Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

"I am your biggest fan!" cries the kid from the last row of the signature session at the POC booth. He's not the only one getting excited to see the YouTube star in person, as Fabio Wibmer constantly has to stop for a selfie or signature with a fan when he’s walking or riding along the event area at Crankworx Innsbruck. He’s a social media phenomenon, and few other riders at the event have a similar impact on the visitors.



His riding does the talking, and while he’s still best known for his inventive street trials escapades, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he can hold his own on a big bike, going massively sideways at the Whip-Off Championships or picking up an Austrian National downhill title on the side in 2016. Just as eye-catching as his bike handling skills is the bike itself. A custom painted Specialized S-Works Demo 8. With the new Specialized Stumpjumper for everyday rides, an Enduro model, and his Inspired Trials bike in the shed, he's got the right tool for every thinkable job.





Fabio Wibmer // Specialized

Age: 22

Hometown: Oberpeischlach, Austria

Height: 6 ft 0.8 in, 185 cm

Weight: about 176 lb, 80 kg with clothing

Instagram: @wibmerfabio

