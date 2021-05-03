Bike Check: Ethan Craik's GT Force

During the Pedalhounds Enduro Round 2 race at Matterley Estate, I caught up with Junior World Cup Downhill overall winner Ethan Craik to take a look at his GT Force. Head over to our Getting to Know: Junior World Cup Champion Ethan Craik
to check out for yourself who Ethan is and what he's all about.
Interestingly Ethan described his bike as "Just a off the shelf bike anyone can buy and race". Now I have heard this a lot from riders when you look at their bikes but to be honest he was on the money. Ok, there are some small changes on Ethan's Force. These are pretty standard changes that most people make, for example, the handlebar and stem have been changed to a OneUp setup and the grips have been swapped to some ODI's and the Mullet Stans wheels have been wrapped in Michelin DH34 tyres. Other than that it's a normal GT, no fancy prototype linkage, no crazy shock tunes or anything else going on, just one well-loved Enduro Bike.
Out front on the GT you find a Fox Float Factory 38, running 150mm of travel with a Grip2 damper, 15x110 Boost axle and a 44mm Offset. Most importantly this is a Mullet bike so this is a 29" fork.
|"Just a off the shelf bike anyone can buy and race".—Ethan Craik
Ethan's GT Force obviously comes in the GT team colours of metallic blue and flow yellow. This bike really glistens in the sun.
The 150mm of rear travel is delivered through a Fox X2 Factory 185x55mm Trunnion mounted shock. GT LTS (Linkage Tuned Suspension) system provides improved braking performance, bump absorption and increased traction.
One of the few changes from the standard GT Force Carbon Team, the GT team have made the change to OneUp this year for their handlebars and stems with Ethan riding: The OneUp Carbon Handlebar 35mm diameter which has a sweep of 8° and back 5° with a 20mm rise. Stem wise Ethan has a OneUp stem 50mm with 35mm clamp diameter. The Cockpit is capped off with Shimanos XTR brake levers and shifter, a standard Fox (Raceface) dropper remote and the Classic ODI Elite Pro Lock-On grips.
One thing I have noticed about Ethan's bike is this GT has been ridden and ridden hard. It has plenty of war wounds to show for it and I'm sure each one of the scratches and dents could tell a story. Interestingly Ethan is also missing the air cap on his Fox 38 fork. He gets bonus points for the top bodge of putting on a plastic valve cap in replacement, I mean it's lighter right?
Ethan's GT Force gets the full Shimano XTR treatment with the mech shifter cranks and brakes all coming from the Shimano top tear of components. Ethan is a rider who runs SPDs and these come from Shimano's Saint DH range. To keep the XTR Chainring safe from damage and provide some insurance from any chain drops is an Ethirteen bash guard and chain guide mounted to the ISCG mounts on the GT frame.
The GT Force Carbon is a Mullet bike. The Force runs a 27.5" carbon fiber frame with 150mm Travel, BSA threaded bottom bracket, and the now-standard Boost 12x148 Thru-Axle. This is paired with a Fox Float Factory 38 29" fork with 150mm out front. This gives the GT a 65-degree headtube angle and a 75.5-degree seat tube angle. Despite being called the Force Carbon only the front triangle of the bike is carbon with the swingarm being made of aluminium.
Ethan is running Stan's NoTubes ZTR MK3 rims with Stan's NoTubes Neo hubs, around which are Michelin DH34 tyres using Michelin Magi-X DH tread compound and Downhill Shield casing.
Despite Ethan's comment of the 'off the shelf nature' of his bike, there are some nice personal touches with a laser-etched Hope seat post clamp and decals with Ethan's name on the frame and hubs.
On top of the Fox Transfer Factory dropper seatpost, you will find the extremely popular Fabric Scoop Shallow Sport saddle with a matching blue graphic to tie it into the GT's frame.
Thanks Ethan for his time to show me around his bike just before he went out for his final runs of the day. Go and check out GT Bikes
website if you want more information on the Force Carbon Team.
