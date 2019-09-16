Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used and Abused

Sep 16, 2019
by Tristan Tinn  

BIKE CHECK
Gee Atherton's
Atherton Bikes
Prototype 9.0
Photography by Tristan Tinn


Here is Gee Atherton's silver medal winning Hardline machine. Atherton Bikes prototype 9.0, just think about that. One season, nine varieties of bike. Consider the production concept of these machines and the scope for advancing geometry is huge. This can only be a good thing for bike progression. While I'm unsure of the specific sizing or geometry of this bike, his last Trek was an XL 29er, so it's interesting to see that Gee is playing with a mullet, 29/27.5" wheel combo. Interesting also that team mate Charlie Hatton is on a 29" front and rear, despite being shorter than Gee.

Gee weighs 83kg and today he was running a 525lb spring on his shock and normally has 84psi in his fork. He runs a 36t chainring with a seven-speed DH specific cassette. His go to tire pressure is 23psi up front and 25psi out back, and that may be be increased slightly here, depending on conditions. Gee runs 2.4" Continental Der Kaiser tires.

Gee Atherton // Atherton Bikes
Age: 34
Hometown: Llangynog
Height: 6ft 2in // 188 cm
Weight: 83kg
Instagram: @gee_atherton



Prototype 9.0

Size: Custom
Weight: 35lbs with pedals
Color: Raw carbon with black 3D-printed titanium lugs
Travel: 190mm front and rear
Tire Pressures: 23/25 psi
Bar Width: 790mm


Trickstuff stoppers



Mojo offset reducing crown


Pins wound in

Flip chip details

Internal routing which accommodates the chunkier Trickstuff hoses

Seven speed cassette



Adhesive branding for now

3D Printed Details

Thin tubing resembles a steel frame from the top down




Lever details


More sharpie reminders

Pre-Hardline vs Post-Hardline








Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Atherton Bikes Gee Atherton


