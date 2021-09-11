Bike Check: Ethan Nell & Dylan Stark's YT Tues Freeride Bikes - Proving Grounds 2021

This weekend sees a stacked list of the top freeriders taking on the huge Proving Grounds course. YT has unveiled fresh rigs they have sent over to Ethan Nell and Dylan Stark to take on the big hits at Oregon Dirt Park. While both riders are running the same frames and suspension, the similarities end there. Ethan is running a singlespeed setup with Stans Flow wheels and Michelin's DH34 tires. Dylan's bike is running E13's LG1R wheels and a geared setup instead of the single gear that Ethan prefers. Both riders have Fox suspension front and rear, but Ethan has removed the logo for a stealthy look. Check out some of the details and differences below.
Ethan NellInstagram @ethan_nellBike DetailsFrame:
YT Tues CF // size S // 27.5” front, 26” rearFork
Fox Factory 40Shock:
Fox Factory Float X2Drivetrain:
E-Thirteen cranks and SB1 single speedBrakes:
SRAM Code RSCCockpit
Spank Spike bars and Spank stemWheels:
Stans No Tubes Flow mk3 // 27.5” front, 26” rearTires:
Michelin DH34
For his contact points Ethan has chosen an Errant Seat co saddle with Michelin's DH34 tires.
Ethan is running a size small frame for his unique 27.5/26 mullet setup for Proving Grounds.
Dylan StarkInstagram @whoisdylanBike DetailsFrame:
YT Tues CF // size L // 27.5Fork
Fox Factory 40Shock:
Fox Factory Float X2Drivetrain:
SRAM XOBrakes:
SRAM Code RSCCockpit
E-Thirteen bars with Renthal stemWheels:
E13 LG1RTires:
E-Thirteen Grappler
A dual E13 combo for Dylan as he chooses to pair the brands LG1R wheels and Grappler tires.
