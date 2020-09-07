Bike Check: Flowrider Racing's Shaun Palmer Inspired Revel Rascal LT

Sep 7, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Foto www.andremaurer.ch
BIKE CHECK
Flowrider Racing
Revel Rascal LT
Photos: André Maurer

After their one-off Revel Rascal build full to the brim with prototype parts Marc Wohler, who works for the German distributor Flowrider Racing, decided to take on another dream bike build using the Revel Rascal.

This time Marc Wohler took inspiration from 90s downhill racing as he sees this as the golden age of Downhill. There were no shortage of crazy bikes to choose from but he eventually settled on Shaun Palmer's 1995 Intense M1 as the template for the custom build. Stefan from Cycleworks helped creat the incredible paint job and retro stickers that really complete the look of a 90s rig. While the bike may be designed to look retro the spec is full of boutique and prototype parts from carbon Ceetec bars to Ingrid cranks and cassette. Marc suggests listening to some Rage Against the Machine to get the full effect of the retro styling.

1995
Foto www.andremaurer.ch
2020

Foto www.andremaurer.ch

Foto www.andremaurer.ch

Details
Frame: Revel Rascal L
Shock: EXT Racing Shox Storia LOK V3
Headset: Chris King DropSet
Stem: RevGrips 50 / 31.8 mm, custom color raw
Bar: Phenum / Ceetec C1 DH
Grips: RevGrips Pro Series
Seatpost: Yep Uptimizer 3.0
Dropper Trigger: Paul Components
Seatclamp: Ceetec C1 Carbon
Seat: Ceetec C1 Fiber Cover Soft
Wheels: Revel RW30 Rims, ONYX Classic hubs, Sapim CX-Ray Spokes
Tires: Hutchinson Griffus Racing Lab
Brakes: Braking
Derailleur: Shimano XTR
Shifter: Shimano XTR
Chain: Shimano XTR
Cranks: Ingrid Components CRS-G
BB: Chris King
Cassette: Ingrid 12S 48T10-NIP
Pedals: TIME Speciale 12
Axle: Ceetec C10 Carbon
Valves: Peaty‘s

Foto www.andremaurer.ch
EXT's Storia LOK V3 Shock covers the rear suspension duties and even this doesn't escape using a custom paint job with its red coil spring.

Foto www.andremaurer.ch
Foto www.andremaurer.ch
There is no shortage of top level componentry with Phenum, Ingrid, Ceetec and Braking featuring on the spec list

Foto www.andremaurer.ch
The attention to detail is great and this vintage Vans sticker is a super-cool addition.
Foto www.andremaurer.ch
A second look in a week at the incoming Intend fork. Full details are apparently coming next week.

Foto www.andremaurer.ch
The retro paint job and stickers look great from every angle


Foto www.andremaurer.ch
So old they're new, the tan wall tyres are both a retro throwback and a modern touch.

Foto www.andremaurer.ch
Foto www.andremaurer.ch
The Revel RW30 rims have been laced to ONYX Racing Products Classic Hubs which will run silently for those who prefer not to be deafened by the hubs.

Foto www.andremaurer.ch
Marc has chosen a custom Raw coloured for his 50mm RevGrips stem.

Foto www.andremaurer.ch
Foto www.andremaurer.ch
We're loving it.

Foto www.andremaurer.ch
Marc even designed a Mini Me verison too.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Revel Bikes Revel Rascal


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
85017 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
81468 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
68477 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
64418 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
54875 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
48488 views
Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option
46498 views
2021 Marin Alpine Trail - Across the Pond Beaver
42697 views

21 Comments

  • 3 0
 It's actually for sale for 17'420USD
traildevils.ch/Market/REVEL-BIKES-RASCAL-Rahmen-ae407f9c6744cacd837708d85228f3a1
  • 4 0
 Cheaper than a picasso
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: A friend of mine bought a 4 color Picasso lithograph at an estate sale for less, but it's since been appraised at six figures.
  • 3 0
 idk if that mcdonald's reference on the second to last picture was intentional or not but i appreciate it either way
  • 1 0
 Having been riding throughout the 90's I've always loved the old intense bikes, but even at the time I thought they looked like they'd been ridden into the back of a bus.
  • 1 0
 At least the fork looks period correct Razz
  • 1 0
 I think the photos don’t do it justice... Probably looks way better in real life and a set of blackwalls would make it even better.-
  • 1 0
 Looked at it and was like 'yah it looks gorgeous but I'll never afford it so why dream on more?'. Then I saw the mini-me version.
  • 1 1
 Would it climb as good as the new slash that 1995 intense with some lighter componentry?
  • 1 0
 I mean the seat angles are similar!

(Not really, but you teed it up so I just kind of had to.)
  • 1 0
 The best part is the Revel has a slacker head angle than Palmer's M1
  • 1 0
 That Intense looks to have an 85 degree hta
  • 2 0
 Silent hubs FTW
  • 2 0
 I miss Palmer.
  • 1 0
 Read this listening to Renegades Of Funk per suggested. It was epic????
  • 1 0
 would be way cooler if it was an intense
  • 1 0
 Rad!
  • 1 0
 Looks sick!
  • 1 0
 Dope
  • 1 0
 Oldschool at it's finest
  • 1 0
 Why, he is still alive?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010945
Mobile Version of Website