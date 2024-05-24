Bike Check: George Chapman's Zerode Taniwha - A Gearbox Bike Without the Gearbox

Bike Details:

Frame: Zerode Taniwha, size small

Fork: Fox 38 / 150mm travel / max pressure

Shock: Fox DHX coil, 600 lb spring

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF / Maxxis Ardent / max pressure

Brakes: Magura MT5 / 203mm rotors

Drivetrain: Belt drive singlespeed w/ WRP bottom bracket

Bars: Burgtec Ride High 50mm, 740mm wide

Stem: Burgtec, 42mm



A 600 lb spring isn't plush, but it helps take the edge off bigger hits.

The Pinion gearbox has been removed to save weight and simplify things.

A WRP bottom bracket and a custom mounting plate make this setup possible.

Might be time to track down another chainring bolt.

Factor hubs.

George runs 203mm rotors front and rear so that he can still use the bike for park laps.

A look at the non-driveside and the WRP bottom bracket setup.

High bars make back flips easier (according to George), and there's enough brake housing for bar spins.

Conditions were a little soggy, but they dried out enough for slalom to go off smoothly.

These days it's fairly common for slalom and speed & style competitors to take a trail bike and modify it for their specific needs, typically by running a smaller frame size than usual and switching to 27.5" wheels front and rear. George Chapman has taken things a step further with his Zerode Tanhiwha, which is usually sold with a Pinion 9-speed gearbox. There's not really any need for shifting during a slalom race, so George removed the gearbox and transformed the bike into a belt-driven singlespeed with some help from a Williams Racing Products bottom bracket.Finding the right gear ratio took a fair bit of experimentation, and the build also involved getting out the angle grinder to make a new mounting plate for the chain tensioner. In this configuration, the Taniwha has 140mm of travel and a 150mm fork, although it would take a pretty massive impact to use all that travel given the bike's current setup - the fork's air pressure is maxed out, and the 600 lb spring is extra-stiff.