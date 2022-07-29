Bike Check: Evie Richards' Trek Supercaliber

Jul 29, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECKEvie Richards'Trek Supercaliber OCLV Carbon
Photography by Emma Bentley


This lady really doesn't need any introduction. Evie is the current reigning XC World Champion and deservedly so. It's not been an easy year for Evie, since winning her world title with injuries and covid stopping her from racing world cups but it was good to see Evie out racing at the UK National Championships. Unfortunately, it wasn't the weekend Evie wanted for sure but it was impressive to see her out racing in the rainbow stripes at home.

Evie isn't the biggest bike tinkerer instead she's more of a fit and forget kind of rider, running a pretty standard set-up and going from there whilst putting her trust in the mechanics at Trek Factory XC team to guide her in the right direction whilst she concentrates on the business of winning races.

It was a close first few laps with Evie Richards hot on Annie Last s wheel but after an off Annie s advantage proved too much. Evie powered on to secure second place in the Senior Women s class.
Evie Richards // Trek Factory Racing
Age:25
Hometown:Malvern, Worcestershire
Height:164cm
Instagram: @eviealicerichards


bigquotesAt the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy and your eyes sparklingEvie Richards


Trek Supercaliber
Frame:Trek Supercaliber OCLV Carbon
Shock:Fox Isostrut
Fork:RockShox Sid Ultimate
Hub:Bontrager Kovee with DT Swiss EXP ratchet
Rim:Bontrager Kovee RSL
Inserts:Tubolight insert
Tyres Bontrager 29 x 2.2 tyres XR1 Team Issue
Chain Ring:SRAM Eagle XX1
Cranks:SRAM Eagle XX1
Pedals:Crank Brothers Egg Beater Ti SL
Cassette:SRAM Eagle 10-52
Derailleur:SRAM Eagle AXS XX1
Shifter:SRAM Eagle AXS XX1
Brakes:SRAM Level Ultimate
Rotors:140/140
Pads:SRAM Ultimate Organic Compound
Handlebar: Bontrager RSL OCLV Carbon
Grips:ESI foam grips
Saddle:Bontrager 155 Verse Pro Short
Bike Weight:9.5Kg


Evie's bike has some unique touches starting with the World Champion rainbow paint job that runs along the top tube and down the seat stays. Evie has also added some quotes to the paintwork to make this Supercaliber totally unique.




So, hidden inside the top tube of Evie's Supercaliber is a FOX shock which is not the kashima-coated version you normally find on the top-spec Supercalibers it is instead using Fox's performance coating. This presumably is to try and make it blend in with the Rockshox fork mounted to the front of the bike and not to draw too much attention to itself as the team is sponsored by SRAM. The shock has the ability to be locked out from the handlebar and despite its bespoke nature, has all the same tuning ability as a normal shock. Mounted to the front of Evie's bike is a Rockshox Sid Ultimate Fork which has 100mm of travel. Unfortunately we were not able to get any information on Evie's exact suspension.




Mounted to the top of Evie's forks is a Bontrager RSL integrated carbon handlebar and stem, the stem portion of which is 70mm long and -17 degrees. The carbon bars are cut to 720mm wide. For grips, like many XC racers, Evie uses lightweight foam grips. Evie's are from KSI.



The wheels on Evie's bike are from Trek's in-house parts brand Bontrager and are a set of carbon Bontrager Kovee RSL 29" rims laced to Bontrager Kovee hubs running DT Swiss internals and the rear has the 54t EXT DT swiss rachet fitted. Evie runs Bontrager's XR1 Team Issue tyres that are 2.2" wide. Interestingly, these are running Tubolight inserts as well and are obviously tubeless although the team were not too keen to give out those pressures as they are Top secret.



SRAM provided Evie's drivetrain and it is their XX1 Eagle AXS 12-speed group-set with a SRAM 10-52t XX! cassette partnered with a SRAM Eagle 32t chain ring. Evie runs an MRP chain guide as well to insure that the chain stays in place. The 32T chain ring is fitted to a set of carbon SRAM XX1 cranks that are 170mm long. Evie uses Crankbrother Eggbeater pedals to really keep the weight down.




When it comes to brakes there is a set of SRAM level ULT fitted to Evie's bike with organic pads installed. SRAM, once again, provided the rotors and they are 140mm in diameter. Running over the brake lever on the left side of Evie's bike there are 2 Nokon cables in bright blue. These are coming from the Rockshox gripshift lock out that Evie uses to control both her shock and fork. Despite the bike running a RockShox fork and a Fox shock this works without any issue.



Evie runs a dropper on her race bike and it's no surprise to find it's a Rockshox AXS reverb dropper installed with Evie's custom World champ labels on her AXS batteries. On top of Evie's dropper is a Bontrager Verse Pro saddle that is 155mm wide.


A massive thanks to Evie and the team at Trek Factory XC for helping us with the bike check.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Evie Richards British National Championships National Championships XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?
60215 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
53039 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
42418 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
39476 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
34089 views
Results from the US DH, Enduro & XC National Championships
33412 views
Starling's Environmental Impact Report Finds Carbon Produces 16x More CO2 Than Steel
32334 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
31352 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Hi, thanks for the piece, just spottet two little misspells: „XX1“, not „XX!“ and it‘s „Crankbrothers“ pedals, not „Crankbrother“ pedals Smile
  • 1 0
 That old school metal shift housing is rad. it reminds of the old bike checks in Mountain Bike Action.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008621
Mobile Version of Website