Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 18, 2018
by Ralf Hauser  

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Fabio Wibmer's
Specialized S-Works Demo 8
Photography by Ralf Hauser

"I am your biggest fan!" cries the kid from the last row of the signature session at the POC booth. He's not the only one getting excited to see the YouTube star in person, as Fabio Wibmer constantly has to stop for a selfie or signature with a fan when he’s walking or riding along the event area at Crankworx Innsbruck. He’s a social media phenomenon, and few other riders at the event have a similar impact on the visitors.

His riding does the talking, and while he’s still best known for his inventive street trials escapades, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he can hold his own on a big bike, going massively sideways at the Whip-Off Championships or picking up an Austrian National downhill title on the side in 2016. Just as eye-catching as his bike handling skills is the bike itself. A custom painted Specialized S-Works Demo 8. With the new Specialized Stumpjumper for everyday rides, an Enduro model, and his Inspired Trials bike in the shed, he's got the right tool for every thinkable job.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Fabio Wibmer // Specialized
Age: 22
Hometown: Oberpeischlach, Austria
Height: 6 ft 0.8 in, 185 cm
Weight: about 176 lb, 80 kg with clothing
Instagram: @wibmerfabio

Photo Johannes Berger
Almost too pretty to ride. Fabio's big hitter from his Fabiolous Escape 2 video. Photo: Hannes Berger

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Specialized Demo 8 Details
Frame: Specialized S-Works Demo 8
Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory, 203 mm
Fork: Fox 40 Factory, 203 mm
Wheels: Roval Carbon, 27.5"
Tires: Continental Der Kaiser Projekt 2.4, 27.5 x 2.4"
Drivetrain: Sram X01 DH, 7-speed
Brakes: Magura MT7 with HC3 lever
Cockpit: Renthal Integra 35, Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35
Size: L
Weight: around 15 kg
More info: www.specialized.com

bigquotesI like setting up my brake levers really low, especially on my trials bike. Apart from that, I generally prefer my suspension setup on the stiff side.Fabio Wibmer


Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Yup, pretty sick. Some glitter here, lots of orange there, and running the compression setting on the Fox 40 almost at its max. Four to five volume spacers for a high progression in the fork make sure that Fabio doesn't bottom out on the big stuff. For jumps he's running 85 to 90 psi, for racing 70 to 75 psi.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
The custom paint job of the S-Works Demo 8 frame comes directly from Specialized's headquarters in Morgan Hill.


Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
A camo paint job that anyone can dig.


Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Magura MT7 stoppers with highly adjustable HC3 levers and 203 mm Storm HC discs front and rear. Fabio's using Magura's Performance brake pads - situated between the Race and Comfort options.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Roval's carbon wheels in 27.5" size keep the overall weight low with only 24 spokes in the front and 28 in the rear, but they survived all the abuse shown in Fabiolous Escape 2 and everything since. Air pressure in Conti's Der Kaiser tires is set to 1.7 to 1.8 bar front and rear.


Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
The green valve stem gives away CushCore tire inserts for flat prevention, shock absorption and secure seating of the tires. His feet are finding grip on Crankbrothers Stamp 11 Large pedals with pins extended out of the pedals as much as possible.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
It's going to be time for a new decal soon - Fabio Wibmer is already up to 1.2 million YouTube channel subscribers.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
SRAM X01 DH carbon cranks with a 36-tooth chainring, e*thirteen LG1 chainguide and 7-speed cassette make up the drivetrain.

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
The Fox DHX2 rear shock is set up with a 525 lb. spring for jumping and a 475 lb. spring for downhill riding most of the time, with rebound on the fast side.



MENTIONS: @Specialized / @wibmerfabio / @hannesberger / @nr22


