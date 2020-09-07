Bike Check: Flowrider Racing's Shaun Palmer Inspired Revel Rascal LT

1995 2020





Frame: Revel Rascal L

Shock: EXT Racing Shox Storia LOK V3

Headset: Chris King DropSet

Stem: RevGrips 50 / 31.8 mm, custom color raw

Bar: Phenum / Ceetec C1 DH

Grips: RevGrips Pro Series

Seatpost: Yep Uptimizer 3.0

Dropper Trigger: Paul Components

Seatclamp: Ceetec C1 Carbon

Seat: Ceetec C1 Fiber Cover Soft

Wheels: Revel RW30 Rims, ONYX Classic hubs, Sapim CX-Ray Spokes

Tires: Hutchinson Griffus Racing Lab

Brakes: Braking

Derailleur: Shimano XTR

Shifter: Shimano XTR

Chain: Shimano XTR

Cranks: Ingrid Components CRS-G

BB: Chris King

Cassette: Ingrid 12S 48T10-NIP

Pedals: TIME Speciale 12

Axle: Ceetec C10 Carbon

Valves: Peaty‘s



EXT's Storia LOK V3 Shock covers the rear suspension duties and even this doesn't escape using a custom paint job with its red coil spring.

There is no shortage of top level componentry with Phenum, Ingrid, Ceetec and Braking featuring on the spec list

The attention to detail is great and this vintage Vans sticker is a super-cool addition. A second look in a week at the incoming Intend fork. Full details are apparently coming next week.

The retro paint job and stickers look great from every angle

So old they're new, the tan wall tyres are both a retro throwback and a modern touch.

The Revel RW30 rims have been laced to ONYX Racing Products Classic Hubs which will run silently for those who prefer not to be deafened by the hubs.

Marc has chosen a custom Raw coloured for his 50mm RevGrips stem.

We're loving it.

Marc even designed a Mini Me verison too.