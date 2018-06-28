Pinkbike.com
10 Bikes From The French Enduro National Championships
Yaroslav Alpizar
For any race, your weapon of choice is important. Here are some of the main rider's bikes from the past weekend's French Enduro Series and French Championships in Val d'Allos.
TLAP grabbed 1rst overall and first ever French Enduro Champion. Faster and faster each day on his Orbea Rallon
Each day I feel more connected to my Rallon, it seems like I've been riding on it forever.
—
Thomas Lapeyrie
Nico Quere, nothing to add, 2nd on the overall with his beefed-up Giant Reign
Alexander Cure riding his BH was fast all the weekend to get 3rd overall
Julie Duvert ready to tackle the weekend on her Ibis Mojo
A hammered XTR runs the rear transmission, it has seen some battles already and XT for the cranks with a Fox Float X to match the Fox36 Factory Series in the front
My Mojo feels like it can do everything, it's perfect for this weekend's race.
—
Julie Duvert
Ludovic Oget on his Pivot who came 4th overall
Valentin Escriou came 6th overall, he likes to keep thing tied up on his Norco
Yannick Pontal 7th overall, that Norco really fits him well
Cedric Ravanel, always friendly with everyone who approaches asking for questions or photos. 1st Master 9th overall
Seriously, best bike ever, and that's the end of it!
—
Cedric Ravanel
Levy Batista on his Rocky Mountain came 11th on the overall
cranks details and OneUp Component extra tool on the fork tube, perfect for keeping everything tide
I tune my suspensions with a motocross suspension specialist and I like to keep them on the hard side.
—
Levy Batista
Louis Jeandel fast with his Cube, coming 12th on the overall.
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
mtbtyrrell
(1 hours ago)
Ahh the Orbea Stumpjumper!
[Reply]
+ 15
NicoBoshoff
(1 hours ago)
Pretty sure it's the Specialized Rallon.
[Reply]
- 10
TheJD
(55 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
I am sure you have it mixed up. You wanted to say Specialized Stumpjumper.
[Reply]
+ 2
Spark24
(48 mins ago)
@TheJD
: .... Swoooooosh ....
[Reply]
+ 6
lawrence
(29 mins ago)
Orbecialized Stumplon
[Reply]
+ 3
ghoti30
(1 hours ago)
Coils on a Pivot again...
[Reply]
