Video Bike Check: Geoff Kabush's 3 Olympic Bikes from 2000, 2008, & 2012

Who knows if we will get any actual new Olympic bike checks for 2020, now 2021, so I thought it would be fun to take a look at my old Olympic bikes. While visiting my family cabin on Hornby Island this last summer I decided it would be fun to pull my 2000, 2008, and 2012 Olympic bikes down from the rafters and take a closer look. Working on my terrible video skills but finally got an acceptable edit together six months later to take a look at the details. I tried to highlight some of the technology evolving as my custom bikes progressed from 2000-2012. Drivetrain, cockpit size, tires, wheels, materials, pressures, etc. Actually building up a new Yeti ARC hardtail this year and it will be interesting to see how it compares. Take a look, let me know if I missed any details, and I'll do my best to answer any questions. Cheers.