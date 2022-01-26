close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Bike Check: Erik Fedko's Single Crown YT Tues - Freeride Fiesta 2022

Jan 26, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Erik Fedko's
YT Tues

One of the most exciting slopestyle team change news pieces came last week, when Erik Fedko and YT announced a new partnership. Throughout a successful three-year stint with Rose Bikes following his rise to the top of the slopestyle game, Fedko snagged several Crankworx slopestyle podiums and other impressive results, and considering he's just 23, he is just getting started. The young German rider said he's looking forward to working with YT on his creative projects, so we're excited to see what that entails.

To kick off the sponsorship, Fedko headed south to the Freeride Fiesta in Mexico, where he spent a week hitting massive jumps and getting a feel for the new bike right away. The most noticeable part of this Tues is the single crown Zeb, which gives him 190mm of travel up front. Erik said that with how capable bikes and suspension have become nowadays, there's really no real reason to run a dual crown fork on a course like the Freeride Fiesta jumps - especially as he wanted to do barspins and tailwhips. Let's take a closer look.

Erik Fedko // YT Industries
Age: 23
Hometown: Fröndenberg, Germany
Instagram: @erik_fedko

The Tues is a downhill bike through and through, but Fedko is running his with a Zeb so he can do barspins and tailwhips.

Coil on the rear.
Details
Frame: YT Tues
Shock: RockShox Vivid Coil R2C
Fork: RockShox Zeb 190mm
Wheels: 27.5" Industry Nine
Tires: 27.5" Continental Trail King
Drivetrain: SRAM XO 7-speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit: Title MTB
Pedals: Reverse Components
Size: M
More info: YT Industries

We'll likely see more and more setups like this one in the future thanks to the capability of long travel, single crown forks.

I9 hubs keep things rolling smoothly. The bike's contact points are from Reverse Components (pedals), Title MTB (saddle), and ODI (grips).

Title bars and SRAM Code RSC brakes - dialed in for barspins, of course.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes YT Industries Yt Tues Erik Fedko Freeride Fiesta


Must Read This Week
Kona Bikes Sold to Kent Outdoors
65008 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
54366 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
45940 views
Updated: Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, and Reece Wallace Join Marzocchi - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
45895 views
10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things
45783 views
10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta
43578 views
SRAM CEO: 'We Have More Finished Goods on Our Shelves Right Now Than We’ve Ever Had'
39824 views
Darren Berrecloth Hangs Up Red Bull Helmet After 15 Years
35347 views

12 Comments

  • 5 0
 It's funny how there's a slow (but still marginal) trend towards double crowns in Enduro and a trend towards single crowns in Freeride.
  • 1 0
 history repeats itself...
  • 1 0
 yes it's funny, but there's a logic behind it
  • 3 1
 Add at least 5mm of insertion depth for the steerer in that crown and I will feel much better about running a long travel single crown on what forfathers used Monster T for Big Grin May be less creaky too... RS is still doing better on that front than Fox though. The crown of 38 is plain ridiculous.
  • 3 0
 What's so ridiculous about a crown that seems to holds up to everything it's thrown at? Did you break one? Did anyone else?
  • 2 1
 Couldn't agree more, will be creaking after first run :-) . Don't suppose it's an issue when you're sponsored though.
  • 1 0
 @trippleacht: Just for mental comfort Big Grin
@tbgd - depends solely on particular fork. Some workshops can decreak crowns with use of a pressing machine and work ethics. My friend has both. In most cases creaking is caused by uneven contact surface, it may be anything from whacky anodizing to sht like dirt. Says a lot about production and QC standards...

www.instagram.com/p/CVlg1CdsbSd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
  • 1 0
 @trippleacht: They creak very quickly and another point is the lateral stiffness:
In terms of lateral stiffness, a Zeb or 38 is soft compared to a Fox 40 or even a Boxxer.
Maybe this is not a big point if you ride freeride Fiesta, but on steep descents it is.

And the look ... dual crown looks so much better on a big bike.
  • 2 0
 Looks great and it must feel even better to ride this. However, I dont understand why it is not single speed, especially, with single crown fork and expected turn bars. In general, having derailleur on freeride or dh bike seems redundant to me anyway. I guess it must be used on parking lot for riding to chairlift only. Otherwise it is just unnecessary part to me - extra cost, extra cable and shifter on bars.
  • 1 0
 Because sponsors.
  • 1 0
 @Odinson: Interesting yeah! Old vivid, too. I wouldn't be suprised if Semenuk reached out to Sram himself to be getting a Short Cage AXS just in time before rampage.
  • 1 0
 My GOD, Continental TK , he must be very loyal to his sponsors Wink And most probably run tubeless judging from the sealant leaks all over the place Wink And like 40PSI?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008767
Mobile Version of Website