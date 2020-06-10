Bike Check: Ethan Nell's Desert-Ready YT Industries Tues

Rider Name // Ethan Nell

//22Virgin, Utah5' 9"155 lbs



At just 22, Ethan Nell has already been on the podium twice at Rampage, become a FEST series regular and starred in some of the most impressive edits of the past few years . It's no surprise that he has seamlessly entered the world of freeride so effectively, though, as he's a local to Virgin, Utah, the home of Rampage, and is lucky enough to call the legendary King Kong descent his home trail.Ethan's newest bike is this YT Tues to replace the custom one he's been running since Rampage last year. Like most YT freeriders, Ethan runs his small Tues frame with a carbon front end and an aluminum rear triangle. He's also running 26" wheels and a single-speed groupset for a bike that only has charging down some of the steepest terrain in mountain biking in mind.Ethan finishes off the build with a mix of RockShox and Fox suspension, Michelin tires, a Spank cockpit and an Errant saddle. Take a closer look at his set up below.

YT TuesFox DHX2 350lb springRockShox BoXXer 115psi, 2 tokensSpank 350, 26"Michelin DH34, 2.4"SB1 single speedSRAM Code RSCSpankSmall

It's either hike-a-biking up or charging down near-vertical slopes for Ethan Nell so a singlespeed set up is all that's needed.

A chain tensioner is needed to counteract chain growth as the bike moves through its travel.

The other upside of a single speed set up is a cleaner cockpit and fewer controls to get in the way when you're putting your hands back on after a trick.

Ethan Nell runs Michelin's new DH 34 rubber. He runs 40-55 psi, which is basically rock-solid to keep his rolling speed high.

That unmistakable red dust.

Ethan's Errant saddle is one of the parts that really stands out on Ethan's monochrome build.