Just got the bike and I am stoked! Regarding the setup, I pretty much run the same setup for Rampage that I do all year round: super stiff, slow rebound, 27.5’’ in the front and 26’’ in the rear. I'm super picky about having 26'' in the rear so I don't hit my butt on the wheel yanking for flips and spins. Having well-bled brakes, good suspension settings, and fresh tires for maximum grip help a lot as well. I'm usually riding similar features, steep freeride lines, and jumps all year long so my setup I run for Rampage works great for all of it! — Ethan Nell