Bike Check: Erik Fedko's Single Crown YT Tues - Freeride Fiesta 2022

One of the most exciting slopestyle team change news pieces came last week, when Erik Fedko and YT announced a new partnership . Throughout a successful three-year stint with Rose Bikes following his rise to the top of the slopestyle game, Fedko snagged several Crankworx slopestyle podiums and other impressive results, and considering he's just 23, he is just getting started. The young German rider said he's looking forward to working with YT on his creative projects, so we're excited to see what that entails.To kick off the sponsorship, Fedko headed south to the Freeride Fiesta in Mexico, where he spent a week hitting massive jumps and getting a feel for the new bike right away. The most noticeable part of this Tues is the single crown Zeb, which gives him 190mm of travel up front. Erik said that with how capable bikes and suspension have become nowadays, there's really no real reason to run a dual crown fork on a course like the Freeride Fiesta jumps - especially as he wanted to do barspins and tailwhips. Let's take a closer look. Erik Fedko // YT Industries

Age: 23

Hometown: Fröndenberg, Germany

Instagram: @erik_fedko

The Tues is a downhill bike through and through, but Fedko is running his with a Zeb so he can do barspins and tailwhips.

Coil on the rear. Details

Frame: YT Tues

Shock: RockShox Vivid Coil R2C

Fork: RockShox Zeb 190mm

Wheels: 27.5" Industry Nine

Tires: 27.5" Continental Trail King

Drivetrain: SRAM XO 7-speed

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Cockpit: Title MTB

Pedals: Reverse Components

Size: M

More info: YT Industries

We'll likely see more and more setups like this one in the future thanks to the capability of long travel, single crown forks.

I9 hubs keep things rolling smoothly. The bike's contact points are from Reverse Components (pedals), Title MTB (saddle), and ODI (grips).