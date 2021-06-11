Bike Check: Finn Iles' Custom Specialized Demo - Leogang World Cup 2021

Specialized Gravity Republic are one of the teams best known for tinkering with setups and gear to eke out the most performance gains from their kit. They make use of telemetry at most World Cup rounds
and who can forget Loic Bruni's mystery fork switch
that he used at Lousa last year?
Well, Finn's bike is no exception. For his return to World Cup racing, his bike is toting a new prototype linkage in the rear end, some prototype internals in his fork and even his brake levers are one-off custom parts to help him against the clock. On top of all these custom gubbins, Finn also has a custom sparkling paint job for the 2021 season. In short, there's a lot to cover with this new bike. Let's dig into all the details below.
This raw linkage is a prototype part that makes the rear end of the Demo more progressive. It's apparently just one of many that Specialized have access to throughout the season to experiment with.
Magura has printed Finn Iles a pair of custom levers to fit his hands better.
