Bike Check: Finley Davies' Commencal Absolut 24"

Oct 19, 2020
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECK
Finley Davies'
Commencal Absolut 24"
Photography and words by Nick Bentley

During DMR Dirtwars UK Round 4 at Redhill Extreme, we got hold of the young ripper Finley Davies' Commencal Absolut 24" slopestyle bike to have a look at.

Finley may only be 11 years old (yeah, you read that right, 11!) but he was charging as hard as anyone else all weekend, sending every feature of the massive Dirtwars course at Redhill. His Commencal Absolut 24" is actually the prototype that was used to develop the current bike that's for sale. With its 24" wheels and light aluminum frame it's perfect for someone of Finley's size to use for slopestyle. This, however, is not a standard Commencal Absolut, with parts coming from Finley's various sponsors to produce a custom build specially for the young man from Milton Keynes.

There is a one of a kind gyro set up hiding under the top tube of this Commencal Absolut, with a lot of time being taken to get the gyro cables to be neatly fed back into the internal cable routing on the frame to produce a really clean looking bike.

Rider Name Finley Davies
Age: 11
Hometown: Milton Keynes
Height: 150cm
Weight: 52.5Kg
Instagram: @finley2012davies

bigquotesMy super slick tires make my bike super fast and fun.Finley Davies

With its 'Sand' paintwork and black components, the Absolut 24" is classy and sleek.
Commencal Absolut
Frame: Prototype Commencal Absolut 24" 2021
Shock: N/A
Fork: Rockshox Pike DJ 100mm
Wheels: Halo T2 24" rims on Halo SuperDrive hubs.
Tires: Tioaga PowerBlocks
Drivetrain: Halo single speed, Gusset Chain
Brakes: Title MTB gyro.
Cockpit: Gusset handlebar and stem
Size:24" wheel
More info:Commencal Absolut

The Commencal Absolut 24" has built-in chain tensioners keeping Finley's gusset chain from dropping while keeping the side of the bike clean. You can also see the internal cable routing coming out of the seat stay.

Finley's seatpost clamp and seat come from UK brand Gusset.

The gyro on Finley's bike comes from Title MTB and is mounted from the headset cups.

The Commencal Absolut frames allow for internal cable routing, and Finley's Absolut has the gyro cable splitter hidden inside the down tube of the bike.


It's good to see a set of 24" wheels again. This set comes from Halo with matching Halo hubs, wrapped in super smooth Tioaga PowerBlock tires - an old school set up for such a young guy and with the Powerblocks being so slick a brave choice for the Redhill course.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Dirtjump Bikes Commencal Commencal Absolut 24


Must Read This Week
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
119781 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
85768 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
81804 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
68624 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
68338 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
67477 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
66897 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
60522 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 24 ain’t dead!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008760
Mobile Version of Website