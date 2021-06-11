Bike Check: Finn Iles' Custom Specialized Demo - Leogang World Cup 2021

Finn has two bikes with him this weekend. The telemetry mule (front) and the race bike that we've focussed on here. Specialized Demo Details

Frame: Specialized Demo

Shock: Ohlins TTX 22M

Fork: Ohlins DH 38 (prototype internals)

Wheels: DT Swiss EX471 on 240 hubs, mullet configuration

Tire pressures: 24 psi front, 26psi rear

Drivetrain: SRAM XO (36T chainring)

Brakes: Magura HC3, 203mm rotors (3D printed lever)

Cockpit: Renthal, 780mm bars/50mm stem

More info: specialized.com

The race number that all riders dread. Finn will be hoping to chop off the latter of those digits by the end of the weekend.

This raw linkage is a prototype part that makes the rear end of the Demo more progressive. It's apparently just one of many that Specialized have access to throughout the season to experiment with.

There are prototype parts for the front suspension too but unfortunately we can't see them as they're all internal to the DH38 fork.

Magura has printed Finn Iles a pair of custom levers to fit his hands better.

They operate a set of HC3 brakes with 203mm rotors.

Renthal provides the cockpit with bars cut down to 780mm with a 50mm stem.

Finn's custom Mudhugger mudguard will be worth its weight in gold this weekend.