Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Trek Session 9.9 29

Here is Gee Atherton's Session 9.9 29 - the winning bike from Red Bull Hardline 2018. Gee rides an XL Trek Session with 29" wheels and 190mm of travel front and rear, and the bike is specced with off the shelf components, although some parts have slight customisation to improve the feel for Gee's preferences. Gee runs 9 volume spacers in his fork and 26 psi in his rear tyre and 24 psi in the front. He does not run an insert unless the track is extremely rocky.



For this event, Gee's set-up remained the same except he dropped 5 psi from the rear shock, sped up the low speed rebound one click on the fork and wound the pedal pins on the Crank Brothers Mallet DH pedals out one turn, these adjustments were made only as the track became wet. Gee normally runs dry tyres for most conditions, however he opted for mud tyres in his race run.







Gee Atherton // Trek Factory Racing

Age: 33

Hometown: Llangynog

Height: 6ft 2in // 188 cm

Weight: 83kg

Instagram: @gee_atherton

