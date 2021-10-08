Bike Check: Ethan Nell's Custom Rampage 27.5"/26" YT Tues

Oct 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Peter Jamison
BIKE CHECK
Ethan Nell's
YT Tues
Photography by: Peter Jamison

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the YT Tues platform. YT's downhill bike was the first to properly propel the brand from a small dirt jump frame brand into the wider mountain bike mainstream and to celebrate that fact, the German brand has made a custom-designed frame for Ethan Nell to ride at Rampage. The 24-year-old American will be heading to his fourth Rampage on this bike and will be looking to build on the two bronze medals he won in 2017 and 2018.

The design is made up of illustrations from the past decade of YT's Graphics Department. Because of the technicality of the sticker bomb design, YT turned to Riesel Design to stretch wrap the frame as opposed to painting it.

bigquotesThe Tues celebrated its tenth anniversary last year and over the years we have come up with thousands of illustrations and graphics for campaign launches, stickers, patches, and logos. We wanted to pay tribute to the heritage of the brand, the Tues, and also this event this year, which is why we have developed a collage with endless detail. Every time you look at the bike you will find a new detail you didn’t recognize yet. Dennis Dastig, YT Senior Graphic Designer

Peter Jamison
YT Tues Spec
Frame: YT Tues CF size S
Shock: Fox Factory Float X2
Fork: Fox Factory 40
Wheels: Stans No Tubes Flow mk4, 27.5"/26"
Tires: Michelin DH22 / DH34
Drivetrain: SB One single speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit: Spank Spike bar w/ Sensus Grips
More info: yt-industries.com

bigquotesJust got the bike and I am stoked! Regarding the setup, I pretty much run the same setup for Rampage that I do all year round: super stiff, slow rebound, 27.5’’ in the front and 26’’ in the rear. I'm super picky about having 26'' in the rear so I don't hit my butt on the wheel yanking for flips and spins. Having well-bled brakes, good suspension settings, and fresh tires for maximum grip help a lot as well. I'm usually riding similar features, steep freeride lines, and jumps all year long so my setup I run for Rampage works great for all of it!Ethan Nell

YT Industries
YT Industries
The design concept combined a multitude of sketches from past years of the YT Graphics Department.

Peter Jamison

Peter Jamison
Peter Jamison

Peter Jamison
Peter Jamison
Everywhere you look, a new small detail.

Peter Jamison

Peter Jamison

Peter Jamison

Peter Jamison

Peter Jamison

Peter Jamison



5 Comments

  • 2 0
 We always wanted to do a Rampage bike. Thanks to YT for reaching out to is. This is a dream coming true! Send it, Ethan!
  • 2 0
 I'm all about the blacked out fork
  • 1 0
 Funny how the one guy without a squish sponser chooses to ride fox over marzocchi….
  • 2 0
 Size S but going Large
  • 1 0
 Mullets are for the cool kids.

Post a Comment



