Video Bike Check: Geoff Kabush's 3 Olympic Bikes from 2000, 2008, & 2012

Words and video: Geoff Kabush
Who knows if we will get any actual new Olympic bike checks for 2020, now 2021, so I thought it would be fun to take a look at my old Olympic bikes. While visiting my family cabin on Hornby Island this last summer I decided it would be fun to pull my 2000, 2008, and 2012 Olympic bikes down from the rafters and take a closer look. Working on my terrible video skills but finally got an acceptable edit together six months later to take a look at the details. I tried to highlight some of the technology evolving as my custom bikes progressed from 2000-2012. Drivetrain, cockpit size, tires, wheels, materials, pressures, etc. Actually building up a new Yeti ARC hardtail this year and it will be interesting to see how it compares. Take a look, let me know if I missed any details, and I'll do my best to answer any questions. Cheers.
So there ya' go...my piece of connection to a fellow tall, but faster, more famous rider way north of me! I have pics of it original and painted. Cheers!
I strayed away from the sport during this era, but have fond memories of the first mountain bike race at the Olympics. Alison Sydor won silver for Canada (I was such a big fan of hers, I bought a Cannondale F700 with the same CAAD3 frame as hers when my steel Bridgestone MB3 was stolen). I also remember Andreas Hestler stopping to take a leak during the race, as he had apparently overhydrated before the start... his sister was a co-worker of mine in Victoria at the time, and so we had a good laugh about that (he was still a mtb god to me, and I cheered him on during a few BC races).
Doesn’t seem like there were that many changes during the late nineties to that 2000 bike. Huh.
