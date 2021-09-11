Bike Check: Ethan Nell & Dylan Stark's YT Tues Freeride Bikes - Proving Grounds 2021

Ethan Nell

Instagram @ethan_nell



Bike Details

Frame: YT Tues CF // size S // 27.5” front, 26” rear

Fork Fox Factory 40

Shock: Fox Factory Float X2

Drivetrain: E-Thirteen cranks and SB1 single speed

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Cockpit Spank Spike bars and Spank stem

Wheels: Stans No Tubes Flow mk3 // 27.5” front, 26” rear

Tires: Michelin DH34

Ethan has a stealthy build on his bike for this weekend with no logos on the front and rear suspension.

A full Spank cockpit for Ethan with SRAM's Code RSC brakes.

For his contact points Ethan has chosen an Errant Seat co saddle with Michelin's DH34 tires.

Ethan is running a size small frame for his unique 27.5/26 mullet setup for Proving Grounds.

Dylan Stark

Instagram @whoisdylan



Bike Details

Frame: YT Tues CF // size L // 27.5

Fork Fox Factory 40

Shock: Fox Factory Float X2

Drivetrain: SRAM XO

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Cockpit E-Thirteen bars with Renthal stem

Wheels: E13 LG1R

Tires: E-Thirteen Grappler

Dylan Stark goes adds some personal touches to his YT Tues.

A dual E13 combo for Dylan as he chooses to pair the brands LG1R wheels and Grappler tires.

This weekend sees a stacked list of the top freeriders taking on the huge Proving Grounds course. YT has unveiled fresh rigs they have sent over to Ethan Nell and Dylan Stark to take on the big hits at Oregon Dirt Park. While both riders are running the same frames and suspension, the similarities end there. Ethan is running a singlespeed setup with Stans Flow wheels and Michelin's DH34 tires. Dylan's bike is running E13's LG1R wheels and a geared setup instead of the single gear that Ethan prefers. Both riders have Fox suspension front and rear, but Ethan has removed the logo for a stealthy look. Check out some of the details and differences below.