Bike Check: Ethan Craik's GT Force

May 3, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECK
Ethan Craik's
GT Force
Photography by Nick Bentley (Man Down Media)

During the Pedalhounds Enduro Round 2 race at Matterley Estate, I caught up with Junior World Cup Downhill overall winner Ethan Craik to take a look at his GT Force. Head over to our Getting to Know: Junior World Cup Champion Ethan Craik to check out for yourself who Ethan is and what he's all about.

Interestingly Ethan described his bike as "Just a off the shelf bike anyone can buy and race". Now I have heard this a lot from riders when you look at their bikes but to be honest he was on the money. Ok, there are some small changes on Ethan's Force. These are pretty standard changes that most people make, for example, the handlebar and stem have been changed to a OneUp setup and the grips have been swapped to some ODI's and the Mullet Stans wheels have been wrapped in Michelin DH34 tyres. Other than that it's a normal GT, no fancy prototype linkage, no crazy shock tunes or anything else going on, just one well-loved Enduro Bike.

Ethan Craik // GT factory racing/ Oakley / MTB Beds/ MudHugger/ Fit4racing/ DC cycles/Stance
Age: 17
Hometown: Portsmouth, UK
Instagram: @ethancraik

GT Force Carbon TeamFrame: GT Force Carbon Team 27.5" frame, 150mm Travel
Shock: Fox X2 Factory 185x55mm Trunnion mount.
Fork: Fox Float Factory 38, 150mm,
Wheels: Stan's NoTubes ZTR MK3 mullet set up 29" front 27.5" rear
Tires: Michelin DH34 29" front 27.5" rear
Crankset: Shimano FC-M9120 XTR crank set with shimano 32t chainring
Rear Mech: Shimano XTR 9100
Cassette: Shimano XT 8100, 10-51T
Brakes:Shimano XTR 9120 4 piston calipers
Brake Rotors: Shimano MT900 Rotors 203mm front 180mm rear
Handlebars: OneUp Carbon Handlebar 35mm Dia., sweep 8°, back 5° and up 20mm
Stem: OneUp stem 50mm, 35mm Dia. and 0° Rise
Grips: ODI Elite Pro Lock-On
Seatpost:Fox Transfer Factory, 31.6mm, Stealth
Saddle: Fabric Scoop Shallow Sport, Steel Rails
Pedals: Shimano PD-M828 Saint SPD
More info:Gt Bicycles

Out front on the GT you find a Fox Float Factory 38, running 150mm of travel with a Grip2 damper, 15x110 Boost axle and a 44mm Offset. Most importantly this is a Mullet bike so this is a 29" fork.

bigquotes"Just a off the shelf bike anyone can buy and race".Ethan Craik


Ethan's GT Force obviously comes in the GT team colours of metallic blue and flow yellow. This bike really glistens in the sun.



The 150mm of rear travel is delivered through a Fox X2 Factory 185x55mm Trunnion mounted shock. GT LTS (Linkage Tuned Suspension) system provides improved braking performance, bump absorption and increased traction.


One of the few changes from the standard GT Force Carbon Team, the GT team have made the change to OneUp this year for their handlebars and stems with Ethan riding: The OneUp Carbon Handlebar 35mm diameter which has a sweep of 8° and back 5° with a 20mm rise. Stem wise Ethan has a OneUp stem 50mm with 35mm clamp diameter. The Cockpit is capped off with Shimanos XTR brake levers and shifter, a standard Fox (Raceface) dropper remote and the Classic ODI Elite Pro Lock-On grips.



One thing I have noticed about Ethan's bike is this GT has been ridden and ridden hard. It has plenty of war wounds to show for it and I'm sure each one of the scratches and dents could tell a story. Interestingly Ethan is also missing the air cap on his Fox 38 fork. He gets bonus points for the top bodge of putting on a plastic valve cap in replacement, I mean it's lighter right?



Ethan's GT Force gets the full Shimano XTR treatment with the mech shifter cranks and brakes all coming from the Shimano top tear of components. Ethan is a rider who runs SPDs and these come from Shimano's Saint DH range. To keep the XTR Chainring safe from damage and provide some insurance from any chain drops is an Ethirteen bash guard and chain guide mounted to the ISCG mounts on the GT frame.



The GT Force Carbon is a Mullet bike. The Force runs a 27.5" carbon fiber frame with 150mm Travel, BSA threaded bottom bracket, and the now-standard Boost 12x148 Thru-Axle. This is paired with a Fox Float Factory 38 29" fork with 150mm out front. This gives the GT a 65-degree headtube angle and a 75.5-degree seat tube angle. Despite being called the Force Carbon only the front triangle of the bike is carbon with the swingarm being made of aluminium.


Ethan is running Stan's NoTubes ZTR MK3 rims with Stan's NoTubes Neo hubs, around which are Michelin DH34 tyres using Michelin Magi-X DH tread compound and Downhill Shield casing.


Despite Ethan's comment of the 'off the shelf nature' of his bike, there are some nice personal touches with a laser-etched Hope seat post clamp and decals with Ethan's name on the frame and hubs.


On top of the Fox Transfer Factory dropper seatpost, you will find the extremely popular Fabric Scoop Shallow Sport saddle with a matching blue graphic to tie it into the GT's frame.

Thanks Ethan for his time to show me around his bike just before he went out for his final runs of the day. Go and check out GT Bikes website if you want more information on the Force Carbon Team.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes GT Gt Force Ethan Craik


Must Read This Week
Shimano Introduces New 'Linkglide' Drivetrain Technology with Bold Longevity Claims
149210 views
Thought Experiment: What Would It Take to Build a Sub-7kg Mountain Bike Using Only Stock Parts?
64274 views
Opinion: I Love Internal Cable Routing, There I Said It
58806 views
CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More
44639 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win 1 of 3 Pairs of Crankbrothers Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals
41628 views
CeramicSpeed is Crowd Funding Its Driven Chainless Drivetrain
40582 views
Review: DT Swiss EX 1700 Spline Wheelset
39746 views
Nino Schurter Now a Bosch eBike Systems Ambassador
37789 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Just to reiterate that those Michelin DH34 are unbelievably good.
Roll faster than their reputation, indestructible, no need to inserts and been rolling since January on my set, around 4 rides per week and their're still at 90%
  • 5 0
 Is that front tyre the wrong way around?!
  • 2 0
 It is. Curious about that one
  • 5 0
 Gt has more team riders than sold bikes
  • 1 0
 It's time for the Force to get an upgrade. The seat angle is very slack indeed. It's 75.5 degrees in 27.5 form, but when mulletted, the extra 18mm on the front axle to crown will put that seat angle even further in the wrong direction. I know bike frames have a lifecycle, and this one is definitely in it's twilight years. Come on GT, you can do better than sticking a 29inch fork with a short offset on an old frame!
  • 1 0
 That's a nice bike

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008733
Mobile Version of Website