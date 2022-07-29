Bike Check: Evie Richards' Trek Supercaliber



This lady really doesn't need any introduction. Evie is the current reigning XC World Champion and deservedly so. It's not been an easy year for Evie, since winning her world title with injuries and covid stopping her from racing world cups but it was good to see Evie out racing at the UK National Championships. Unfortunately, it wasn't the weekend Evie wanted for sure but it was impressive to see her out racing in the rainbow stripes at home.



Evie isn't the biggest bike tinkerer instead she's more of a fit and forget kind of rider, running a pretty standard set-up and going from there whilst putting her trust in the mechanics at Trek Factory XC team to guide her in the right direction whilst she concentrates on the business of winning races.



Evie Richards // Trek Factory Racing

Age: 25

Hometown: Malvern, Worcestershire

Height: 164cm

Instagram: @eviealicerichards

At the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy and your eyes sparkling — Evie Richards



Trek Supercaliber

Frame: Trek Supercaliber OCLV Carbon

Shock: Fox Isostrut

Fork: RockShox Sid Ultimate

Hub: Bontrager Kovee with DT Swiss EXP ratchet

Rim: Bontrager Kovee RSL

Inserts: Tubolight insert

Tyres Bontrager 29 x 2.2 tyres XR1 Team Issue

Chain Ring: SRAM Eagle XX1

Cranks: SRAM Eagle XX1

Pedals: Crank Brothers Egg Beater Ti SL

Cassette: SRAM Eagle 10-52

Derailleur: SRAM Eagle AXS XX1

Shifter: SRAM Eagle AXS XX1

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Rotors: 140/140

Pads: SRAM Ultimate Organic Compound

Handlebar: Bontrager RSL OCLV Carbon

Grips: ESI foam grips

Saddle: Bontrager 155 Verse Pro Short

Bike Weight: 9.5Kg





So, hidden inside the top tube of Evie's Supercaliber is a FOX shock which is not the kashima-coated version you normally find on the top-spec Supercalibers it is instead using Fox's performance coating. This presumably is to try and make it blend in with the Rockshox fork mounted to the front of the bike and not to draw too much attention to itself as the team is sponsored by SRAM. The shock has the ability to be locked out from the handlebar and despite its bespoke nature, has all the same tuning ability as a normal shock. Mounted to the front of Evie's bike is a Rockshox Sid Ultimate Fork which has 100mm of travel. Unfortunately we were not able to get any information on Evie's exact suspension.



SRAM provided Evie's drivetrain and it is their XX1 Eagle AXS 12-speed group-set with a SRAM 10-52t XX! cassette partnered with a SRAM Eagle 32t chain ring. Evie runs an MRP chain guide as well to insure that the chain stays in place. The 32T chain ring is fitted to a set of carbon SRAM XX1 cranks that are 170mm long. Evie uses Crankbrother Eggbeater pedals to really keep the weight down.



Evie's bike has some unique touches starting with the World Champion rainbow paint job that runs along the top tube and down the seat stays. Evie has also added some quotes to the paintwork to make this Supercaliber totally unique.Mounted to the top of Evie's forks is a Bontrager RSL integrated carbon handlebar and stem, the stem portion of which is 70mm long and -17 degrees. The carbon bars are cut to 720mm wide. For grips, like many XC racers, Evie uses lightweight foam grips. Evie's are from KSI.The wheels on Evie's bike are from Trek's in-house parts brand Bontrager and are a set of carbon Bontrager Kovee RSL 29" rims laced to Bontrager Kovee hubs running DT Swiss internals and the rear has the 54t EXT DT swiss rachet fitted. Evie runs Bontrager's XR1 Team Issue tyres that are 2.2" wide. Interestingly, these are running Tubolight inserts as well and are obviously tubeless although the team were not too keen to give out those pressures as they are Top secret.When it comes to brakes there is a set of SRAM level ULT fitted to Evie's bike with organic pads installed. SRAM, once again, provided the rotors and they are 140mm in diameter. Running over the brake lever on the left side of Evie's bike there are 2 Nokon cables in bright blue. These are coming from the Rockshox gripshift lock out that Evie uses to control both her shock and fork. Despite the bike running a RockShox fork and a Fox shock this works without any issue.Evie runs a dropper on her race bike and it's no surprise to find it's a Rockshox AXS reverb dropper installed with Evie's custom World champ labels on her AXS batteries. On top of Evie's dropper is a Bontrager Verse Pro saddle that is 155mm wide.A massive thanks to Evie and the team at Trek Factory XC for helping us with the bike check.