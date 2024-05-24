Bike Check: George Chapman's Zerode Taniwha - A Gearbox Bike Without the Gearbox

These days it's fairly common for slalom and speed & style competitors to take a trail bike and modify it for their specific needs, typically by running a smaller frame size than usual and switching to 27.5" wheels front and rear. George Chapman has taken things a step further with his Zerode Tanhiwha, which is usually sold with a Pinion 9-speed gearbox. There's not really any need for shifting during a slalom race, so George removed the gearbox and transformed the bike into a belt-driven singlespeed with some help from a Williams Racing Products bottom bracket.
Finding the right gear ratio took a fair bit of experimentation, and the build also involved getting out the angle grinder to make a new mounting plate for the chain tensioner. In this configuration, the Taniwha has 140mm of travel and a 150mm fork, although it would take a pretty massive impact to use all that travel given the bike's current setup - the fork's air pressure is maxed out, and the 600 lb spring is extra-stiff.
Bike Details:
Frame: Zerode Taniwha, size small
Fork: Fox 38 / 150mm travel / max pressure
Shock: Fox DHX coil, 600 lb spring
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF / Maxxis Ardent / max pressure
Brakes: Magura MT5 / 203mm rotors
Drivetrain: Belt drive singlespeed w/ WRP bottom bracket
Bars: Burgtec Ride High 50mm, 740mm wide
Stem: Burgtec, 42mm
