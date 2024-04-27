Bike Check: Evan Wall's Haro Greer Prototype Enduro Bike

Pinkbike Academy Season 1 winner and Enduro World Cup racer, Evan Wall, has signed with Haro Bikes to develop two new prototype frames. Based exclusively on a mixed-wheeled setup and Horst-link suspension design, the 160mm-travel "Greer" is still in the prototype stage, although it already looks like a solid enduro race machine.
The geometry for the size large frame doesn't stray far from the new normal for bikes in this category. Based on a 170mm travel fork, The head tube angle sits at 64 degrees while the seat tube lands at 78 degrees. Short 435mm chainstays produce a wheelbase of 1273mm.
Evan will be the sole member of the team and will be tackling a full EDR schedule, competing at two Crankworx stops; Innsbruck and Whistler, as well as the mass start Mountain of Hell race. Along with a change of frame sponsors, Ekoi, Vee Tire Co. and Classified Cycling are major shifts in his program.
Recently, Evan debuted the prototype in multiple races at Sea Otter where he appreciated the versatility of the Horst-link design. He admits after coming off of a bike with a high-pivot suspension design, the Greer plays to his weaknesses on flatter tracks, versus adding to his strengths in rough terrain. You can bet he's been putting the Greer through the paces around Squamish.
|The most unique thing on my bike at the moment is the Classified system I’d say. It’s pretty cool to be testing out some new tech. So far it’s been working great, and I’m stoked to get to use it in real life, racing scenarios.—Evan Wall
Bike Details:
Frame: Haro Greer Enduro Prototype, size LG, 160mm travel
Fork: Fox Factory 38, 170mm, 96 PSI
Shock: Fox Factory DHX2 205x65mm, 425 spring
Wheels: 29" DT Swiss XM481 front, 27.5" rear w/Classified PowerShift hub
Tires: Vee Attack FSX front - 23 PSI, Snap WCE rear - 25 PSI, both Full 40 compound & DH casing
Inserts: N/A
Brakes:Hayes Dominion, 203mm rotors F&R, metallic pads
Bars: Race Face Turbine bars, 40mm rise, 760mm wide
Stem: Race Face Turbine, 40mm length
Grips: ODI Elite Pro
Shifting: Shimano XTR 12-spd medium cage derailleur & shifter, 11-40 cassette
Cranks: ProWheel Carbon CXF, 170mm length
Pedals: Funn Mamba S
Saddle: WTB Volt
Post: Fox Factory Transfer, 175mm drop
Extras: Granite Stash RT Tool, Aux carbon bottle cage, Juicy valves
|I'd say I’m most particular about my brakes. I’ll notice right away if the bite point or position is slightly different, and it’s something that I have a hard time compensating for.—Evan Wall
A WTB Volt saddle sits on a 175mm Kashima-coated Fox Transfer post which is slammed in the frame.
|I went with number 54 for jersey and bike. It’s the number my Dad had on his car when I went to the track with him as a kid.—Evan Wall