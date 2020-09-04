Bike Check: Florian Nicolai's Trek Slash Component by Component

Details

Height 183cm / 6'

Weight 75kg / 165 lb

Model Trek Slash

Frame Size Large

Wheel Size 29"

Suspension RockShox Zeb and SuperDeluxe Ultimate

Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM XX1 AXS & Code brakes

Cockpit Bontrager

Wheels & Rubber Bontrager



The birth of Florian Nicolai's new race bike. At the centre is the latest incarnation of the Trek Slash in a size large frame, onto that goes a smattering of SRAM / RockShox and Bontrager components.

The new Trek Slash in the TFR team colourway made its race rebut last weekend in Zermatt.

The rear triangle yet to be assembled, fresh out the paintshop. The linkage awaiting bearings.

The addition of a snack / storage compartment will surely come in handy during EWS racing.

I notice a lot of difference on the rear shock, we have more travel which is important for me as 150mm on the old one was not enough. It’s more like a downhill bike so you can go faster when it’s high speed and straight. It pedals better, we have a steeper seat angle which you can notice a lot when pedalling up steep climbs.

Fork

Pressure 70PSI

LSC 12

HSC 4

Rebound 9

Tokens 1



Shock

Pressure 185PSI

Compression Open

Rebound 5-6

Tokens 1 token & band in negative side







I’m still testing, I haven’t found a setting for here [Zermatt]. I only change 1 or 2 clicks at different events, not a big difference. I like when the bike is sitting more into the rear travel.

The new RockShox Zeb is at the front of Nicolai's build and he has been running the fork since winter.

He runs 70 psi, 9 clicks of rebound and a single token... ...while the compression clicks sit at 12 (LSC) and 4 (HSC).

At the heart of the frame is a Super Deluxe Thru Shaft shock which has 185 psi, 5-6 clicks of rebound, the compression switch is open, there's 1 token and a band in the negative air spring portion of the air can.

I prefer aluminum bars as I’ve seen some other riders break the carbon bars… I’m not really confident riding with a carbon bar. It feels better too, it’s less stiff and helps with the vibrations. I run a pretty flat brake lever position because it’s better for my wrists, I have more stability and it’s better when I’m tired.

The Bontrager bars are 785mm in width and have a 27.5mm rise, they are attached to a 35mm stem which usually has 20mm of spacers below it. Florian is adamant about running alloy bars, no carbon to be seen here.

SRAM Code brakes are paired to 200mm rotors. Flo says he runs his lever position very flat as it helps with comfort on long stages.

Crankbrothers' Mallet E are the pedal of choice although Florian runs the longer axle in them.

Aluminum wheels are already pretty stiff for me so it’s okay… We don’t run an insert and the pressures will depend on each weekend, for this week [Zermatt] we’ve been running between 1.6 and 1.75bar. I always run the G5, DH tire and the LineDH30 alloy wheel.

Bontrager LineDH30 are the wheels of choice, once again he opts for alloy over carbon.

Tire choice is easy for Florian: "I always run the G5"

170mm SRAM XX1 cranks complete with a Quarq power meter and a 34T chainring. Not a wire to be found on this build. A SRAM AXS drivetrain takes care of shifting duties with a 10-50T cassette. An MRP top guide is there for a little extra security.

Getting acquainted with the new bike in Zermatt, Switzerland.

Florian Nicolai has been at the sharp end of the EWS field since the very beginning, and after stints onboard Rocky Mountain and Canyon he then joined Trek Factory Racing for the 2020 season, which finally got underway in Zermatt last weekend. His new weapon to tackle the stages of the Enduro World Series is the revamped Trek Slash, which he has been sneakily riding for just over a month, and although he is still fine tuning his setup he says it's been a noticeable step forward from the old model, particularly when it comes to the rear suspension, which has given him a lot of confidence.As you'd expect from Trek the bike is heavily spec'd with Bontrager parts, and like the rest of their mountain bike race programs features a smattering of SRAM and RockShox components, including the new Zeb fork which Flo has been riding since February. Standing at 183cm tall he is running a large frame; he doesn't seem overly fussy when it comes to setup, and doesn't tend to chop and change settings very often aside from pressures and a few clicks here or there.