partnership . Throughout a successful three-year stint with Rose Bikes following his rise to the top of the slopestyle game, Fedko snagged several Crankworx slopestyle podiums and other impressive results, and considering he's just 23, he is just getting started. The young German rider said he's looking forward to working with YT on his creative projects, so we're excited to see what that entails.To kick off the sponsorship, Fedko headed south to the Freeride Fiesta in Mexico, where he spent a week hitting massive jumps and getting a feel for the new bike right away. The most noticeable part of this Tues is the single crown Zeb, which gives him 190mm of travel up front. Erik said that with how capable bikes and suspension have become nowadays, there's really no real reason to run a dual crown fork on a course like the Freeride Fiesta jumps - especially as he wanted to do barspins and tailwhips. Let's take a closer look.