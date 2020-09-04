Bike Check: Florian Nicolai's Trek Slash Component by Component

Florian Nicolai has been at the sharp end of the EWS field since the very beginning, and after stints onboard Rocky Mountain and Canyon he then joined Trek Factory Racing for the 2020 season, which finally got underway in Zermatt last weekend. His new weapon to tackle the stages of the Enduro World Series is the revamped Trek Slash, which he has been sneakily riding for just over a month, and although he is still fine tuning his setup he says it's been a noticeable step forward from the old model, particularly when it comes to the rear suspension, which has given him a lot of confidence.
As you'd expect from Trek the bike is heavily spec'd with Bontrager parts, and like the rest of their mountain bike race programs features a smattering of SRAM and RockShox components, including the new Zeb fork which Flo has been riding since February. Standing at 183cm tall he is running a large frame; he doesn't seem overly fussy when it comes to setup, and doesn't tend to chop and change settings very often aside from pressures and a few clicks here or there.
Details
Height 183cm / 6'
Weight 75kg / 165 lb
Model Trek Slash
Frame Size Large
Wheel Size 29"
Suspension RockShox Zeb and SuperDeluxe Ultimate
Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM XX1 AXS & Code brakes
Cockpit Bontrager
Wheels & Rubber Bontrager
The new Trek Slash in the TFR team colourway made its race rebut last weekend in Zermatt.
The addition of a snack / storage compartment will surely come in handy during EWS racing.
|I notice a lot of difference on the rear shock, we have more travel which is important for me as 150mm on the old one was not enough. It’s more like a downhill bike so you can go faster when it’s high speed and straight. It pedals better, we have a steeper seat angle which you can notice a lot when pedalling up steep climbs.
Fork
Pressure 70PSI
LSC 12
HSC 4
Rebound 9
Tokens 1
Shock
Pressure 185PSI
Compression Open
Rebound 5-6
Tokens 1 token & band in negative side
|I’m still testing, I haven’t found a setting for here [Zermatt]. I only change 1 or 2 clicks at different events, not a big difference. I like when the bike is sitting more into the rear travel.
|I prefer aluminum bars as I’ve seen some other riders break the carbon bars… I’m not really confident riding with a carbon bar. It feels better too, it’s less stiff and helps with the vibrations. I run a pretty flat brake lever position because it’s better for my wrists, I have more stability and it’s better when I’m tired.
SRAM Code brakes are paired to 200mm rotors. Flo says he runs his lever position very flat as it helps with comfort on long stages.
|Aluminum wheels are already pretty stiff for me so it’s okay… We don’t run an insert and the pressures will depend on each weekend, for this week [Zermatt] we’ve been running between 1.6 and 1.75bar. I always run the G5, DH tire and the LineDH30 alloy wheel.
Tire choice is easy for Florian: "I always run the G5"
