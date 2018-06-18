Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

"I am your biggest fan!" cries the kid from the last row of the signature session at the POC booth. He's not the only one getting excited to see the YouTube star in person, as Fabio Wibmer constantly has to stop for a selfie or signature with a fan when he’s walking or riding along the event area at Crankworx Innsbruck. He’s a social media phenomenon, and few other riders at the event have a similar impact on the visitors.
His riding does the talking, and while he’s still best known for his inventive street trials escapades, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he can hold his own on a big bike, going massively sideways at the Whip-Off Championships or picking up an Austrian National downhill title on the side in 2016. Just as eye-catching as his bike handling skills is the bike itself. A custom painted Specialized S-Works Demo 8. With the new Specialized Stumpjumper for everyday rides, an Enduro model, and his Inspired Trials bike in the shed, he's got the right tool for every thinkable job.
|I like setting up my brake levers really low, especially on my trials bike. Apart from that, I generally prefer my suspension setup on the stiff side.—Fabio Wibmer
Yup, pretty sick. Some glitter here, lots of orange there, and running the compression setting on the Fox 40 almost at its max. Four to five volume spacers for a high progression in the fork make sure that Fabio doesn't bottom out on the big stuff. For jumps he's running 85 to 90 psi, for racing 70 to 75 psi.
The custom paint job of the S-Works Demo 8 frame comes directly from Specialized's headquarters in Morgan Hill.
Magura MT7 stoppers with highly adjustable HC3 levers and 203 mm Storm HC discs front and rear. Fabio's using Magura's Performance brake pads - situated between the Race and Comfort options.
Roval's carbon wheels in 27.5" size keep the overall weight low with only 24 spokes in the front and 28 in the rear, but they survived all the abuse shown in Fabiolous Escape 2 and everything since. Air pressure in Conti's Der Kaiser tires is set to 1.7 to 1.8 bar front and rear.
The green valve stem gives away CushCore tire inserts for flat prevention, shock absorption and secure seating of the tires. His feet are finding grip on Crankbrothers Stamp 11 Large pedals with pins extended out of the pedals as much as possible.
SRAM X01 DH carbon cranks with a 36-tooth chainring, e*thirteen LG1 chainguide and 7-speed cassette make up the drivetrain.
The Fox DHX2 rear shock is set up with a 525 lb. spring for jumping and a 475 lb. spring for downhill riding most of the time, with rebound on the fast side.
MENTIONS
: @Specialized
/ @wibmerfabio
/ @hannesberger
/ @nr22
9 Comments
bythehive.com/pages/e-thirteen
They will be more than willing to send a new one for free.
Post a Comment