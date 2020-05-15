Bike Check: Flowrider Racing's Unique Revel Rascal LT Loaded with Prototype Parts

Originally made to show off at Sea Otter, this one-off Revel Rascal is built with a handful of special parts that you may not have seen before.
The build was inspired by one of the first custom bikes Marc Wohler, who works for the German distributor Flowrider Racing, built in the early nineties, a deep forest green Klein Pulse. With Flowrider Racing becoming the distributor for Revel Bikes in Switzerland, they thought it was a perfect opportunity to make a homage to that Klein.
The original plan was to show the bike off at Sea Otter, but with that scrapped they have instead sent it through to us to display digitally before it gets too dirty. It's a bike dripping in prototype parts including a carbon DH bar from Ceetec alongside a custom 'Vegan' saddle, brakes from Braking and drivetrain components from Ingrid. Finally, the incredible paint job is from Stefan Utz at Cycleworks using original Klein colors. Let's take a look at some parts of the bike in detail:Ingrid Components
First up is the drivetrain which comes courtesy of Italian brand Ingrid Components. For this custom bike, they have fitted a new prototype 12-speed derailleur, made using two different construction methods.
CNC machining aluminum is used for most of the derailleur body and links, but they use additive manufacturing for the other components such as the cage and pulleys. Using these two techniques, Ingrid are able to keep costs low so they can easily adapt or modify each component while also making it possible to replace each element.
Although the bike is using a SRAM XX1 Eagle shifter, Ingrid says they currently have their own design in the works. Currently, they are targeting a weight of 265 grams for the rear derailleur putting it just 1 gram off XX1. Also from Ingrid are the cassette, cranks and chainring.
Intend BC Suspension
Fulfilling suspension duties is a full setup from German brand Intend. Out back they have fitted the Hover Shock
which aims to feel like a coil shock and definitely helps add to this Revel's very unique appearance.
For the front suspension, they have used the Edge New Age Fork featuring new cable guides, bushings and axle when compared to the Edge fork. This includes changes such as SKF seals for wiper and oil seals, higher bushings and the Royal-Flush coating. Find out more about the New Age range here
.
Braking Brakes
Another prototype component on this build is the brakes from Braking. The company was originally established in 1990 selling motorcycle brakes but in 2018 they branched out in bicycle brakes and the Revel features a new prototype of the 'Braking Complete System'.
The new brakes save over 100 grams over the old version while increasing braking power. The brakes are also completely CNC machined and feature a new thickness of steel braided hose for a slight weight saving. In addition to this, the brake pads have been adjusted for a wider braking surface allowing for better grip and heat dissipation.
Ceetec
Completing the bike is a whole load of finishing kit from the Swiss brand Ceetec, this includes wheels, rear axle, seatclamp and bottle cage.
Most notably the bike features a prototype DH Carbon bar. It has been developed between Flowrider Racing and Ceetec since the summer of 2019. This version was built to the dimensions provided by Marc Wohler (800mm width, 25mm rise, 7-degree backsweep). The bar has a carbon UD finish and weighs 209g.
Also for this bike, they have made a special 'Vegan' version of their C1 saddle as Marc Wohler says: "because we are vegetarians and we don‘t want to kill animals for our saddles." The saddle also features a custom made thermo memory foam inside to improve its levels of comfort for the rider.
But it looks beautiful!
