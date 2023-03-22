Bike Check: Florencia Espineira's Orbea Rallon

The reigning E-EWS Champion and Pinkbike Academy Season 2 winner, Florencia Espineira, has been putting in one heck of an off-season training through the mixture of mud and snow in British Columbia. Last year, Flo played double duty on both types of bikes and landed on the podium at the Whistler EWS. This week, the first Enduro World Series rounds kick off the season in Tasmania with back-to-back stops in the Maydena and Blue Derby Bike Parks.



Flo is back with the Orbea Fox Enduro Team and was more than keen to share the details on a freshly built and shiny Rallon. Although the setup hasn't changed much, there are some notable details that you might not expect. First, would be the fork pressure that is about 10 PSI more than the guide suggests and there is also a modified 0.5 volume spacer in there. Next, would be the dual 29" wheel setup, even though we've seen a few enduro athletes move to a mixed wheel setup.





Florencia Espineira

Age: 30

Hometown: El Cerro, Chile,

Height: 163 cm / 5' 4″

Weight: 60 kg / 132 lb

Instagram: @floespineira

