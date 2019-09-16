Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used and Abused



Here is Gee Atherton's silver medal winning Hardline machine. Atherton Bikes prototype 9.0, just think about that. One season, nine varieties of bike. Consider the production concept of these machines and the scope for advancing geometry is huge. This can only be a good thing for bike progression. While I'm unsure of the specific sizing or geometry of this bike, his last Trek was an XL 29er, so it's interesting to see that Gee is playing with a mullet, 29/27.5" wheel combo. Interesting also that team mate Charlie Hatton is on a 29" front and rear, despite being shorter than Gee.



Gee weighs 83kg and today he was running a 525lb spring on his shock and normally has 84psi in his fork. He runs a 36t chainring with a seven-speed DH specific cassette. His go to tire pressure is 23psi up front and 25psi out back, and that may be be increased slightly here, depending on conditions. Gee runs 2.4" Continental Der Kaiser tires.





Gee Atherton // Atherton Bikes

Age: 34

Hometown: Llangynog

Height: 6ft 2in // 188 cm

Weight: 83kg

@gee_atherton

