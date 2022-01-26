Bike Check: Erik Fedko's Single Crown YT Tues - Freeride Fiesta 2022

One of the most exciting slopestyle team change news pieces came last week, when Erik Fedko and YT announced a new partnership
. Throughout a successful three-year stint with Rose Bikes following his rise to the top of the slopestyle game, Fedko snagged several Crankworx slopestyle podiums and other impressive results, and considering he's just 23, he is just getting started. The young German rider said he's looking forward to working with YT on his creative projects, so we're excited to see what that entails.
To kick off the sponsorship, Fedko headed south to the Freeride Fiesta in Mexico, where he spent a week hitting massive jumps and getting a feel for the new bike right away. The most noticeable part of this Tues is the single crown Zeb, which gives him 190mm of travel up front. Erik said that with how capable bikes and suspension have become nowadays, there's really no real reason to run a dual crown fork on a course like the Freeride Fiesta jumps - especially as he wanted to do barspins and tailwhips. Let's take a closer look.
We'll likely see more and more setups like this one in the future thanks to the capability of long travel, single crown forks.
I9 hubs keep things rolling smoothly. The bike's contact points are from Reverse Components (pedals), Title MTB (saddle), and ODI (grips).
12 Comments
@tbgd - depends solely on particular fork. Some workshops can decreak crowns with use of a pressing machine and work ethics. My friend has both. In most cases creaking is caused by uneven contact surface, it may be anything from whacky anodizing to sht like dirt. Says a lot about production and QC standards...
www.instagram.com/p/CVlg1CdsbSd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
In terms of lateral stiffness, a Zeb or 38 is soft compared to a Fox 40 or even a Boxxer.
Maybe this is not a big point if you ride freeride Fiesta, but on steep descents it is.
And the look ... dual crown looks so much better on a big bike.
Post a Comment