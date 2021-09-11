Bike Check: Ethan Nell & Dylan Stark's YT Tues Freeride Bikes - Proving Grounds 2021

Sep 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Ethan Nell & Dylan Stark's
YT Industries Tues
Photography by YT industries/Peter Jamison

This weekend sees a stacked list of the top freeriders taking on the huge Proving Grounds course. YT has unveiled fresh rigs they have sent over to Ethan Nell and Dylan Stark to take on the big hits at Oregon Dirt Park. While both riders are running the same frames and suspension, the similarities end there. Ethan is running a singlespeed setup with Stans Flow wheels and Michelin's DH34 tires. Dylan's bike is running E13's LG1R wheels and a geared setup instead of the single gear that Ethan prefers. Both riders have Fox suspension front and rear, but Ethan has removed the logo for a stealthy look. Check out some of the details and differences below.


Ethan Nell
Instagram @ethan_nell

Bike Details
Frame: YT Tues CF // size S // 27.5” front, 26” rear
Fork Fox Factory 40
Shock: Fox Factory Float X2
Drivetrain: E-Thirteen cranks and SB1 single speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit Spank Spike bars and Spank stem
Wheels: Stans No Tubes Flow mk3 // 27.5” front, 26” rear
Tires: Michelin DH34

Ethan has a stealthy build on his bike for this weekend with no logos on the front and rear suspension.

A full Spank cockpit for Ethan with SRAM's Code RSC brakes.

For his contact points Ethan has chosen an Errant Seat co saddle with Michelin's DH34 tires.


Ethan is running a size small frame for his unique 27.5/26 mullet setup for Proving Grounds.





Dylan Stark
Instagram @whoisdylan

Bike Details
Frame: YT Tues CF // size L // 27.5
Fork Fox Factory 40
Shock: Fox Factory Float X2
Drivetrain: SRAM XO
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit E-Thirteen bars with Renthal stem
Wheels: E13 LG1R
Tires: E-Thirteen Grappler

Dylan Stark goes adds some personal touches to his YT Tues.

A dual E13 combo for Dylan as he chooses to pair the brands LG1R wheels and Grappler tires.







