Bike Check: Finley Davies' Commencal Absolut 24"

During DMR Dirtwars UK Round 4 at Redhill Extreme, we got hold of the young ripper Finley Davies' Commencal Absolut 24" slopestyle bike to have a look at.
Finley may only be 11 years old (yeah, you read that right, 11!) but he was charging as hard as anyone else all weekend, sending every feature of the massive Dirtwars course at Redhill. His Commencal Absolut 24" is actually the prototype that was used to develop the current bike that's for sale. With its 24" wheels and light aluminum frame it's perfect for someone of Finley's size to use for slopestyle. This, however, is not a standard Commencal Absolut, with parts coming from Finley's various sponsors to produce a custom build specially for the young man from Milton Keynes.
There is a one of a kind gyro set up hiding under the top tube of this Commencal Absolut, with a lot of time being taken to get the gyro cables to be neatly fed back into the internal cable routing on the frame to produce a really clean looking bike.
|My super slick tires make my bike super fast and fun.—Finley Davies
Finley's seatpost clamp and seat come from UK brand Gusset.
The gyro on Finley's bike comes from Title MTB and is mounted from the headset cups.
It's good to see a set of 24" wheels again. This set comes from Halo with matching Halo hubs, wrapped in super smooth Tioaga PowerBlock tires - an old school set up for such a young guy and with the Powerblocks being so slick a brave choice for the Redhill course.
1 Comment
Post a Comment