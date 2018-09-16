PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Trek Session 9.9 29

Sep 16, 2018
by Tristan Tinn  

Bike Check
BIKE CHECK
Gee Atherton's
Trek Session 9.9 29
Photography by Tristan Tinn

Here is Gee Atherton's Session 9.9 29 - the winning bike from Red Bull Hardline 2018. Gee rides an XL Trek Session with 29" wheels and 190mm of travel front and rear, and the bike is specced with off the shelf components, although some parts have slight customisation to improve the feel for Gee's preferences. Gee runs 9 volume spacers in his fork and 26 psi in his rear tyre and 24 psi in the front. He does not run an insert unless the track is extremely rocky.

For this event, Gee's set-up remained the same except he dropped 5 psi from the rear shock, sped up the low speed rebound one click on the fork and wound the pedal pins on the Crank Brothers Mallet DH pedals out one turn, these adjustments were made only as the track became wet. Gee normally runs dry tyres for most conditions, however he opted for mud tyres in his race run.


Bike Check
Gee Atherton // Trek Factory Racing
Age: 33
Hometown: Llangynog
Height: 6ft 2in // 188 cm
Weight: 83kg
Instagram: @gee_atherton

Bike Check

Bike Check
Trek Session 9.9 29

Size: XL
Weight: 35lbs with pedals
Colour: Custom
Travel: 190mm front and rear
Tyre Pressures: 24/26 psi

Bike Check
Bike Check
Wound out pedal pins and fender to fight the mud

Bike Check
Ground off angles at the lever tips give a smoother feel for Gee

Bike Check
Bike Check
Hope's 7 Speed DH cassette to keep him moving

Bike Check
Custom paint with layers of foil beneath the lacquer really makes this bike stand out

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @trek


Must Read This Week
Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
63270 views
First Ride: Yeti's New SB130
54578 views
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
47027 views
Bike Check: Geoff Kabush's Enduro-fied Yeti SB130
41504 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
39318 views
YT Introduces Aluminum Tues DH Bike
37131 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
35974 views
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
35770 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029041
Mobile Version of Website