Bike Check: Gracey Hemstreet's Prototype Norco - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

Feb 22, 2024
by Seb Stott  
Tracey Hemstreet s Prototype Norco
Photos: Cameron Mackenzie

Canadian Gracey Hemstreet appears to be getting to grips with the savage course Red Bull Hardline Tasmania, being one of the first females to tick off all the features. Photographer Cameron Mackenzie caught up with Gracey and her mechanic to chat about her prototype Norco DH bike and talk setup.

For more on the development of Norco's DH race bike, check out Matt's Inside scoop and Dario's article covering the patented suspension design.



Tracey Hemstreet s Prototype Norco
The alloy frame features a Coast Gravity Park inspired paint job, external cable routing and bottle cage bosses (most likely for suspension data loggers rather than race day refreshments). The frame size loosely correlates to a small, but it sounds like the sizing is not finalised: "For now it's the Gracey size, custom size."

Tracey Hemstreet s Prototype Norco
Like the Norco Range, there's a high virtual pivot suspension arrangement, but with a lower link that connects to the mainframe above (not concentric to) the bottom bracket, and extra links to drive the shock.

Tracey Hemstreet s Prototype Norco
According to Gracey's mechanic, Nick, "The rear end is adjustable with various dropouts [presumably for different chainstay lengths or BB height - the bike was originally designed for mixed-wheels only] ... at the shock there is a four position chip system and that just adjusts how progressive the bike is and then in the headset we've also got some different cups as we're going to do plus five, minus five and some lower custom jobs too."

Tracey Hemstreet s Prototype Norco
The shock mounts offer four different settings for progressivity.

Tracey Hemstreet s Prototype Norco
Gracey is running a 40 mm stem with a 750 mm bar.

Tracey Hemstreet s Prototype Norco
"I had one day with all the Fox stuff and I didn't ride the TRP brakes or drivetrain before Hardline," Gracey said.

Tracey Hemstreet s Prototype Norco
Based on one test camp specifically for this event, Gracey started with a 425 lb/in spring on the Fox DHX2 but has since gone up to 450 lb/in. In the fork, she started at 74 psi and has been ramping up to 82 psi with zero volume spacers (for now). Here you can see the lower link mounted to the front triangle and the pushrod link that actuates a further upper link that drives the shock. This design allows Norco to tune the leverage rate independently of anti-squat and anti-rise.

Tracey Hemstreet s Prototype Norco
According to her mechanic, Nick, "Gracey runs rebound pretty well open, so we've been able to tune for that [with custom tunes] to allow for some options in each direction."

Tracey Hemstreet s Prototype Norco
Gracey runs Crankbrothers Synthesis carbon rims with CushCore front and rear. "I landed on a rock and it exploded, but other than that I've never broken a wheel," she says. Up front, she runs a Maxxis Assegai, DH casing, 29x2.5"; on the rear, it's a 2.4" DHR2 in 27.5" diameter. Pressures are set to 23 and 25 psi, the same as for World Cups.



6 Comments
  • 7 0
 Gracey must be really be adapting to new components, I could never ride any size able jumps after one day of suspension turning, that alone some of the biggest features. Testing new brakes etc. for the first time on that track is mad too.
  • 7 0
 coast gravity paint job is sick
  • 2 0
 Is that a new springdex coil adjuster on that shock? If so it looks way cleaner and less obtrusive then the old ones.
  • 1 0
 That photo of the TRP brakes and the Gold Fox 40 Stantions is so sick
  • 1 0
 Sweet bike.
  • 1 0
 This bike looks awesome!







