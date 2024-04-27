Bike Check: Evan Wall's Haro Greer Prototype Enduro Bike

Pinkbike Academy Season 1 winner and Enduro World Cup racer, Evan Wall, has signed with Haro Bikes to develop two new prototype frames. Based exclusively on a mixed-wheeled setup and Horst-link suspension design, the 160mm-travel "Greer" is still in the prototype stage, although it already looks like a solid enduro race machine.



The geometry for the size large frame doesn't stray far from the new normal for bikes in this category. Based on a 170mm travel fork, The head tube angle sits at 64 degrees while the seat tube lands at 78 degrees. Short 435mm chainstays produce a wheelbase of 1273mm.



Evan will be the sole member of the team and will be tackling a full EDR schedule, competing at two Crankworx stops; Innsbruck and Whistler, as well as the mass start Mountain of Hell race. Along with a change of frame sponsors, Ekoi, Vee Tire Co. and Classified Cycling are major shifts in his program.



Recently, Evan debuted the prototype in multiple races at Sea Otter where he appreciated the versatility of the Horst-link design. He admits after coming off of a bike with a high-pivot suspension design, the Greer plays to his weaknesses on flatter tracks, versus adding to his strengths in rough terrain. You can bet he's been putting the Greer through the paces around Squamish.







Evan Wall

Age: 25

Height: 178cm / 5'10"

Weight: 78kg / 170lb

Residence: Squamish, B.C.

Sponsors: Haro Bikes, Ekoi Cycling, Classified Cycling, Vee Tire Co, Granite Design, Fox / Race Face, Funn MTB

Instagram: @evan_wall

25178cm / 5'10"78kg / 170lbSquamish, B.C.Haro Bikes, Ekoi Cycling, Classified Cycling, Vee Tire Co, Granite Design, Fox / Race Face, Funn MTB