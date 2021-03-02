Video Bike Check: Geoff Kabush's 3 Olympic Bikes from 2000, 2008, & 2012

Mar 2, 2021
by Geoff Kabush  

Words and video: Geoff Kabush

Who knows if we will get any actual new Olympic bike checks for 2020, now 2021, so I thought it would be fun to take a look at my old Olympic bikes. While visiting my family cabin on Hornby Island this last summer I decided it would be fun to pull my 2000, 2008, and 2012 Olympic bikes down from the rafters and take a closer look. Working on my terrible video skills but finally got an acceptable edit together six months later to take a look at the details. I tried to highlight some of the technology evolving as my custom bikes progressed from 2000-2012. Drivetrain, cockpit size, tires, wheels, materials, pressures, etc. Actually building up a new Yeti ARC hardtail this year and it will be interesting to see how it compares. Take a look, let me know if I missed any details, and I'll do my best to answer any questions. Cheers.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Bike Checks XC Bikes Hardtails Geoff Kabush Vlogs


8 Comments

  • 7 0
 I've got to share this, Geoff...back in '04 I was on a trail ride when I ran into a friend/bike shop owner when I was in need of a tube. I was riding a Kona ti HT at the time, and his shop was a Kona dealer. He said, "you should come by the shop...we've got a bike that you should ride". A couple days later I walked in and it was a Kona F/S race bike..full XTR, red Bomber, seatpost milled out, lightest of the light. And...sticker on the top tube was "KABUSH" in Kona lettering. Story was the Kona trailer was broken into and a bunch of bikes stolen, including the one that supposedly you had won the Canadian nationals on. Insurance paid and when the bikes were found the local Kona rep was given that bike to give out...and my buddies shop received it. They gave me a good deal on it(which I later realized it was all profit to them), so I bought the bike. I made a few quick changes to it so it would be a bit more durable for me, then I gave it a full paint job(I got into a frame painting period). It was maybe 6 months later the TT snapped on a small jump...and that was that.
So there ya' go...my piece of connection to a fellow tall, but faster, more famous rider way north of me! I have pics of it original and painted. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Any pics?
  • 1 0
 Love this, and would be thrilled to see more throwback content.

I strayed away from the sport during this era, but have fond memories of the first mountain bike race at the Olympics. Alison Sydor won silver for Canada (I was such a big fan of hers, I bought a Cannondale F700 with the same CAAD3 frame as hers when my steel Bridgestone MB3 was stolen). I also remember Andreas Hestler stopping to take a leak during the race, as he had apparently overhydrated before the start... his sister was a co-worker of mine in Victoria at the time, and so we had a good laugh about that (he was still a mtb god to me, and I cheered him on during a few BC races).

Doesn’t seem like there were that many changes during the late nineties to that 2000 bike. Huh.
  • 3 0
 I remember as a teenager seeing his sideburns in the Kona catalogue. So damn cool at the time.
  • 3 0
 Thanks for sharing man - great journey through the tech revolution and a reminder of how fast this stuff changes. Cheers!
  • 2 0
 Super fun to see the evolution. Thanks for the video!
  • 2 0
 that was great!
  • 1 0
 What is going on with the fork stanchions on the Scott?

