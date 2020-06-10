Bike Check: Ethan Nell's Desert-Ready YT Industries Tues

Jun 10, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Ethan Nell's
YT Industries Tues
Photography by Peter Jamison



Rider Name // Ethan Nell
Age: 22
Hometown: Virgin, Utah
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 155 lbs
Instagram: @ethan_nell


At just 22, Ethan Nell has already been on the podium twice at Rampage, become a FEST series regular and starred in some of the most impressive edits of the past few years. It's no surprise that he has seamlessly entered the world of freeride so effectively, though, as he's a local to Virgin, Utah, the home of Rampage, and is lucky enough to call the legendary King Kong descent his home trail.

Ethan's newest bike is this YT Tues to replace the custom one he's been running since Rampage last year. Like most YT freeriders, Ethan runs his small Tues frame with a carbon front end and an aluminum rear triangle. He's also running 26" wheels and a single-speed groupset for a bike that only has charging down some of the steepest terrain in mountain biking in mind.

Ethan finishes off the build with a mix of RockShox and Fox suspension, Michelin tires, a Spank cockpit and an Errant saddle. Take a closer look at his set up below.

YT Tues Details
Frame: YT Tues
Shock: Fox DHX2 350lb spring
Fork: RockShox BoXXer 115psi, 2 tokens
Wheels: Spank 350, 26"
Tires: Michelin DH34, 2.4"
Drivetrain: SB1 single speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit: Spank
Size: Small
Weight:
More info: yt-industries.com

It's either hike-a-biking up or charging down near-vertical slopes for Ethan Nell so a singlespeed set up is all that's needed.

A chain tensioner is needed to counteract chain growth as the bike moves through its travel.

The other upside of a single speed set up is a cleaner cockpit and fewer controls to get in the way when you're putting your hands back on after a trick.

Ethan Nell runs Michelin's new DH 34 rubber. He runs 40-55 psi, which is basically rock-solid to keep his rolling speed high.

That unmistakable red dust.


Ethan's Errant saddle is one of the parts that really stands out on Ethan's monochrome build.

With no trees to worry about on the Utah mesas, Ethan is able to run 800mm wide bars.



  • 1 0
 Wow that frame looks incredible. It is so interesting to me to see pro riders that ride with setups outside of the norm that is pushed heavily by many invisible forces. 5'9'' - size small frame, max psi in tires, coil shock on a dh bike, and 26'' wheels. In a funny sort of way it makes me feel better about liking the feel of a bigger frame dh bike than what is recommended for my height (or lack of height).
  • 1 0
 Small frame, single speed, hard and fast tires, freeride bike setup. Definitely unique and purpose built for modern day hucking. Bikes are awesome.
  • 1 0
 I was expecting custom paddle sand tires on this “desert-ready” bike — but I was pleasantly surprised to find 26” Michelins =)
  • 1 0
 cleannnnn
  • 1 1
 I feel like YT needs to sell versions of this to the public.
  • 1 0
 You can buy it right now, exact same frame.

us.yt-industries.com/detail/index/sArticle/2367/sCategory/261
  • 1 0
 Wow

