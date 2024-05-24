Bike Check: George Chapman's Zerode Taniwha - A Gearbox Bike Without the Gearbox

May 24, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha

These days it's fairly common for slalom and speed & style competitors to take a trail bike and modify it for their specific needs, typically by running a smaller frame size than usual and switching to 27.5" wheels front and rear. George Chapman has taken things a step further with his Zerode Tanhiwha, which is usually sold with a Pinion 9-speed gearbox. There's not really any need for shifting during a slalom race, so George removed the gearbox and transformed the bike into a belt-driven singlespeed with some help from a Williams Racing Products bottom bracket.

Finding the right gear ratio took a fair bit of experimentation, and the build also involved getting out the angle grinder to make a new mounting plate for the chain tensioner. In this configuration, the Taniwha has 140mm of travel and a 150mm fork, although it would take a pretty massive impact to use all that travel given the bike's current setup - the fork's air pressure is maxed out, and the 600 lb spring is extra-stiff.

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha
Bike Details:
Frame: Zerode Taniwha, size small
Fork: Fox 38 / 150mm travel / max pressure
Shock: Fox DHX coil, 600 lb spring
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF / Maxxis Ardent / max pressure
Brakes: Magura MT5 / 203mm rotors
Drivetrain: Belt drive singlespeed w/ WRP bottom bracket
Bars: Burgtec Ride High 50mm, 740mm wide
Stem: Burgtec, 42mm


George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha
A 600 lb spring isn't plush, but it helps take the edge off bigger hits.

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha
The Pinion gearbox has been removed to save weight and simplify things.

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha
A WRP bottom bracket and a custom mounting plate make this setup possible.

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha
Might be time to track down another chainring bolt.

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha
Factor hubs.

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha
George runs 203mm rotors front and rear so that he can still use the bike for park laps.

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha
A look at the non-driveside and the WRP bottom bracket setup.

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha
High bars make back flips easier (according to George), and there's enough brake housing for bar spins.

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha

George Chapman s Custom Zerode Taniwha
Conditions were a little soggy, but they dried out enough for slalom to go off smoothly.


