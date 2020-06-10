Bike Check: Ethan Nell's Desert-Ready YT Industries Tues

At just 22, Ethan Nell has already been on the podium twice at Rampage, become a FEST series regular and starred in some of the most impressive edits of the past few years
. It's no surprise that he has seamlessly entered the world of freeride so effectively, though, as he's a local to Virgin, Utah, the home of Rampage, and is lucky enough to call the legendary King Kong descent his home trail.
Ethan's newest bike is this YT Tues to replace the custom one he's been running since Rampage last year. Like most YT freeriders, Ethan runs his small Tues frame with a carbon front end and an aluminum rear triangle. He's also running 26" wheels and a single-speed groupset for a bike that only has charging down some of the steepest terrain in mountain biking in mind.
Ethan finishes off the build with a mix of RockShox and Fox suspension, Michelin tires, a Spank cockpit and an Errant saddle. Take a closer look at his set up below.
7 Comments
us.yt-industries.com/detail/index/sArticle/2367/sCategory/261
Post a Comment