This year marks the tenth anniversary of the YT Tues platform. YT's downhill bike was the first to properly propel the brand from a small dirt jump frame brand into the wider mountain bike mainstream and to celebrate that fact, the German brand has made a custom-designed frame for Ethan Nell to ride at Rampage. The 24-year-old American will be heading to his fourth Rampage on this bike and will be looking to build on the two bronze medals he won in 2017 and 2018.
The design is made up of illustrations from the past decade of YT's Graphics Department. Because of the technicality of the sticker bomb design, YT turned to Riesel Design to stretch wrap the frame as opposed to painting it.
|The Tues celebrated its tenth anniversary last year and over the years we have come up with thousands of illustrations and graphics for campaign launches, stickers, patches, and logos. We wanted to pay tribute to the heritage of the brand, the Tues, and also this event this year, which is why we have developed a collage with endless detail. Every time you look at the bike you will find a new detail you didn’t recognize yet.— Dennis Dastig, YT Senior Graphic Designer
|Just got the bike and I am stoked! Regarding the setup, I pretty much run the same setup for Rampage that I do all year round: super stiff, slow rebound, 27.5’’ in the front and 26’’ in the rear. I'm super picky about having 26'' in the rear so I don't hit my butt on the wheel yanking for flips and spins. Having well-bled brakes, good suspension settings, and fresh tires for maximum grip help a lot as well. I'm usually riding similar features, steep freeride lines, and jumps all year long so my setup I run for Rampage works great for all of it!—Ethan Nell
The design concept combined a multitude of sketches from past years of the YT Graphics Department.
Everywhere you look, a new small detail.
