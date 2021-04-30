Bike Check: EWS Racer Gilles Franck's GT Force is Painted to Replicate a 1997 GT LTS

Gilles Franck is a Belgian EWS racer who recently built up a custom GT Force that is painted to replicate a 1997 GT LTS. Over the last few years, Gilles had a successful stint in the U21s, finishing consistently in the top 10 in 2020, and will be moving up to the big leagues for 2021. We caught up with him with a few questions about his racing and to learn all about the new bike.

How did you get into racing?

I’ve started riding in Patric Maes’ mtb school at 12 after playing basketball during my childhood. After a few years of just having fun on my bike, going racing was an obvious choice. Then I followed the process to race my first EWS in 2017. Many destinations, trails and dream results later… Here we are!

What are your race plans this year?

After a satisfying 2020 season with a 4th place in U21. I am as motivated as ever before to do well in my first-year elite and racing all the EWS rounds.