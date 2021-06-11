Bike Check: Finn Iles' Custom Specialized Demo - Leogang World Cup 2021

Jun 11, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
BIKE CHECK
Finn Iles'
Specialized Demo
Photography by Andy Vathis

Specialized Gravity Republic are one of the teams best known for tinkering with setups and gear to eke out the most performance gains from their kit. They make use of telemetry at most World Cup rounds and who can forget Loic Bruni's mystery fork switch that he used at Lousa last year?

Well, Finn's bike is no exception. For his return to World Cup racing, his bike is toting a new prototype linkage in the rear end, some prototype internals in his fork and even his brake levers are one-off custom parts to help him against the clock. On top of all these custom gubbins, Finn also has a custom sparkling paint job for the 2021 season. In short, there's a lot to cover with this new bike. Let's dig into all the details below.

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
Finn has two bikes with him this weekend. The telemetry mule (front) and the race bike that we've focussed on here.
Specialized Demo Details
Frame: Specialized Demo
Shock: Ohlins TTX 22M
Fork: Ohlins DH 38 (prototype internals)
Wheels: DT Swiss EX471 on 240 hubs, mullet configuration
Tire pressures: 24 psi front, 26psi rear
Drivetrain: SRAM XO (36T chainring)
Brakes: Magura HC3, 203mm rotors (3D printed lever)
Cockpit: Renthal, 780mm bars/50mm stem
More info: specialized.com

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
The race number that all riders dread. Finn will be hoping to chop off the latter of those digits by the end of the weekend.

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
This raw linkage is a prototype part that makes the rear end of the Demo more progressive. It's apparently just one of many that Specialized have access to throughout the season to experiment with.

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
There are prototype parts for the front suspension too but unfortunately we can't see them as they're all internal to the DH38 fork.

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
Magura has printed Finn Iles a pair of custom levers to fit his hands better.

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
They operate a set of HC3 brakes with 203mm rotors.

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
Renthal provides the cockpit with bars cut down to 780mm with a 50mm stem.

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021
Finn's custom Mudhugger mudguard will be worth its weight in gold this weekend.

Finn Iles Specialized Demo - Leogang 2021


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 That main pivot is aching to be higher, you can see it in its eyes.
  • 3 1
 The perfect timing for the return of @Protour...
  • 1 0
 Number 13 plate should be placed upsidedown
  • 1 0
 Not sure he will have that Minion on the front in the rain!

Post a Comment



