Bike Check: Evan Wall's Haro Greer Prototype Enduro Bike

Apr 27, 2024
by Matt Beer  

Haro Enduro Proto
BIKE CHECK
Evan Wall's
Haro Greer Prototype
Haro Bikes are making a return to the mountain bike market. The Greer is still in the prototype stage, along with a 140mm, 29er trail bike, which are tentatively planned to launch later this summer.

Pinkbike Academy Season 1 winner and Enduro World Cup racer, Evan Wall, has signed with Haro Bikes to develop two new prototype frames. Based exclusively on a mixed-wheeled setup and Horst-link suspension design, the 160mm-travel "Greer" is still in the prototype stage, although it already looks like a solid enduro race machine.

The geometry for the size large frame doesn't stray far from the new normal for bikes in this category. Based on a 170mm travel fork, The head tube angle sits at 64 degrees while the seat tube lands at 78 degrees. Short 435mm chainstays produce a wheelbase of 1273mm.

Evan will be the sole member of the team and will be tackling a full EDR schedule, competing at two Crankworx stops; Innsbruck and Whistler, as well as the mass start Mountain of Hell race. Along with a change of frame sponsors, Ekoi, Vee Tire Co. and Classified Cycling are major shifts in his program.

Recently, Evan debuted the prototype in multiple races at Sea Otter where he appreciated the versatility of the Horst-link design. He admits after coming off of a bike with a high-pivot suspension design, the Greer plays to his weaknesses on flatter tracks, versus adding to his strengths in rough terrain. You can bet he's been putting the Greer through the paces around Squamish.

Haro Enduro Prototype

Evan Wall
Age: 25
Height: 178cm / 5'10"
Weight: 78kg / 170lb
Residence: Squamish, B.C.
Sponsors: Haro Bikes, Ekoi Cycling, Classified Cycling, Vee Tire Co, Granite Design, Fox / Race Face, Funn MTB
Instagram:@evan_wall

Haro Enduro Prototype
Should they even paint it? Raw alloy frames look great and stand up against abuse.

Haro Enduro Prototype
Clean lines for a prototype.

bigquotesThe most unique thing on my bike at the moment is the Classified system I’d say. It’s pretty cool to be testing out some new tech. So far it’s been working great, and I’m stoked to get to use it in real life, racing scenarios.Evan Wall


photo
Bike Details:
Frame: Haro Greer Enduro Prototype, size LG, 160mm travel
Fork: Fox Factory 38, 170mm, 96 PSI
Shock: Fox Factory DHX2 205x65mm, 425 spring
Wheels: 29" DT Swiss XM481 front, 27.5" rear w/Classified PowerShift hub
Tires: Vee Attack FSX front - 23 PSI, Snap WCE rear - 25 PSI, both Full 40 compound & DH casing
Inserts: N/A
Brakes:Hayes Dominion, 203mm rotors F&R, metallic pads
Bars: Race Face Turbine bars, 40mm rise, 760mm wide
Stem: Race Face Turbine, 40mm length
Grips: ODI Elite Pro
Shifting: Shimano XTR 12-spd medium cage derailleur & shifter, 11-40 cassette
Cranks: ProWheel Carbon CXF, 170mm length
Pedals: Funn Mamba S
Saddle: WTB Volt
Post: Fox Factory Transfer, 175mm drop
Extras: Granite Stash RT Tool, Aux carbon bottle cage, Juicy valves

Haro Enduro Prototype
Evan's size large has a 485mm reach, but he's reduced that to 480mm with a Works Components headset.

Haro Enduro Prototype
A one-piece rocker, square-ish tubing, oversized bearings and machined pieces look like they can handle some serious abuse.

Haro Enduro Prototype
Replaceable pivot hardware that can be tightened with just one allen key.
Haro Enduro Prototype
A threaded BSA30 BB and a sleek chainstay yoke.


Haro Enduro Prototype
An accessory mount never goes astray.
Haro Enduro Prototype
UDH approved.


Haro Enduro Prototype
Evan is vigilant about his setup and keeps all of his suspension settings up to date in a table on his phone. He is running a custom-tuned DHX2 shock at the moment, but has also toyed with a Float X2 air shock. The 160mm-travel frame rides on a 205x65mm Trunnion-mounted shock.

Haro Enduro Prototype
He's running 96 PSI in the fork with two volume spacers. The clickers are set to HSC-7, LSC -8, HSR-5, LSR-9 from closed. A flashy gold 38 fork with the GripX2 damper is set to arrive shortly.
Haro Enduro Prototype
For the coil shock option, Evan has landed on a 425-pound spring. He is currently running the adjusters at HSC -6, LSC -9, HSR -5, LSR -15 from closed.


Haro Enduro Prototype
Haro is still playing with the frame's progression based on the placement of the lower shock mount. This section of the frame will be tidied up for production.

Haro Enduro Prototype
Where the magic happens - Classified's Powershift hub changes the gear ratio in the rear hub internally, and wirelessly, from 1:1.7. Now, if they'd just make an on/off (geared/neutral) hub to eliminate chain feedback on downhill bikes Wink


Haro Enduro Prototype
Evan is running a Classified 12-speed 11-40 tooth cassette which gives an incredible 530% range.
Haro Enduro Prototype
The beauty of the Powershift system is that you can shift at any time; under load or without pedalling. So far, Evan's 1400+ peak power sprints haven't been able to fault the system. There's a small weight penalty of the system, but the benefits can get you out of a jam, particularly, when you botch a corner or hit an unsuspected uphill.


Haro Enduro Prototype
The smaller cassette means a less vulnerable derailleur. An XTR medium-cage is seldom seen these days.

Haro Enduro Prototype
The ring shifter toggles up and down to change gears via a Bluetooth connection.

Haro Enduro Prototype
ProWheel Carbon CXF cranks in a 170mm length and a tiny chain guide from Shimano. Evan says he's been running 165mm cranks for a few years and will switch when they're available.
Haro Enduro Prototype
Funn Mamba S pedals with four pins.

Haro Enduro Prototype
A Race Face Turbine stem is slammed on the external headset cup and features a Granite Stash RT Tool in the steer tube.

Haro Enduro Prototype
Hayes Dominion A4 brakes set to a 25-degree angle below horizontal.

Haro Enduro Prototype
Metallic pads front and rear.


bigquotesI'd say I’m most particular about my brakes. I’ll notice right away if the bite point or position is slightly different, and it’s something that I have a hard time compensating for.Evan Wall


Haro Enduro Prototype
Haro Enduro Prototype
A WTB Volt saddle sits on a 175mm Kashima-coated Fox Transfer post which is slammed in the frame.

Haro Enduro Prototype
There's a mixed mixed wheel set on there for now, but Evan says he'll be running Classified hubs through the season laced to DT Swiss EX 511s.

Haro Enduro Prototype
Evan is on Vee Tire Co this season. He's trying the Snap WCE on the rear and an Attack FSX up front. Both are the Full40 compound

Haro Enduro Prototype
The big fender is a good call for springtime in Squamish.
Haro Enduro Prototype
It's all in the details. The little orange valve cap doubles as a valve core removal tool.

Haro Enduro Prototype

bigquotesI went with number 54 for jersey and bike. It’s the number my Dad had on his car when I went to the track with him as a kid.Evan Wall

photo
photo



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Haro Haro Greer Evan Wall


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
366 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 1
50186 views
Brian's Randoms from Sea Otter 2024
48119 views
Randoms Round 3: Dario's Treasures
46511 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in 10 DAYS!
41709 views
Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 2
39837 views
Spotted: Frameworks Racing DH Bike with Electronic Fox Shock & Unreleased Enve Rims
39305 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024
38777 views
Even More Randoms - Sea Otter 2024
36783 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 4 1
 That’s a damn fine looking whip…I think all manufacturers should offer a bare Ali frame with just a lacquered finish, guaranteed to sell a heap of them as everyone I talk to thinks it’s a great look
  • 1 0
 It would make a lot more sense to have the classified in the BB rather than in the rear hub. Also, time to get rid of BSA when everyone except Shimano is using 30mm spindles. I'm quite sure it would be possible to fit a planetary gear system within a T47/ BB 386 evo.
  • 1 0
 Came here for the new Haro, stayed for the superb track car!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046130
Mobile Version of Website