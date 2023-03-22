Bike Check: Florencia Espineira's Orbea Rallon

The reigning E-EWS Champion and Pinkbike Academy Season 2 winner, Florencia Espineira, has been putting in one heck of an off-season training through the mixture of mud and snow in British Columbia. Last year, Flo played double duty on both types of bikes and landed on the podium at the Whistler EWS. This week, the first Enduro World Series rounds kick off the season in Tasmania with back-to-back stops in the Maydena and Blue Derby Bike Parks.
Flo is back with the Orbea Fox Enduro Team and was more than keen to share the details on a freshly built and shiny Rallon. Although the setup hasn't changed much, there are some notable details that you might not expect. First, would be the fork pressure that is about 10 PSI more than the guide suggests and there is also a modified 0.5 volume spacer in there. Next, would be the dual 29" wheel setup, even though we've seen a few enduro athletes move to a mixed wheel setup.
The tire pressures are also on the lower side with no inserts, but they're backed up by DH casings on both wheels. Shimano Saint brakes get the call over the XTR spec that covers the drivetrain components. There's also a mixture of Orbea's own rims and handlebars on there too.
|I choose to have a softer (more sag) shock to get a better position on the bike on the downhills, but not too uneven. For compression settings/air/volume spacers, I'll choose the combination that would let me use the complete travel of the suspension but with the right support - the bike can't sit too deep in the travel. You don't want it to dive under hard compressions or under heavy braking. I also like the fastest rebound I can handle without losing control of the bike.—Florencia Espineira
"I just love the feeling of soft, thin grips and the Saint brakes. I'm also the kind of person who likes the on/off power and believe that brakes are all about personal taste."
