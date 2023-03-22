Bike Check: Florencia Espineira's Orbea Rallon

Mar 22, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
BIKE CHECK
Florencia Espineira's
Orbea Rallon

The reigning E-EWS Champion and Pinkbike Academy Season 2 winner, Florencia Espineira, has been putting in one heck of an off-season training through the mixture of mud and snow in British Columbia. Last year, Flo played double duty on both types of bikes and landed on the podium at the Whistler EWS. This week, the first Enduro World Series rounds kick off the season in Tasmania with back-to-back stops in the Maydena and Blue Derby Bike Parks.

Flo is back with the Orbea Fox Enduro Team and was more than keen to share the details on a freshly built and shiny Rallon. Although the setup hasn't changed much, there are some notable details that you might not expect. First, would be the fork pressure that is about 10 PSI more than the guide suggests and there is also a modified 0.5 volume spacer in there. Next, would be the dual 29" wheel setup, even though we've seen a few enduro athletes move to a mixed wheel setup.
Orbea Rallon Bike Check

Florencia Espineira
Age: 30
Hometown: El Cerro, Chile,
Height: 163 cm / 5' 4″
Weight: 60 kg / 132 lb
Instagram:@floespineira

The tire pressures are also on the lower side with no inserts, but they're backed up by DH casings on both wheels. Shimano Saint brakes get the call over the XTR spec that covers the drivetrain components. There's also a mixture of Orbea's own rims and handlebars on there too.

bigquotesI choose to have a softer (more sag) shock to get a better position on the bike on the downhills, but not too uneven. For compression settings/air/volume spacers, I'll choose the combination that would let me use the complete travel of the suspension but with the right support - the bike can't sit too deep in the travel. You don't want it to dive under hard compressions or under heavy braking. I also like the fastest rebound I can handle without losing control of the bike.Florencia Espineira

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
Orbea Rallon Details

Frame: Rallon R6, size small, low geometry setting
Fork: Fox 38 Factory 170mm, 81 psi, 1.5 volume spacer
Shock: Fox DHX2 Coil #350 spring
Wheels: Oquo MC32 Team aluminum rims, DT Swiss 350 hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 front / DHR2 2.4 - DH casing
Shifting: Shimano XTR shifter, derailleur, chain & 10-51T cassette
Crankset: Race Face Era 170mm w/ Cinch DM 32T chainring
Pedals: Crank Brothers Mallet E
Brakes: Shimano Saint, w/ Galfer Pro pads, Shark 200mm rotors F&R
Bar & stem: OC MC10 carbon 750x35mm bar w/ 35mm length stem & Race Face Love Handle grips
Post & saddle: Fox Transfer Factory 175mm w/ Fizik Alpaca saddle
More info: orbea.com

Orbea Rallon Bike Check

Orbea Rallon Bike Check

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
Orbea Rallon Bike Check
"I just love the feeling of soft, thin grips and the Saint brakes. I'm also the kind of person who likes the on/off power and believe that brakes are all about personal taste."

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
"I prefer the most forward position the seat allows to comfort my back issues."

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
Orbea Rallon Bike Check

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
The forward rocker link pivot is hollow and hides a small allen key set.
Orbea Rallon Bike Check
Full 29 mode and in the low geometry position for a head tube angle of 64-degrees.

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
Flo prefers the coil DHX2 shock option and runs a 350 lb spring with 7 clicks of preload (the shock body/collar have indents) which lands at 25.6% sag - that's accurate!

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
Fox DHX2 settings are counted from fully closed with a reference to the total number of clicks available - HSC: 5/9, LSC: 10/18, LSR:12/20, HSR: 4/8

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
A Fox 38 is set to 81 PSI with 1.5 volume spacers - HSC: 4/8, LSC: 10/17, HSR: 6/9, LSR: 11/16

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
Even in the current dry conditions down under, the shorter bolt-on Fox fender is a smart option and only weighs 58 grams.

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
The 170mm length Race Face Era crank arms use a steel kickplate to eliminate wearing through carbon layers.
Orbea Rallon Bike Check
Flo prefers the Crankbrothers Mallet E that use a shorter spindle and narrower body than the DH model.

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
A classic duo - Maxxis Assegai and DHRII tires are of the DH casing variety and run at 17 and 19 PSI. On occasion, Flo will switch to a DoubleDown front tire casing, if the tracks are less demanding.

Orbea Rallon Bike Check
Orbea's own Oquo MC aluminum rims run on DT Swiss 350 hubs.
Orbea Rallon Bike Check
These alloy rims look standard from afar but the widths vary. The rear is 30mm whereas the front is 2mm wider to produce a more square tire profile.

Orbea Rallon Bike Check


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Orbea Orbea Rallon Florencia Espineira


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
174589 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
87430 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
86931 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
79510 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
72663 views
Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle
61017 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
60398 views
Zerode Bikes Launches its G3 Downhill Bike
42179 views

12 Comments

  • 5 0
 No bling, but still I like it. alot. mine's are purple and i will never be able to out bike them.
  • 5 0
 I think Flo was season 2 winner... right? Not season 1 runner up?
  • 4 1
 @MattBeer Didn't she win season 2?? "The reigning E-EWS Champion and Pinkbike Academy Season 1 runner-up, Florencia Espineira,"
  • 5 0
 Props to @mattbear for smoothly writing an article without pronouns 3
  • 3 0
 The first EWS race is in 3 days. I take it that means no enduro fantasy league this year?
  • 1 0
 I'm 165cm and 67kg - and run the F38 at 82psi - but no volume spacers, though I may add 1 spacer back. Is Flo running custom shim stack for her GRIP2 damper? I'm running the Rebound settings fully open.
  • 2 0
 Damn that's a high fork pressure
  • 1 0
 not really. plenty of people run that fork around 90-100PSI w/ tokens.
  • 2 0
 @moroj82: are they 5’4 and 132lbs though?
  • 2 0
 Whats that blue Chainring?
  • 2 0
 "'S'cuse me Flo?"
  • 1 2
 So, a Stumpjumper with the shock on the other side. How creative.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045869
Mobile Version of Website