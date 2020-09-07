Bike Check: Flowrider Racing's Shaun Palmer Inspired Revel Rascal LT

After their one-off Revel Rascal build full to the brim with prototype parts
Marc Wohler, who works for the German distributor Flowrider Racing, decided to take on another dream bike build using the Revel Rascal.
This time Marc Wohler took inspiration from 90s downhill racing as he sees this as the golden age of Downhill. There were no shortage of crazy bikes to choose from but he eventually settled on Shaun Palmer's 1995 Intense M1 as the template for the custom build. Stefan from Cycleworks helped creat the incredible paint job and retro stickers that really complete the look of a 90s rig. While the bike may be designed to look retro the spec is full of boutique and prototype parts from carbon Ceetec bars to Ingrid cranks and cassette. Marc suggests listening to some Rage Against the Machine to get the full effect of the retro styling.
EXT's Storia LOK V3 Shock covers the rear suspension duties and even this doesn't escape using a custom paint job with its red coil spring.
There is no shortage of top level componentry with Phenum, Ingrid, Ceetec and Braking featuring on the spec list
The retro paint job and stickers look great from every angle
The Revel RW30 rims have been laced to ONYX Racing Products Classic Hubs which will run silently for those who prefer not to be deafened by the hubs.
Marc has chosen a custom Raw coloured for his 50mm RevGrips stem.
We're loving it.
